Harvest Health: Ohio Threatens To Revoke Licenses, And For Good Reason

I am bullish on Harvest but investors should be wary of these regulatory risks.

Harvest is not alone: Many MSOs seem to be playing a bit fast-and-loose with regulations in their quests to "grab land."

They may lose their Ohio licenses because they claimed to be owned and controlled by a person from an economically-disadvantaged group.

Source: Letter from State of Ohio to Harvest Health.

Summary

Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) is facing the potential loss of its Ohio cannabis licenses as the state disputes that Harvest qualifies under certain provisions intended to benefit minority-owned businesses. In this article, I investigate Harvest's Ohio applications and the state's issue with those applications.

The direct damage to Harvest's business here is relatively minimal: Harvest could lose three dispensary licenses and one cultivation license. Collectively, those licenses are worth perhaps $35-$80 million, based on prices paid for comparable licenses.

Investors should be aware of the potential risks to the multi-state operator ("MSO") land grab model. Under this model, MSOs are motivated to accumulate as many cannabis licenses as possible, often by stretching state rules as much as possible. In this case, Harvest appears to have stretched state rules too far and may lose their Ohio license. If this rule-stretching is limited to Ohio, investors may have little to fear but it would be damaging to Harvest's reputation and value if other state regulators begin finding flaws in Harvest's cannabis applications and licenses.

Overall, I remain bullish on Harvest based on their strong revenue growth and aggressive guidance. That said, their trouble in Ohio and Pennsylvania is not a good look and if they hit more of these controversies, it could derail their momentum and shake my faith in management's ability to work within the rules.

Backdrop: Harvest Wins Ohio Licenses Due To Minority Ownership

Harvest won its Ohio licenses through a competitive bidding process. Ohio awarded twelve Level I medical cannabis cultivation licenses in Nov 2017. The next summer, Ohio awarded fifty-six medical marijuana dispensary licenses. Harvest Health won three dispensary licenses and one cultivation license through this process.

Source: Ohio code § 3796.09. See also Ohio code § 3796.10 for matching provision for dispensary licenses.

Ohio's bidding process set aside 15% of licenses to businesses which were owned and controlled by people from an economically-disadvantaged group ("EDG applicants"). EDG applicants were defined in the Ohio code at §§ 3796.09-10, which also set out that a minimum of 15% of licenses would be awarded to EDG applicants. This licensing scheme was subsequently ruled unconstitutional.

Source: Cleveland.com.

Harvest was not a top-scoring applicant in any of its bids - they won their licenses because they were an EDG applicant. For example, in the cultivation licensing process, Parma Wellness and Harvest Grows were awarded licenses. However, their scores are not among the top twelve scores: Acreage's (OTCQX:ACRGF) Greenleaf Gardens scored 159.64 points and MedMen's (OTCQB:MMNFF) PharmaCann Ohio scored 158.56 points. (Both Greenleaf Gardens and PharmaCann were subsequently awarded licenses.)

License/Region Cultivation Southwest-7 Southeast-3 Southeast-6 Applicants 109 8 69 9 Licenses Granted 12 1 5 1 Harvest's Score Rank 25th 4th 23rd 2nd EDG Applicant? Yes Yes Yes Yes License Awarded Yes Yes Yes Yes

Source: State of Ohio scorecards for cultivation and dispensaries; Harvest's cultivation and dispensary applications.

Harvest claimed to be an EDG applicant in each of their winning applications. In each case, Harvest was not the top-scoring application and was granted an application because of their EDG applicant status. For example, Harvest's cultivation application was the 25th best-scoring application in a competition which awarded 12 licenses. In that competition, the ten best-scoring applications received licenses as did the top two EDG applicants - Parma Wellness (16th best score) and Harvest (25th best score).

Ohio Questions Harvest's EDG Applicant Status

Source: Letter from State of Ohio to Harvest Health.

Ohio is questioning whether Harvest is actually an EDG applicant. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Ohio has put all of Harvest's licenses on hold. Ohio is delaying the opening of Harvest's Ohio dispensaries and has filed to revoke Harvest's cultivation license.

Sources: Harvest Grows LLC Cultivation License Application.

On its applications, Harvest stated that its Ohio businesses were 51% owned by a local African American businesswoman. However, Ohio reviewed Harvest's documents and concluded that the businesswoman, Ariane Kirkpatrick, did not "own and control" those businesses as claimed on Harvest's applications.

Source: Letter from State of Ohio to Harvest Health.

Ohio contends that Kirkpatrick does not control management and day-to-day operations at Harvest, and therefore Harvest is not an EDG applicant. Prior to Harvest winning its Ohio license on Nov 30th, Kirkpatrick signed an agreement with Harvest that made Harvest CEO Steve White the CEO of Harvest's Ohio company, which Kirkpatrick ostensibly owns and control. Under that agreement, Kirkpatrick was given control only over "construction project management" and the titles of Vice President and Chief Diversity Officers. Therefore, Ohio suggests that Kirkpatrick does not qualify under 3796.09c (quoted above).

If Ohio is correct, Harvest is not an EDG applicant and would not have won any of its Ohio licenses but for its allegedly misleading applications. Thus, Ohio is seeking to revoke Harvest's cultivation license and has put its dispensary licenses on hold - Harvest will be unable to open its dispensaries until this is resolved.

Harvest is not alone: Systemic risk of MSOs?

"Our footprint growth is important. This is a land grab, and there are a discrete number of prime license opportunities." Steve White, CEO of Harvest Health, Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Harvest is not the only MSO to receive warnings from regulators. The MSO business is a land grab, with potential multi-state cannabis companies competing for limited numbers of state cannabis licenses. In a quest for growth, this forces companies to stretch regulations as much as possible without breaking them.

Recently, we have seen signs that Harvest may be playing fast and loose with state regulations in its attempts to build its footprint:

Other MSOs have also earned the attention of regulators, including:

Given the abundance of examples, perhaps this sort of regulatory scrutiny should be seen as one of the systemic risks of running an MSO. Perhaps each of these companies may be forced to play so close to the line that they will, at times, stray over the boundary of the regulations and be punished by regulators including anything from warnings and fines to revoked licenses.

Takeaways

Overall, I remain bullish on Harvest based on their strong revenue growth and aggressive guidance. However, that bullishness is a bit more guarded in light of Harvest's run-ins with regulators in both Ohio and Pennsylvania. It would be problematic if those run-ins are the tip of the iceberg and Harvest has been playing too fast-and-loose with the rules.

Without other incidents, the direct damage from Ohio is relatively minimal. Given Curaleaf's Ohio license purchase, I estimate that Harvest's total Ohio licenses are worth about $35-80 million. If Harvest was to lose their Ohio licenses, that would only shave about 2% off their total license count and the value of those licenses is perhaps 2% of Harvest's total value. Harvest's Ohio operations are not operational, so they would not lose any of their $75-77 million in pro forma revenue.

MSOs are likely to run into more regulatory trouble because of how their "land grab" nature. It is likely that one or more MSOs will suffer lost licenses and poor publicity, potentially leading to meaningful declines and shareholder losses. I am bullish on the U.S. cannabis sector, given enormous expected growth over the next five years, but it is likely to be a bumpy ride for long-term investors.

Happy investing!

