Daimler Addresses The Future But Is Not Worth An Investment

Introduction

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF; OTCPK:DMLRY), like all car manufacturers worldwide, is struggling with problems. On the one hand, there are cyclical problems such as the trade dispute between China and the USA. On the other hand, there are social developments. These include in particular changes in driving habits. Driving a car is increasingly seen as a climate sin and many people are trying to choose alternative means of transportation such as public transportation. As a result, the car is perceived as less important and less of a status symbol. In this respect, brand loyalty among car buyers is also dwindling. Daimler is therefore trying to develop alternative sources of revenue. This also includes positioning itself in alternative and complementary markets. For this purpose, Daimler invests in the start-ups Carwow. The car manufacturer is leading the start-up's latest financing round, which cost EUR 28 million. In the following article, I will evaluate the investment and the general situation of Daimler.

Introducing the investment

Carwow is a platform where costumers can purchase new cars from authorised dealers. It uses the reverse marketplace model to eliminate the need for buyers to negotiate with car dealers. This means that costumers choose the car they would like to buy, along with the various specifications and features. Afterwards,they receive offers direct from dealers.

Carwow also offers a wide range of assistance here. With the car reviews the start up helps customers to orient themselves. Many customers have little knowledge of technical aspects when buying a car. Car sellers are often not very objective, but are often very praising. Carwow also produces test videos on Youtube. According to the company, it's the UK's biggest car review channel.

Analysis

As already mentioned, Daimler's current condition is characterized by global economic developments as well as changed social circumstances. The company is responding to this by investing in the future.

Economic development

Car manufacturers fear a possible downturn in the cyclical business of car manufacturing. In the middle of 2018, the economic environment for all major markets (China, the USA and Europe) deteriorated dramatically. This was due in part to the customers’ lengthy transition to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), as well as to the U.S. trade conflicts with China and Europe. As a result, global automobile production - which had been expected to grow by two million passenger cars and light commercial vehicles - fell by around one million vehicles. At the end of May 2018, the U.S. government’s announcement that it was examining import tariffs on cars took the global stock markets by surprise and had a particularly negative impact on the share prices of automotive manufacturers. The failure to form a government in Italy also provoked fears of a new euro crisis. In addition, the U.S. government’s announcement that it would enforce extensive import tariffs on Chinese goods in the third quarter unsettled the stock markets again in the second half of June 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2018, rising interest rates in the U.S.A., further escalation of the trade conflict between the U.S.A. and China, and weaker economic data made investors fear bad things for Daimler as well.

And indeed, worldwide the production of cars is declining since 2018. In the first three months of 2019, global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary figures. In June 2019, the production of passenger cars in Germany was even down 24 percent in relation to the same month a year ago. This also affected Daimler. In the first half of 2019, the number of units sold fell by 3 percent.

In the second quarter, sales rose by 5 percent to EUR 42.7 billion. However, Group EBIT amounted to minus EUR 1.6 billion. Overall, the net loss amounted to EUR 1.2 billion. In the second quarter of 2018, Daimler had a net profit of EUR 1.8 billion. The losses are largely homemade, though. In total, special items in the quarter amounted to 4.2 billion euros. In the last quarter, Daimler secured provisions of approximately EUR 2.5 billion to cover legal risks and the costs of the scandal involving excessively high nitrogen oxide emissions. In addition, Daimler set aside one billion euros for recalls due to defective airbags. The costs of restructuring the Group into a holding company with independent subsidiaries also had a negative impact. Overall, however, the result was worse than expected by investors and analysts. Accordingly, the share price has lost some ground. Daimler is now even 50 % away from its highs in 2015.

The high price losses and the weak figures, caused by the current global economic developments, are of course connected. Looking at the P/E ratio, however, the price loss appears to have been somewhat disproportionately high. This signals a certain exaggeration.

In addition, the cyclical weakening is mainly due to political problems. Given that, it is well known that political stock markets have short legs. Whether Daimler therefore automatically appears cheap, however, is doubtful. However, investors should keep in mind the danger of catching a falling knife. It is not foreseeable how the trade conflict will develop further. Macroeconomic developments may continue to weigh on the world trade. Furthermore, car production may indeed have reached the peak of its growth cycle. It is not yet possible to predict that the conflict with China will be resolved. Conflicts with Iran and North Korea persist. The existing escalation potential here could start to weigh on the revenue in the nearer future. Daimler's outlook is also directed in this direction. Daimler expects unit sales in 2019 at the previous year number and revenue slightly above the prior year. Nevertheless, the company expects Group EBIT and free cash flow in 2019 to be significantly below the prior-year level. Group CEO Källenius expects the operating result for the year as a whole to be 15 percent lower.

Daimler also appears to be fundamentally weak compared to other car manufacturers. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF) has to struggle with the same developments, but performs much better. In the first six months of the current financial year, the sales revenue of Volkswagen grew by 4.9 percent to EUR 125.2 billion compared with the first half of 2018. Despite some negative development in volumes, the company boosted sales revenue especially as a result of improvements in the mix and price positioning in the passenger cars business area. Operating profit before special items rose by 1.9 percent to EUR 10.0 billion. The net cash flow of Automotive Division was up by EUR 2.2 billion to EUR 5.6 billion. VW is also cheaper than Daimler. The preference shares are currently traded with a P/E ratio of less than 6.

Investments in the future

The investment in carwow is just one of many steps Daimler intends to take to position itself for the future. The Group is investing around ten billion euros in the expansion of its EQ branded product portfolio. The new generation of electric vehicles is based on an architecture developed specifically for battery-electric models, which can be scaled in every regard and deployed across all models. The first EQ series production model in the SUV segment will be launched in this decade. In April, the car manufacturer Daimler has acquired a stake in the Californian battery specialist Sila Nanotechnologies. The investment amounts to 100 million dollars. Daimler will receive ten percent of the start-up company founded in 2011.

Although these projects have not yet been able to generate any significant sales, this shows that the company is thinking strongly about the future. However, this also shows that Daimler is increasingly acting from a position of weakness.

Investors takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Daimler

Daimler is surprisingly weak but seems to be slightly undervalued. Overall, an investment is not worth considering.

The company tries to position itself at an early stage by investing in the future.

Weak quarter results.

However, macroeconomic headwinds must still be taken into account.

Other car manufacturers perform far better.

