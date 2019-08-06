Short Everbridge: No Excuses In SAAS

I shorted some Everbridge over the past few weeks. I got familiar with this name during my work on Twilio and Pagerduty, and frankly during my due diligence felt this was a lot more services than software as far as SAAS names go. Nothing to really strongly dislike about the biz, but it was on my radar in case the valuation ballooned. The main reason for my interest was because one of its main growth aspiration products was in the now increasingly crowded Oncall/IT Alerting space (see Pagerduty thesis if you want my take there). That combined with the possibility that the SAAS momentum crowd would pile into the name in a typical late cycle waterfall fashion was enough to put it on the radar. Anyway, as I’m constantly evaluating a certain part of my SAAS short exposure to exploit quant inefficiencies in the sector, Everbridge’s 50% appreciation over the past few months moved it near the top of my list.

At my current cost basis I am short Everbridge at roughly 5% discount to the EV/Sales multiple Twilio was trading at two weeks ago despite Twilio organically growing at pretty much twice the rate and carrying a similar profitability profile. I also was effectively getting some exposure to the Oncall competition thesis I’ve been playing in Pagertduty in a name whose core biz is growing in the high teens. I kind of viewed that as optionality on a disappointment in billings in the next quarter or two. The short also provided some pair appeal to me in case Twilio got much cheaper and I wanted to hedge out my exposure in a market neutral manner.

If your not that familiar with Everbridge, this is what a revenue snapshot of the business looks like.

Everbridge 2016 2017 2018 Total Revenue $76.8ml $104.3ml $147ml Mass Notification $66ml $77.1ml $91.1ml Non-Mass Notification $10.8ml $16.9ml $42.7ml

Not exactly the type of numbers you’d associate with a 22x trailing EV/Sales stock. The core mass notification biz has grown 18% and 17% the last two years. Overall revenue has been boosted by other products including population alerting, safety connect, CEM, IT Alerting, and visual commander. If you are not familiar with Everbridge, this does initially seem like a lot to digest product wise but in reality there is decent overlap here. Everbridge is no doubt faring well in their niche of critical event alerting monitoring. A theme that comes constantly to mind every time there is a mass shooting or natural disaster. The bull case on it is this is secular and assumes that things like the EU’s Electronic Communications Code Directive will also drive demand for their public alerting products. I’m really not going to disagree with that, again this is more of a services biz with low margins. Like I could own it 5x sales and maybe even 10x forward sales in a growthy phase, but I’m not paying Twilio/Atlassian/Workday multiples for this. And really you just need to look at the multiples they are paying to acquire revenue to grasp this.

January 2017- Acquired IDV for $21.3ml-operational visualization software threat assessment (their VCC product).IDV’s proforma disclosed revenue for 2016 was $10.3ml, so they paid 2x sales.

2018- 3 acquisitions for $36.2ml consideration. The notable one here was Norway based Unified Messaging Systems (UMS) for $31.9ml. This is now their population alerting product. In the 2018 10-k, Everbridge discloses that their 2018 acquisitions contributed 9% of net revenues or $13.2ml. So they paid 2.6x revenue.

Aug 2, 2018- They acquired threat intelligence firm NC4 for $83ml in cash and stock. More on this in a second as it came oddly one day before earnings and thus raised some red flags for me.

Now, I’m not going to fault Everbridge for paying 2x sales and selling stock at 10x-20x sales. If investors can’t drill down into a space and understand a services businesses like this, it’s not their fault. And as I’ve seen many crazy inefficiencies in SAAS valuations over the past year that can only be explained by quantitative driven approaches driving most investing in the sector, I can see the value in maintaining an overall growth rate in 30%+ range with complementary product tuck in deals. However, the future expected margin profile here is not exactly like your typical SAAS if you build it profits will rain in story. Like the NC4 business, which I’m familiar with, they just bought is not high-tech. This is a bunch of bright college grads on alternating 12-hour shifts sitting in a room filled with televisions monitoring the news and Twitter for incidents, and then churning out threat assessment analyst reports. You don’t pay huge sales multiples for this type of revenue. And their most compelling non-mass notification businesses (Safety Connect/ IT Alerting-I estimate at 20% 2018 revenue) have plenty of competition. So yeah, this felt like a good feeler short.

