Shielding Yourself With SPY

I close by noting that hedging in this manner was, understandably, somewhat cheaper had you done so before the recent market-rattling news.

With market risk factors rising in Asia, some investors may be looking for ways to limit their risk in the event the market enters a steep decline.

Hong Kong lawmaker Jeremy Tam confronts police during Sunday's protests (photo via Laurel Chor).

Market Risk Factors Rise In Asia

Although domestic news in the U.S. over the weekend was dominated by the fallout from the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, market-shaking news was breaking in Asia, including the escalating protests in Hong Kong (pictured above). Bloomberg's Joe Wiesenthal summarized the Asia news in the Twitter thread below, leading with probably the biggest story from a financial perspective, China allowing its currency to devalue.

That led to the U.S. Treasury Department designating China a currency manipulator on Monday. For readers concerned that the market may turn sharply lower over the next few months, I show a simple way you can use options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to shield your stock portfolio from market risk below. Before I do, a quick note: I'm not predicting the market will decline sharply from here. I have no idea what it will do. But I do know what you can do to protect yourself in the event it does.

Protecting A $500k Stock Portfolio With SPY

Here’s a simple way of protecting a stock portfolio against further market risk using optimal, or least expensive, puts on SPY. For the purposes of this example, I’ll assume your portfolio is worth $500,000, that it’s closely correlated with SPY, that you have enough diversification within it to protect against stock-specific risk, and that you can tolerate a decline of up to 20% over the next few months (if you have a smaller risk tolerance, you can use the same approach entering a smaller decline threshold).

Step 1

Divide $500,000 by the current price of SPY, which was $283.82 as of Monday’s close, to get 1,762 (rounded).

Step 2

Scan for the optimal, or least expensive, puts to protect against a >20% decline in 1,762 shares of SPY over the next several few months (the screen captures below are via a hedging app, but you'd like to do this manually, I described that process here).

Note the cost here: $3,927, or 0.79% of portfolio value, which was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy options at some price between the bid and ask prices).

Step 3

Round up the number of SPY shares to the nearest 100 and repeat step 2.

Note that, in this case, it was cheaper to hedge rounding up to the nearest round lot: The cost was $2,718, calculated conservatively again, at the ask. That’s about 0.53% of a $500,000 portfolio.

Wrapping Up: The Second Best Time To Hedge

If you look at the annualized cost in the second hedge above, you'll see it's 1.92%. If the market slides significantly from here, this may have turned out to be a good time to hedge. A better time to hedge, though, from a cost perspective, would have been before all of the bad news started percolating. By way of example, when I suggested a similar SPY in April, the annualized cost was 1.13% annualized.

Combining Optimal Hedging With Security Selection This article focused on hedging market risk using SPY, but in my Marketplace service, Bulletproof Investing, I combine optimal hedging with a security selection method with the goal of generating competitive returns with less risk. You can see the latest results here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.