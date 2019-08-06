Hillrom To Acquire Breathe Technologies For Ventilator Tech

With the deal, Hillrom gains another asset for its large direct sales force to sell, and resulting higher gross and operating margins in the process.

Hillrom has agreed to acquire Breathe Technologies for $130 million in cash.

Quick Take

Hillrom (HRC) announced it will acquire Breathe Technologies for $130 million.

Breathe Technologies is focused on developing and manufacturing wearable, non-invasive ventilators.

HRC is paying a premium price for Breathe, but the deal promises to bring higher gross and operating margins to HRC as it adds the offering to its existing large direct sales force.

Target Company

Irvine, California-based Breathe was founded in 2005 to develop modular, non-invasive ventilation technology that helps improve patient mobility.

Management is headed by President and CEO Larry Mastrovich, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously President and COO of Apria Healthcare.

Below is an overview video of the Life2000 Ventilation System:

Source: Breathe

Breathe Technologies has dozens of U.S. and international patents in the U.S., ‘including a patented nasal pillow interface that preserves patients' mobility and their quality of life.”’

Breathe’s primary offering is the Life2000 Ventilation System. Ventilation has numerous crucial applications in medicine and patient care and is mainly used for patients that are struggling or are unable to breathe on their own.

Investors have invested at least $56.4 million in the company and include Synergy Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers, Johnson & Johnson Development (JNJ), DAG Ventures, and Delphi Ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Zion Market Research, the global ventilator market was valued at nearly $758 million in 2017 and is projected to reach about $1.17 billion by the end of 2023.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 7.5% between 2017 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are rise in incidences of mortality due to chronic diseases amongst the elderly population and a growing number of road accidents that result in the severity of patients.

The Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions, especially Brazil, China, India, and other emerging countries are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the period due to an expected high clinical need for ventilators.

Major vendors that provide ventilators include:

Philips Healthcare (PHE)

ResMed (RMD)

Medtronic (MDT)

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Getinge (STO:GETI-B)

Dräger (ETR:DRW3)

Smiths Group (SMIN)

Hamilton Medical

GE Healthcare (GE)

Air Liquide (EPA:AI)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

HRC disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $130 million in cash.

Breathe has current annual revenue of $10 million, so HRC is paying a Price / Sales multiple of 13x for the deal, which isn’t cheap.

Management expects the acquisition ‘to be modestly dilutive in the first year and increasingly accretive thereafter. In addition, Hillrom anticipated the acquisition will allow the company to benefit from at least $30 million of net operating losses,’ thereby reducing its tax bill from other operations.

Concurrent with the deal announcement, HRC announced the successful sale of its surgical consumable products group for $170 million in cash.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2019, HRC had $202.6 million in cash and equivalents and $2.95 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.8 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, was $252.7 million.

So, the firm’s cash flow combined with the incoming cash from the surgical consumable assets means the firm should be able to close the Breathe deal with no undue financial difficulty or negative effect.

In the past 12 months, HRC’s stock price has risen 10.2% vs. the U.S. Medical Equipment industry’s rise of 11.3% and the broader overall U.S. market’s drop of 2.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive in ten quarters out of the last twelve, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly into negative territory, as the linguistic analysis chart shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

HRC is acquiring Breathe as part of an initiative to invest in higher growth, higher margin businesses.

As Hillrom president and CEO John Groetelaars stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of a highly differentiated, wearable non-invasive ventilation technology provides an exciting growth platform that utilizes our direct Respiratory Care commercial channel and business model.

Management plans to market the technologies through its existing direct sales force, in the acute and home setting markets and expects the acquisition to ‘probably add 50 to 100 basis points of growth in the coming year.’ (2020)

Although HRC appears to be paying a premium for Breathe, combining the technology with its existing direct sales force could make it a winner by 2020, with higher gross margins and operating margins in the bargain.

The transaction is expected to close in Hillrom's fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.