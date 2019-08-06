The Stock Market Is Not A Closed System

A huge amount of new money is about to flow in, which will allow all market participants to profit.

In this piece, we point out that the economy and the stock market are both open systems where money can flow in and out, and that a huge in-flow of money is about happen.

A poker game around the fold-out table in your recreation room is both a closed system and a zero-sum game. This means that the aggregate amount of money in the game is fixed, and that the money will flow around the table as the players who lose, transfer the money to those that win. Normally, no outside money comes onto the table, and the amount won equals the amount lost.

The economy and the market are not like that. They are not zero-sum games - at least not in the long-term. They are open systems because new money is able to move onto the table, so-to-speak. Where does this new money come from?

The new money comes from the federal government's budget deficits which involve the creation of money by the monetarily sovereign state. This is something that cannot happen at your poker game, and which makes it theoretically possible for all participants in the market to win! The chart below shows how the wealth in the stock market has been increasing over the last 100 years. If it was a zero-sum closed system, the overall value of the stock market would have stayed constant - just like the overall money at your poker game stays constant.

The chart below shows how M2 money supply in the economy has constantly increased overall, along with the stock market value (data was only available starting in 1980).

That is why we have stated many times that news does not drive the market - it can "jiggle" it, but does not drive it. The stock market was rallying higher last Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning before Trump Tweeted (again) about tariffs, at which point everything changed. In reality, the only thing that changed was the existence of one more Tweet from Trump, and that will not end up driving the market - just like the Tweets about Mexican tariffs did not end up driving the market.

What will end up driving the market is the suspension of the spending limits, a minimum of $1 trillion will be spent into the economy over the next two years. This is new money that will flow into the stock market over the next two years and keep the bullish primary trend intact.

Remember:

Government deficits = private sector surpluses

And the private sector economy is about to be fed a huge fiscal meal. It can't help but expand as a result, and we can all become richer in the process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.