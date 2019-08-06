Intesa: Do Not Dismiss This High-Yielding Bank Too Quickly

Author’s note: unless otherwise stated, I’ll refer to Intesa shares trading in Milan. Volumes are very liquid (Ticker: ISP-BVME), and the base currency is EUR.

Macro outlook

Saddled by continuous squabbles between the two governing parties, Italy’s macro outlook remains uncertain. The boot-shaped country needs long-awaited reforms in almost every area (including fiscal, judicial, welfare), but it is unlikely investors will see any developments under the current leadership. Ideas flow in and out the political arena just as fast, with the populist parties in charge exploiting an all-too-well known pattern of creating a buzz for political gain while accomplishing little if anything.

On the flip side, I note much of Italy’s grievances are confined to its government and the large fiscal deficit it continues to run. The country displays a healthy trade surplus, and the private sector, in general, is doing relatively okay. Enterprises have reduced leverage and have few international debts. Also, individual savings are doing fine, although real estate constitutes the lion share of wealth (49% of the total).

Indeed, the most worrisome indicator is that Italian GDP growth remains sluggish, even among slow-moving EU peers. The European Commission released its economic forecast in May 2019 and the study points at merely positive GDP growth for this year:

Considering the chart, it’s no big surprise to see the Italian stock market trading at a cheap P/E of 13.6x. This number deceptively compares favorably to the 20.7x of US, but the growth differential and the large weighing of the financial sector within the FTSE MIB fully justify the lower multiple.

More than 1/3 of the total FTSE MIB cap are standard (banks, insurers, asset managers) or de-facto (holdings) financials. Among these, the largest by capitalization is banking behemoth Intesa San Paolo (OTCPK:ISNPY)(OTCPK:IITSF) which I have previously covered on this site. The bank has recently announced its H1 results and roughly one year has passed since my last coverage of the name. Despite the unfavorable timing of my previous call, I believe the long-term bull thesis on Intesa is unchanged. Before proceeding in the analysis, however, we caution readers that as correctly noted by other authors here on Seeking Alpha, Intesa is an Italian bank focused on its core market. Any investment consideration should start from the belief that Italy will not go the way of Greece. I have little doubt that under such scenario equity holders would be wiped out completely. I am confident this extreme circumstance won’t materialize but, as always, portfolio right-sizing is of paramount importance when it comes to managing such risks.

Investment thesis

The key reasons which justify our long stance on Intesa did not change from last year:

Intesa management is a key company asset, and CEO Carlo Messina is the best possible man for the job. Messina has delivered incredibly well on Intesa’s 2013-2017 strategic plan and has been so-far executing just as well in the new 2018-2021 business plan. I am impressed by Messina’s business execution and commitment to shareholder’s value creation.

Intesa is not just a bank, but a financial group with well-run asset management (Eurizon capital SGR) and insurance divisions. Intesa has leveraged on the national coverage of its branches to actively pursued cross-selling opportunities, and prospects remain for Intesa to monetize on this part of the business by selling a stake in Eurizon to a foreign strategic partner.

Intesa remains among the most reliable banks in the EU: its fully loaded CET1 stands at 13.9%, and its cost/income ratio was 49.3% in H1 2019. Intesa has also continued to destock its NPLs and UTPs. Messina has already achieved 2/3 of the entire NPLs reduction set in the 2018-2021 plan at no costs for Intesa shareholders.

Intesa is too cheap to ignore. The company trades below 9x forward earnings and 0.65x P/B. The high dividend yield (about 10% at the current price) is both attractive and sustainable. Intesa has highlighted in its business plan that the company will gradually reduce the dividend payout from 85% in 2018 to 70% in 2021, which I believe is a prudent capital decision. Nevertheless, Intesa aims at increasing net income in the period to make up for the difference (if possible) rather than decrease its payments to shareholders.

Intesa H1 2019 results: mixed bag but savings outweigh top-line pressure

On July 31st, Intesa released to investors its half-year results for the year and a binding deal with Prelios related to the further de-risking of the bank’s loan portfolio. The agreement further accelerates Intesa’s goal to achieve a significant NPL reduction during the 2018-2021 period, with NPL-to-total-loans net ratio now down to 4.1%, the best values recorded since 2009.

Despite the good news on the NPL front, however, there were also some clear negatives which I feel compelled to highlight. The major disappointment was the top line decreasing 3.8% vs. H1 2018 on both lower net interest income and commission income, although there was a sequential improvement from Q1. Management blamed the macro environment for the slump. Unicredit has yet to report its Q2 results, but the competitor’s revenues were also down ~3% in Q1. Nevertheless, Intesa’s drop was way worse than competitor UBI Banca (OTCPK:BPPUF) which reported an H1 top-line roughly flat year-on-year.

Intesa did pull the rabbit out of the hat by decreasing costs and announcing further restructuring efforts (4.700 additional HC reduction by H1 2021) which were agreed with labor unions and fully provisioned. However, efforts alone would have been insufficient to boost the bottom line. Intesa did manage to increase its net income by 4.0% but only thanks to a 21.6% decrease in net adjustments to loans. I do not wish to question the trumpeted record low inflow of NPL at this point, but I do note that it came at a useful time for the company.

Valuation attempt

I have previously estimated Intesa to be worth at least €3.10 per share, a 50% upside from current price. However, I also cautioned this is not an appraisal counting on a quick appreciation based on short-term catalysts. The entire European banking sector trades at low P/B multiples, and mean reversion will be the primary force driving back order here. Investors should note this will most certainly take time and patience to play out. In this article, I am revisiting my original assessment by trying to incorporate the recent results and account for future Intesa’s dividends. I am using a relatively simple 2-stages DDM as detailed below:

Based on these results, I confirm my intrinsic value of€3.00 per share, which equates to fwd multiples of 1.0x P/B and 12x P/E. The appreciation could take three to five years, but this still represents a ~20% IRR when factoring the dividend payments.

Risks and conclusion

Despite the less than stellar H1 results, I intend to stay the course and keep my Intesa shares as long as the core investment thesis is intact. Management is stellar, and the stock price is low. As an income investment, Intesa is an investment-grade security trading at a double-digit yield. Italy’s macro outlook certainly poses a risk, but I am confident that the Belpaese will make it. Unlike Greece, Italy has still a few aces up in its sleeve. The threat of the Italian Government asking Intesa to step in and salvage less diligent operators also exists, but I believe this is overblown. The issue may as well poses an opportunity for Intesa to consolidate the Italian banking sector further and eliminate smaller competitors. Messina already masterminded the acquisition of the “Banche Venete” paying €1 from the Italian government: it ended up for Intesa taking decent assets for free and for the Government to deal with a €12 billion debt bag. I believe the risk for Intesa doing a misstep with Carige (OTC:BCIGY) is almost nil.

My average cost per share is about €2.00 as I took advantage of last year’s Christmas sales, and averaged down on the small position initiated at around €2.40 last August. So far, things haven’t turned out too bad as I could collect the 10% dividend and rightsize my holding at a small premium. Intesa now trades around the €2 mark, which I still consider a good entry point to those with a long-term horizon and an appetite for some foreign equity exposure.

