RioCan's Recession-Proof 5.5% Yield Might Be Getting Cheap

The company has never cut its dividend for more than 20 years.

The market has been hitting all-time-highs in the past few weeks, in anticipation of rate cuts by the Fed. While the Fed did indeed cut the rates by a quarter of a percent, it was made clear that this was merely an adjustment and not the beginning of a trend. The markets sold-off with new fears of an upcoming recession, and a Tweet by Donald Trump threatening to impose tariffs on a fresh $300bn of Chinese imports in September, in the case the two countries don't reach to an agreement.

With new uncertainty on the horizon, investors have been looking for safe spots to park their money. In fact, fixed income ETFs have been attracting dollars by the billions recently. In such an environment, another popular option is investing in REITs that provide stable and predictable income.

The real-estate sector has been the second-best performing sector the past year, only behind utilities, delivering a 13.98% return. Today, I want to take a look at one of Canada's biggest REITs, which has been a stable performer over the past decade while delivering a reliable dividend to its unitholders along the way.

The point of this article is to:

Introduce RioCan to investors unfamiliar with the stock.

Examine the dividend.

Conclude on why RioCan could be a useful addition to your retirement portfolio.

RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF) is one of Canada's first and largest REITs focused on the ownership, management, and development of high-quality, mixed-use properties with strategic positioning in Canada's six major markets. The company owns and operates 230 properties across Canada with a 97.1% occupancy rate.

What I like about RioCan's Portfolio is that 74% of its rent income comes from necessity-based and service-oriented tenants. This can shield RioCan's cash flow even in the case of a hard recession since locations such as pharmacies and value retailers provide a defensive and reliable source of income.

Source: Q2 Presentation

Despite preserving a conservative portfolio, RioCan has been able to maximize its rent income by achieving near-perfect occupancy rates and on-point pricing. Net rent has been growing at 3.4% CAGR in the past four years, as a result.

Source: Q2 Presentation

The future

RioCan is planning for the future, both through acquisitions and developments. The company recently announced that it's planning to acquire KingSett Capital's 50% Interest in Yonge Sheppard Centre. As part of the transaction, KingSett will take a material equity position in RioCan through an investment of $100 million in RioCan units with a one-year lock-up agreement.

In my opinion, the importance of such a high diversification in real estate projects is of enormous significance, considering the current uncertainty surrounding the markets.

To drive long-term growth, RioCan is delivering best-in-class purpose-built rental units and condos along Canada's most prominent transit corridors.

Estimates for five of these recent development projects that are complete or close to completion, expect a 5.7% yield on total costs and $230.4M total estimated incremental value creation. These new locations shown below are located in prime high-growth areas that will add to RioCan's yield on assets.

The Dividend

The primary reason investors choose to invest in real estate is the safe yield they provide. RioCan has been an excellent dividend growth stock over the past decade. The dividend has never been cut for over 20 years. The last recession crushed REITs, the majority of which were forced to cut their distributions drastically. RioCan was able to maintain their dividend, happily paying their shareholders, waiting for the storm to pass.

Source: RioCan I.R.

On top of that, management has been able to achieve, relatively for REITs, a low payout ratio, which is currently sitting at about ~75%.

Valuation

Even though money has been lately flowing into safer heavens, inflating their valuation, RioCan's share price has not seen any surges.

The company has been driving revenue growth steadily by building an excellent portfolio of assets.

However, when it comes to the share price, it has been stagnated for nearly seven years.

The stagnation in share price has allowed for, what it seems to me, a low valuation. The stock is currently trading almost exactly its book value. I consider the market very conservative with valuing the stock if we take into account its relatively steady but considerable growth as well as its stellar diversification.

Conclusion

RioCan is an excellent, conservative play for investors who see reliable income with exposure to the Canadian real estate market. Management runs a superb portfolio of mostly necessity-based locations that can withstand a potential recession, as it indeed happened. I believe that the company's decisions regarding distributions to be moderate but thoughtful. The stock will probably not make you rich, but it could, for sure, fill the need for retirees or income investors when it comes to parking their money. I will not be buying the stock because, unfortunately, the Canadian dividend withholding tax is not so friendly for Europeans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.