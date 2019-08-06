IBM: Better Cash Flows Together

The dividend yield is up to 4.5% with cash flows to support annual dividend growth.

On Friday, International Business Machines (IBM) finally provided detailed financial projections on the Red Hat merger. The company had always provided an indication that the deal was immediately cash flow accretive while not EPS accretive until the end of year two. The headlines spooked investors, but the details should bring investors back with a smile.

Image Source: IBM website

Misleading Headlines

The market appeared shocked when IBM released details on the financial impact from the recently closed Red Hat merger. The headline-grabbing numbers centered on the EPS hit from purchase accounting with CNBC running this headline on Friday.

Source: CNBC

Along with the merger announcement, IBM predicted that the merger was initially EPS dilutive, but Red Hat was immediately cash flow positive. The company updated those expectations with the closing of the deal on July 9,

accretive to free cash flow in the first year

accretive to operating earnings per share by the end of the second year after closing (2021)

dilutive to full-year 2019 earnings per share due primarily to a non-cash purchase accounting adjustment

My detailed research outlined how the cash flow generated by Red Hat would immediately offset the extra interest costs from the debt-fueled merger. Any revenue growth from the cloud leader, combined with repaying debt, would lead to positive cash flows.

The market appeared shocked when IBM provided those exact numbers. Possibly, investors weren't prepared for the tech giant to lower EPS estimates by $1.10 related to the merger. The new $12.80 EPS target for 2019 clearly caught some investors off guard.

Due to purchase accounting, IBM had to adjust $2.2 billion worth of Red Hat's deferred revenue in a non-cash adjustment. The impact was a hit to future earnings because IBM won't count those revenues causing a $1.0 billion hit to revenues this year alone. The company outlines the quarterly impact in this chart and further details the financial treatment of the deferred revenue.

Source: IBM financial performance targets

The company further updated the impact to their 2019 EPS estimates from the transaction. The amount includes an $0.85 impact due to deferred revenue discussed above and another $0.25 for equity and retention costs. Most companies would just exclude these costs from non-GAAP numbers and call the merger impact a wash.

Source: IBM investor briefing 2019

Focus On Cash

What really matters is the cash flows. Here, IBM is maintaining strong numbers. Free cash flows are forecasted on track for $12 billion this year and a $500 million boost each of the next two years to reach $13 billion in 2021.

Source: IBM investor briefing 2019

The CFO doesn't provide the details on the additional cash flows other than the net amounts. The assumption here is a combination of the forecasted revenue growth and higher gross margins, combined with lower interest costs.

On May 15, IBM issued ~$20 billion in aggregate debt that had a weighted average cost of ~3.5%. In total, the Red Hat merger cost $34 billion, and the tech giant used a combination of cash on hand and additional debt, including commercial paper with a weighted-average rate of 2.5%, to fund the merger.

My previous work had a projection that Red Hat would contribute up to $1.5 billion in free cash flows by 2020 after a target by the company for $1.0 billion at the time of the deal in 2018. With about $30 billion in additional debt at a weighted-average cost of slightly above 3%, the higher interest costs are only in the $1.0 billion range. The net difference is the $500 million in additional cash flows that IBM now forecasts for 2020.

The additional revenue from Red Hat will contribute to further cash flow growth in 2021. The biggest cash flow boost for IBM will come from quickly cutting interest costs via repaying up to $6 billion in debt annually.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors need to tread lightly on investing based on headlines. IBM now trades below 10x the forecasted free cash flows for 2021. The stock offers a 4.5% dividend yield and the growing cash flows to support higher yields. IBM is a buy down below $145 again.

