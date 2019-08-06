Evolution Gaming: A Fast And Healthy Grower At A Reasonable Price

The shares seem a bit expensive at the moment, but I think that the price is fair for a fast and healthy grower like Evolution Gaming.

Thanks to the industry tailwind and market leadership, more growth is still ahead for investors in the business.

Shareholders have seen the amazing financial performance of Evolution Gaming in recent years.

Source: online

Background

Evolution Gaming (OTCPK:EVGGF) (OTCPK:EVVTY) was established in 2006 as one of the first providers of B2B Live Casino solutions in Europe. Having just went public a few years ago, the company is one of the leading players in the space, serving roughly 150 gaming operators, including many of the largest across Europe and a number of land-based casinos.

In a live casino game, live dealers and real-time feeds help replicate the experience and feel of a real-world casino. This has reportedly been popular with high-end paying users using real money.

While the group employs approximately 4,000 people, the majority of which are based in Latvia and Malta, the parent company is domiciled in Sweden and listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange under the ticker EVO. The US-based investors may also have access to their ADRs through the ticker EVVTY or U.S. dual-listed shares through the ticker EVGGF. For the sake of better liquidity, trading with the primarily-listed share (EVO in this case) is always recommended.

Revenue Model

Evolution Gaming employs a B2B2C model. The company takes care of the development, production and licensing of fully integrated solutions to its customers, the gaming operators, which in turn market the products to end-users (see below).

Source: Company Website

The majority of Evolution’s revenues consist of commission fees and fixed fees. The commission is calculated as a percentage of the game win (i.e., player bets minus player wins) generated via the company’s live casino offering. The commission fees offer relatively stable, small-ticket, recurring cash flows to the business. As you may recall, NetEnt (OTCPK:NTNTY), another Swedish online casino developer, which I covered in my previous article, employs the exact same model.

Additionally, for dedicated tables, which are reserved, customized, and used exclusively by the operator, Evolution charges the monthly fixed fees.

Economic Moat

The economic moat protecting the business mainly comes from the superior quality of the product, along with some switching cost at the customers and some network effect for non-dedicated tables. A quick check below on the historical returns on tangible assets echoes the sustainable competitive edge at Evolution Gaming.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/1/2019

The slight deterioration of returns on tangible assets is acceptable in light of the amazingly rapid growth achieved by the business (as you will see below).

As Live Casino has grown in popularity, more competitors would be certain to emerge in the space. The management appears to have fully acknowledged this and has been taking initiatives to widen the moat and maintain market leadership. The company has strengthened its market share during recent years and claims “clear possibilities to continue to increase the gap in the coming years, supported by the launch of several new games and studios.”

Financial Performance

Earlier this year, Evolution Gaming reported its interim results for Q2 2019 as below:

Source: Q2 2019 Results

Compared to the same period in 2018, the business achieved remarkable mid-to-high double-digit growth across all levels for the first half this year - e.g., operating profit and EPS both up approximately 70%, and operating revenue up almost 50%.

The chart below confirms the consistent increase in activities alongside sales growth, indicating strong business fundamentals.

Source: Q2 2019 Results

In terms of a longer history, the growth of the company was quite explosive - almost 5x in terms of FCF per share for the past 5 years.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/24/2019

Of course, such phenomenal growth cannot be sustainable, even in this fast-growing online live casino market. Actually, it is already noticed that the annual growth rates are coming down at all levels (e.g., revenue, operating income, free cash flow) compared with the respective 3-year and 5-year averages.

It is worth mentioning that the management repeatedly states that they would put revenue before margin, while the EBITDA margin (as shown below) has been stable and even slightly improving during the high-growth period of the past couple of years.

Source: Q2 2019 Results

Evolution Gaming has a diversified revenue base across different geographic regions (see below). The business demonstrates consistent growth particularly in the regulated markets and the mobile space, both of which should offer decent long-term prospects.

Source: Q2 2019 Results

Long-term Prospect

Being active in the live casino segment in Europe, Evolution Gaming has been benefiting from the industry tailwind, thanks to key drivers such as technological developments, new distribution channels, and regulations.

The total online casino market is going to grow rapidly at high single digits. According to the management, the live vertical should continue to increase its share of the total market, and one of Evolution’s financial objectives is to grow even faster than the European live casino market.

Simply Wall St shows that analysts estimate on average an 18.5% CAGR for the company's EPS moving forward (see below).

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 7/31/2019

In my view, it is appropriate to assume the growth rate to decay to 25% (which is more than a 50% discount off the previous rate) for the foreseeable future here, mostly driven by geographic expansion (and penetration), product innovation, and industry tailwind as well.

Management

Martin Carlesund has been Group CEO of Evolution Gaming since November 2016. Before taking the current role, Mr. Carlesund served as President and CEO of Evolution Malta. Previously, Mr. Carlesund had rich experiences in several senior management roles, including CEO of Highlight Media Group, Eniro Sverige, Eniro Finland, and 3L System AB. In terms of current outside assignment, Mr. Carlesund is Chairman of Carlesund Investments & Consulting AB and Sandstjärna Holding.

The average tenure of the whole management team is 3.5 years and the board is 4.5 years.

With more than 20% of the shares owned by individual insiders (see below), the shareholder interests are aligned in my opinion.

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 7/31/2019

The insider activity of the shares (see below) for the past 12 months appears favorable, with more buys than sells, although many of these transactions are done through the Warrant Program.

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 8/1/2019

Valuation

If we suppose a 25% annual increase in FCF, the current P/FCF of below 40x seems reasonable. We also notice that P/FCF has been trending down for the past couple of years and some other price multiples (see below) are lower or near their respective 3-year averages.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/24/2019

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/1/2019

The 2-stage free cash flow model by Simply Wall St (see below) echoes our conclusion of the fair valuation on the stock, although I find the assumed discount rate and growth rate are a bit under-estimated.

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 7/31/2019

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 7/31/2019

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 7/31/2019

Summary

For value investors, Evolution Gaming can be a good candidate for a wonderful business at a fair price. The company generates high returns on capital, is run by an able management, is protected by a widening economic moat and finds plenty of internal opportunities to reinvest their retained earnings to fuel further secular growth.

Admittedly, an over 30x P/E is by no means cheap. However, considering the sizable potential in the online live casino segment that the company focuses on, as well as all the solid business fundamentals discussed above, I think that the valuation is fair.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVO LISTED IN STOCKHOLMS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.