Hecla Mining: Q2 Results Show Strong Headwinds

Hecla Mining (HL) is a predominantly North American precious metals (PMs) producer, with a mild presence in South America. Its portfolio of mining assets comprises of 7 operating mines, 2 development properties and multiple exploration projects. The company's Q2 2019 report highlights the importance of its two key mines namely Greens Creek (major metal=silver), and Casa Berardi (major metal=gold) in terms of considerable production numbers. GC produced ~2.4 Moz of silver recording a 19% Y/Y production upside, while CB produced ~29 Koz of gold, reflecting a 32% Y/Y production decline.

In my view, these mines present a unique mix of gold-silver asset portfolio that enables HL to leverage from bullish runs in gold and silver markets. In order to do so, it’s important that two conditions in HL’s mining environment must be met simultaneously. As we will see in our analysis, HL is falling short of meeting one of the conditions, hence the share price has failed to effectively respond to a bullish PMs market. Finally, I have also included a discussion of the other key risk factors (including liquidity concerns and management issues), which I believe could hamper the prospects of share price growth.

Conditions-cum-Risks

As stated earlier, I believe that HL would respond well to a rising PMs market if it meets two conditions simultaneously. First, both gold and silver should not be heading south, otherwise, the impact of gains accruing from the increase in prices of one PM would largely be offset by a decline in prices of the other PM. Second, mine operations should run smoothly and efficiently (without disruptions) otherwise HL may face high production costs or declining productivity. I will shortly discuss these conditions-cum-risks in more details but first I'll put a note here that operational issues at HL's other mines impact its overall business performance, and pretty much explains the stock's persistent dismal performance (Figure-2).

Hecla's response

To cater to the first risk, HL has bought put options on gold and silver at prices of $1,400/oz and $15.13/oz respectively, and these options are valid till Q1 2020. Currently, both these options are out of the money. Nevertheless, they do provide some margin of safety for the company in case gold and silver prices reverse their recent upward trajectory.

As far as the second risk is concerned, HL has had a tough time so far. Unlike First Majestic Silver (AG), a Mexico-based silver pure-play which has made its Mexican presence count, HL's Mexican operations (denoted by the San Sebastian mine) are negatively impacting its overall operational profile. SS mine lost 17% and 8% in Y/Y silver and gold production respectively, during Q2 2019. It's my understanding that the geographical distance of these operations from HL's core US and Canadian assets also reflect negatively on the company's cost profile. Besides, HL's recently acquired Nevada operations have so far failed to bear fruit. In June 2019, HL announced its plans to cut expenditure on Nevada operations because the accumulated cash flows from the three Nevada mines failed to meet the company's expectations. Mr Phil Baker, HL's CEO commented on the situation.

Hecla has a strong commitment to operate within cash flow as demonstrated by the positive free cash flow over the past 3 years and longer. However, the Nevada operations have not generated the cash flow we had hoped for so we are curtailing most development and reducing the workforce with the goal of the operation generating positive cash flow in the second half of the year. We still see lots of opportunities to improve costs, manage water, improve recoveries and explore but only plan to do it within cash flow.

HL's plans included a ~25% reduction of workforce at its Nevada operations, and this decision would have far-reaching consequences, in my view. It will send a negative message to HL’s other mineworkers’ unions (and particularly those in the US). Consider HL's Lucky Friday mine in Idaho, where ~250 mine workers are on strike due to wage disagreements with management. The strike has dragged for almost 2 years now and without an amicable resolution. Consequently, the mine’s production also witnessed a setback and limited HL’s exposure to operating cash flows. HL cannot ignore the mining potential at Lucky Friday. It’s the most promising silver asset after Greens Creek and one of the oldest mines operated by the company. Sadly, this mine only contributed ~2% of annual revenues during FY 2018. Even worse, the mine’s expected production for FY 2019 is next to zero (at 0.2 Moz of AgEq). Have a look at Figure-3 for details.

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

Management issues

I will tend to avoid a discussion on whether the mineworkers’ cause for protest is justified. However, it seems that Hecla’s management has repeatedly failed to manage its operations effectively. The company’s CEO might be in the good books of its Board, but surely not in the good books of the investors. This means that he’s doing enough to keep his job but not as much to retain investors’ confidence in the stock. Previously, a Montana-based bad-actor lawsuit was filed against the CEO, but he was fully backed by the company’s management. Later, Mr Baker (the CEO) was on the forefront when HL acquired the Nevada assets from Klondex mines. This was another bad decision by HL’s management as we saw that Nevada operations have failed to meet expectations. Moreover, management’s failure to resolve the strike at Lucky Friday has added to the troubles of the investors.

Liquidity concerns

HL executed the Klondex deal through the issuance of debt amounting to ~$460+ MM. This debt is currently haunting the company’s liquidity profile. At the end of Q1 2019, HL only had ~$12 MM in reported cash (at Q2 2019 end: $10 MM). In contrast, the LTD stood at $530+ MM and even if we factor in the total current assets, HL’s debt-to-current assets ratio still works out at ~3.7 times which is huge for a company struggling with operations. The risk is magnified due to the fact that this towering debt is approaching maturity on December 31, 2021, and HL is cash strapped. With multiple operational concerns (ongoing Lucky Friday strike, Nevada mines’ sub-par performance, declining production from San Sebastian) the situation is less likely to improve even though the prices of precious metals remain bullish.

Further, in a situation where HL is having trouble meeting its impending debt obligations, how can one expect the company to provide funds for its E&D (read: exploration and development) projects? Surely, the poor liquidity would also put HL’s E&D activities out of management’s focus, resulting in slower (if any) progress on these fronts.

Way out for the management

One way out for HL’s management is to restructure its LTD closer to its maturity, but this kind of bail-out package is not a permanent solution. In my view, HL needs to resolve the issues at Lucky Friday. That way, it could resume full-scale mine operations, enhance its output and leverage from rising PM prices. HL would also be well-positioned to utilize the silver puts for good in case silver slides below the strike price of $15.13/oz.

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding analysis, we have seen that even though HL owns a diversified portfolio of gold and silver mining assets that have witnessed support from PM prices, the company has been unable to fully leverage from the situation due to internal problems. There are operational concerns for HL’s Lucky Friday, San Sebastian, and Nevada complex that shroud the recent positive performance of its Greens Creek and Casa Berardi operations. The conduct of HL’s management raises questions about the company’s ability to conveniently service its LTD that falls due only 2.5 years from now. In the ongoing situation, I expect share prices to largely move sideways until management shows rigour in resolving these multiple issues. At best, a continued rally in PM prices would reflect positively on the stock price, but only marginally.

