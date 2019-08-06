Roku's Stock May Plunge Following Results

Roku (ROKU) will report results on Aug. 7 following the close of trading. The technical chart for the stock looks very weak and suggests the stock may have further to fall. Meanwhile, the options market suggests the quarter's results are highly uncertain, and pricing in a big swing for the stock.

The stock is trading at a very lofty valuation and a significant premium to Netflix (NFLX). Additionally, there have been signs that average revenue per user has been slowing over the past several quarters.

The last time I wrote on Roku was on April 9. At the time I thought the stock would fall to its then price of $59.30 to $55. That was proven dead wrong. You can track all the stories I have written on Roku and the free Seeking Alpha website on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Second Quarter Expectations

Analysts currently estimate that revenue for the second quarter will climb to $223.3 million, representing growth of 42.5% vs. last year. Meanwhile, the company is expected to lose about $0.20 per share.

Valuation Appears High

The stock currently trades at 7.9 times its one-year forward sales estimates of $1.4 billion in the year 2020. That is substantially higher than Netflix, which trades at 6.6 times one-year forward sales estimates. It is also much higher than Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB), which generate nearly all of their revenue from advertising.

In the first quarter, Roku had total revenue of $206.7 million, of which platform revenue accounted for $134 million or 64.8% of the total revenue. The remaining revenue generated was from the sale of its hardware devices.

It's worth noting that the stock from a historical perspective is trading at its highest valuation on a price to sales basis ever. Also, for the first time, Roku is trading at a valuation that's higher than Facebook, Netflix, and Alphabet. It also would seem that if one based Roku's valuation on a pure platform revenue basis, and subtracted out the player revenue, that price to sales multiple would be significantly higher.

ARPU Trends

Additionally, when digging into the average revenue per user (ARPU) it's growth rate has been slowing consistently since the start of the first quarter of 2018. That's mostly because growth for active accounts and platform revenue growth has slowed. There's no doubt that growth is healthy. However, it's worth considering that as growth continues to slow in the future, the multiple investors will pay for the stock will likely contract.

(Data From Roku)

Technical Take

The technical chart suggests that the stock heads lower in the weeks to come. It appears that a pattern has formed known as a rising wedge, a bearish reversal pattern. Additionally, a technical gap was created on May 8 following the company's first quarter results. The two patterns create a bearish scenario for the stock, which suggests that the equity could work its way lower to fill that gap to a price of roughly $70.

Another bearish indication is that the relative strength index reached overbought levels as high as 82 - a level above 70 is considered to be overbought. The problem is the RSI reached those overbought levels when the stock was around $96 in May. The stock continued to rise to as high as $112 by mid July. However, the RSI began to fall despite the stock making new highs, that's known as bearish divergence, an indication that the stock falls in the future.

Uncertainty Lies Ahead

The options market is pricing in a tremendous amount of risk around the quarterly results. The options for expiration on Aug. 16 indicate that the stock may rise or fall by around 19% from the $98 strike price. It means the stock could trade in a range of $79.25 and $116.75 by the expiration date. By comparison, the options for the S&P 500 SPDR SPY ETF indicate it could rise or fall by just 3% from the $285.50 strike price by the same expiration date. The market is suggesting that Roku's stock could see a move that's six times greater than the S&P 500 over the same period.

Risks

As the options market would suggest, there's a great deal of uncertainty around these results. The company has done an excellent job of managing investor expectations in the past. Over the past eight quarters, the company's revenue has topped estimates eight times. It means that there's a high likelihood the same happens again.

Should the company top estimates and deliver better than expected forward guidance, it would likely mean the stock moves higher. Based on the technical chart above, should that happen, it seems likely the stock moves back to its previous highs.

Roku's valuation should give investors pause. If growth rates continue to decelerate, it seems only natural that investors pay a lower multiple for the stock in the future. Should the company disappoint, the technical patterns laid out above could play out following the results, which means a lower stock.

