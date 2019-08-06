5 Dividend Growers That Earn Top Quality Scores

Although each stock may have a different situation in terms of valuation, all of them deserve seats on your close watch list.

Overview

I do not think that people should invest in equities for income. Over-emphasis on high-dividend-yield stocks may dampen long-term total returns. For example, a high payout ratio could indicate the lack of growth opportunities for management to deploy extra cash.

However, consistent growth in dividends (rather the high yield) is a strong signal of stocks with the potential to generate alpha in my view. Track record of consecutive dividend increases is a significant factor in my stock fundamental ranking model as well as the Urbem Quality Score for the following reasons -

Dividend growth implies management's confidence in the future growth of the business;

Dividend growth can be reflective of business fundamentals compared with revenue growth or earnings growth, both of which, are somehow manipulative.

Evidence shows that portfolios of stocks with long histories of annual dividend increases outperform the market. But investors should also pay attention to the relevant quality factors, such as payout ratio, dividend growth rate. For example, you do not want to buy stocks whose streak of dividend growth is about to end or whose dividend growth rate is below the inflation rate.

In this article, I would like to build a list of my favorite dividend growth stocks with top-quality fundamentals (i.e., earning the highest Urbem Quality Scores). It is worth mentioning that, just like many of the previous episodes, valuation is not a consideration for me to identify quality businesses. My investment process has always been finding wonderful businesses first and then waiting patiently for attractive prices to emerge.

Quality Score

Again, for those who are not familiar with the Urbem Quality Score, the system is simply a quantitative model ranking businesses mainly based on the following fundamental factors:

Returns on capital and their consistency

Capex requirement to sustain year-to-year operations

Cash flow

Balance sheet

Growth health

As of 8/3/2019, out of the top 30 stocks in the top ranking, 16 pay regular dividends, whereas 5 companies (as listed below) managed to raise payouts consecutively every year at least over the past decade with current payout ratios of 66% or less and recent-year dividend growth rates of 5% or more.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Payout Ratio: 48%

3-year DGR: 13.96%

5-year DGR: 15.2%

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a provider of payment processing services primarily for its approximately 10,500 customers nationwide in the financial services industry through three primary brands - Jack Henry Banking, Symitar, and ProfitStars.

The company has been raising its annual dividend consecutively for 28 years and appears to be able to continue to do so in light of the less than 50% payout ratio as well as the secular trend of increasing tech spending among financial institutions.

The recent-5-year dividend growth rate is 15.2%, which is amazing but should be hard to maintain. Actually, the rate of increase has trended down a bit (3-year DGR = 13.96%).

With regards to valuation, the current dividend yield, as indicated below, is not so attractive, hitting an almost 10-year low. Hence, investors may want to wait for significant pullbacks here.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

Payout Ratio: 29%

3-year DGR: 13.19%

5-year DGR: 12.8%

FactSet provides financial information and analytic software for investment professionals, including analysts, portfolio managers, and investment bankers, at global financial institutions. The company maintains some stellar track records of business growths - e.g., 38 consecutive years of revenue growth, 22 consecutive years of adjusted earnings growth as a public company, and 13 years of increasing quarterly dividends every year.

For recent years, the stock delivered double-digit dividend growths, which seemed to be accelerating (1-year DGR of 14.3% vs. 3-year DGR of 13.19% vs. 5-year DGR of 12.8%).

With the scale of 5,000 clients and 92,000 users globally as well as a 95% retention rate and high-single-digit growths in the client base, the dividend payout at FactSet should continue to increase. Just in case anything goes wrong for a couple of quarters, the low payout ratio would offer some support.

Similar to the case of Jack Henry & Associates above, the dividend yield of FDS is near a 10-year low, indicating overpricing of the share. Therefore, I would wait for a better entry point to establish the position.

SEI Investments (SEIC)

Payout Ratio: 22%

3-year DGR: 8.01%

5-year DGR: 8.4%

SEI Investments is a global provider of technology-driven wealth and investment management solutions encompassing front-, middle- and back-offices for 11,000 clients globally, including 45 of the 100 top investment managers and 11 of the 20 top banks.

With its history of innovation in technology and business in the wealth management industry for over 50 years, SEI is well-positioned in the FinTech ecosystem. The company just marked its 28th consecutive year of raising dividend payout. The low payout ratio and a debt-free balance sheet should support further increases in dividends moving forward.

As shown below, the dividend yield of SEIC ranges from over 1.5% to under 0.75% for the past decade. The current yield is 1.1%, implying a reasonable valuation from the dividend perspective. Long-term investors are recommended to establish a position in SEIC and accumulate more shares over time. In light of the poor performance of the stock during the 08/09 financial crisis, investors are also advised to be particularly careful with the recession risk facing the business.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Payout Ratio: 58%

3-year DGR: 23.39%

5-year DGR: 19.7%

Texas Instruments is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company operating in more than 30 countries and serving about 100,000 customers worldwide.

The company increased dividends for 15 consecutive years, including a 24% increase in 4Q 2018. The 10- and 5-year CAGRs of dividends are both around 20%, while the longer-term CAGR is 15.6% (see below).

A 58% payout ratio may signal some warning regarding the sustainability of further dividend increases. But the company's focus on the best products (analog and embedded) and the best markets (industrial and automotive) within the semiconductor industry is expected to drive top-line and free cash flow growths. In addition, the management appears committed to returning all free cash flow to shareholders.

The dividend yield for the stock ranges from under 1.5% to over 3% over the past decade. The current yield is around 2.5%, which indicates some attractive value in my opinion.

Xilinx (XLNX)

Payout Ratio: 42%

3-year DGR: 5.44%

5-year DGR: 8.1%

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud.

The company has been growing its annual dividend since the first payout was initiated 15 years ago. It should be highly likely that dividend growths will continue with a below 50% payout ratio as well as the business benefiting from the industry megatrends in spaces like 5G, AI, and Big Data.

The management even projected a 16% CAGR for the next 5 years, compared with the previous 5-year DGR of 8.1%.

The stock had a great runway since 2016, which inevitably suppressing the dividend yield from 3% to near 1% now. To act on XLNX from the dividend perspective, I would wait until the yield goes up to 2%, which is close to its recent historical average. But before that, I believe that the stock is worth a seat on your watch list.

Summary

So, here are my picks of high-quality dividend growers - 3 FinTech companies and 2 semiconductor companies. They all appear to be run by shareholder-friendly management who raised annual payouts for more than a decade. More importantly, they are expected to continue their streak of dividend growth with a healthy balance sheet and secular up-trend in their respective domains. At the appropriate price level, these stocks can be good candidates to deliver alpha for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDS, SEIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.