As I’ve stated in the past, I don’t like shorting only on valuation. The feeler short element was enough to get me into the name, and the SAAS wars theme and the fact that Everbridge Oncall pricing has to head south was an added boost. But what I really liked about this short was that the growth dynamic into this quarter as far as SAAS names go looked transitory. So, short of a notable beat and raise, I thought that the multiple would come in some. Nothing fancy, but still worth the exposure. Then on Friday in the midst of all the Pinterest hoopla and market mayhem Everbridge announced their biggest acquisition to date. Suffice to say I found this odd. Why not wait till earnings on Monday? Then I read this sentence at the end of the PR…

“While the largest business component has been closed, additional components are not expected to be closed until the end of the third quarter.”

So, a partially closed acquisition one day before earnings, that to me was a red flag. Anyone trading SAAS names into earnings knows the recurring nature of subscription revenue typically means 95% of a quarter is covered. So, the delta to move a stock with the visibility management has when they guide is extremely small. Outright headline revenue misses just don’t really happen. Shorts are really about dollar based retention trends, bookings, and how small the relative beat/raise is relative to historical trends. With Everbridge announcing a partially completed deal on Friday, the revenues from this would help offset any other softness in their organic revenue that would show on their headline guidance. Has the SAAS space gotten that conditioned to the market behavior?

You be the judge…..

Consensus estimates for Everbridge Q3 guidance were $51.4ml, and for the full year $198ml. Everbridge guided to $51.45ml and $198.7ml. The Q2 beat of $400k was the lowest beat Everbridge has had as a public company, and this dates back to when the quarterly run rate was less than $20ml. So, on a historical trend basis this is the definition of a disappointment for a high multiple name. Basically, as far as SAAS names go things were clearly a lot softer than management expected in the quarter. And the one place where you can’t hide that is in deferred revenue. In 2017, EVBG deferred revenue increased 7.5% sequentially from q1 to q2. In 2018, EVBG deferred revenue increased more than 15% from q1 to q2. This year deferred revenue was slightly down from Q1. So, calculated billings missed big in the quarter, and that was obvious from the press release. This stuff happens from time to time to any good business so not the end of the world, but when you have a short-thesis on some potential bookings softness because competitive dynamics may have recently changed a bit for one or two of their products this is a different story.

Then the conference call started…..

They had this to say about guidance and the NC4 deal:

The acquisition includes NC4's risk center and emergency operations center solutions, as well as the NC4 brand, but does not include NC4 cybersecurity, our law enforcement solution. Given that certain components of the transaction will not be finalized until the end of the third quarter and that purchase accounting cannot be completed until then, we will not be updating our guidance for the acquisition until our third quarter call. That said, as we indicated in our press release last week, we expect the transaction to be accretive to non-GAAP financial results within 12 months.

Now, let me turn to our outlook for third quarter and our increased guidance for the year. We had a solid first half and are optimistic about the second half of the year. Our outlook for the rest of the year includes a minimal contribution to revenue for known NC4 contracts, most of which will be recognized in Q4. At the same time, we started incurring expenses related to NC4 this month, which are also considered in our guidance.

This is odd to say the least as far as SAAS names go. They are not updating guidance till purchase accounting complete which is normal, but then they are including revenue from "known NC4 contracts" in the current guide?? Most of which will be recognized in Q4? So, there is some in q3 as well?

You don’t need to be a genius to conclude that the NC4 acquisition will serve to help Everbridge avoid reporting a headline miss in Q3, especially in a soft billings quarter. Optically to someone like me this looks very bad. To grasp why you simply need to look at what happens to SAAS names that “miss” (30% knee jerk down has been almost standard) on a headline by even a hair. Anyway, this being SAAS there are no excuses for soft billings quarters and noise like this when your trading at 20x+ trailing revenue. The sell-side was obviously preoccupied with this issue based on the countless questions they got on billings on the call, and managements best reply was to essentially ask to give us time and prove this was not an issue. That’s fine, but then be transparent and don’t try to massage your numbers to avoid missing consensus. If you are going to include 'known NC4 contracts' in your guide now tell us exactly how much. Long-term things will take care of themselves, short-term this just makes you look suspect as sophisticated investors are not going to overlook this. Nevertheless, with SAAS giant Salesforce trading at levels not seen since early January and darlings like Workday/Servicenow/Twilio in the 15-20% haircut range EVBG was already an obvious short. This report has simply made it a lot more compelling. If this isn’t down big tomorrow I’ll probably short some more on the open.

(This article was published 2 weeks ago to subscribers of Akram's Razor.)

Disclosure: I am/we are short EVBG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.