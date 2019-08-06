Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Down To 20 From 24 As U.S. Stocks Gain

VVIX remains elevated, which is to say that the front end of the VX futures have plenty of room to move about over the next few weeks.

A fellow SA contributor discusses how he uses signals in the vol markets to make decisions pertaining to his equity portfolio.

US stocks are up around 1% or so after a devastating Monday session, and the US Ten-Year traded down to 1.67%.

Market Intro

US indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are getting a boost today even after follow-up action to Monday's carnage was pretty light in international equities (AAXJ, VGK, ACWX).

Spot VIX is printing near 20, down from the high yesterday of about 24. The ten-year yield on the UST got as low as 1.67% in the after hours market on Monday.

Article Shout Out

I'd like to highlight an article published just yesterday by Michael Gettings, entitled The Easy VIX: Overblown News Added to Risk Perceptions; Next Week is Pivotal (visuals below are taken from this piece - visuals compiled by Contributor using VIXCentral and Fidelity).

Mr. Gettings does risk management consulting, and I invite you to read his SA profile.

In the article, the author discusses the rapid shift in the VX futures curve, remarking how rapidly the closing term structure altered course between the day before Mr. Powell's press conference and last Friday's post-NFP lambasting.

He mentions his sell signals, and what I enjoyed is how he links observations from the VIX to inform decisions relating directly to equity positions in the major indexes.

Mr. Gettings openly acknowledges that he could be trading into some whip-saw, and that this could be damaging for his performance. But he goes on to display a visual that suggests that he has some empirical support for his decision relating to past risk-return results that took into account both probability and magnitude. The past may not be prologue, but I enjoyed his approach all the same.

Spot vol has gone from near 12 a little over a week ago to north of 24 in the past 24 hours; we'll see in just a moment that realized vol has kicked up considerably. So as with most financial assets over the past several days, vol markets are finally seeing fit to move and shake some.

Bravo to Mr. Gettings for publishing this piece, and looking to find ways to translate the data into decisions based on his philosophy and tools.

Term Structure

The VX futures curve is flatter and composed of lower-price contracts than yesterday's close. Ironically, price action has been exceedingly whippy over the last 24 hours.

While I can appreciate that we are now trading at the top end of today's price range, the ES futures have traded in a 100-point range since Monday's close, or about 3.5% of the mid-range price.

The Yuan's slide reversed some yesterday, which seems to have had a soothing effect on risk assets (though the dollar-yuan pair still trade at about 7.03, still above the psychologically important level of 7).

Really though, while we're observing a pullback in vol on what may be a relief rally in equities, the tenor of the situation remains that vol kicked into high gear in very short order, and the underlying cause (arguably trade) has not been remedied.

One major question that had lingered last week was whether the VX futures on the front months would move much even if there were a jolt in spot VIX. That issue was summarily settled in the affirmative. Long-vol positions (VXX, UVXY) enjoyed a strong performance over the past few trading sessions, which rewarded what frankly appeared to be a sheer stare-down in the face of intimidating roll yield.

Now, the VIX of VIX is calming some, just as spot itself has. Still, the level is sitting above the 100 mark, and this is in the upper range of values for the index in the last year or so. VVIX is warning that the VX futures may turn out to be pretty volatile here, and so the front end of the term structure may be expected to shift around a good deal over the next few weeks.

Of course, volatility is not an intrinsically directional metric, which is to say it does not predict the direction of markets. Similarly, a high VVIX does not indicate that vol has to go much higher (though that certainly is a possible outcome). The take-away is simply that front-end VX is priced to take on a wider range of values.

E-Trade

Over the last few months, E-Trade has taken to publishing monthly inflow/outflow percentages for trading activity segmented by sector. July witnessed some meaningful reversals from June for several of the sectors, in particular health care (XLV), industrials (XLI), and utilities (XLU).

It's always a good idea for vol traders to look at the mainline volatility indexes (for example, spot VIX or the VX term structure). But when macro risk kicks up, getting somewhat more granular can be a stronger way to trade. I'd recommend drilling down some to sectors or industries, particularly those with decent liquidity in their options markets, for vol opportunities.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Thanks for the encouragement, Arsenal - we all can benefit from the periodic pat on the back!

Be careful out there.

