Aphria: Don't Be Fooled By The Relief Rally

Aphria (APHA) finally delivered strong earnings that lifted its stock more than 40% on a single day last week. After suffering greatly from the short attack last year, investors are seeing glimpses of hope that the company, led by its new leadership, is nearing a turnaround. While we are encouraged by its latest earnings and the positive market reaction, we would caution that the stock was experiencing a relief rally rather than a fundamental outperformance. The stock's valuation has jumped significantly to trade in-line with its peers. We view this as a good opportunity for some profit-taking.

F2019 Q4 Review

If you remember why Aphria stock tanked when it reported poor earnings last time, we broke that down for you in "Aphria: 1 Step Forward And 2 Steps Back". Subsequently, we reiterated our view that the stock was simply too cheap to ignore for value-hunting investors. Last week, the company surprised everyone by delivering a strong rebound in its cannabis operations which helped spark a rally across the cannabis sector.

Aphria reported $29 million of cannabis net revenue which grew 84% from the prior quarter. However, as the chart shows, the growth is much less impressive considering that the company was already doing $22 million two quarters ago which only included two weeks of initial legalization. Considering how bad the third-quarter was, we think this last quarter was more a reversal to normal than an outright beat. Gross margin rebounded slightly to 22% which is severely impacted by the low margin from its acquired pharma distribution business. In fact, for the fiscal year 2019, the cannabis business generated a gross margin of 53% while the distribution business came in at 12%.

Looking at Aphria's production and volume, we can see that Aphria has managed to reduce production costs as it continues to ramp up its production and remove one-time expenses. Cash cost to produce $1.35 per gram showed a continued decrease but remains higher than investors' expectation of below $1.0 per gram. Volume did increase substantially, but the growth is much less impressive considering the big drop in Q3. For reference, Canopy (CGC) sold over 9,300 kg and Aurora (ACB) sold over 9,100 kg during calendar 2019 Q1.

Far From Profitable

However, we would like to highlight that Aphria was actually far from being profitable last quarter. The company highlighted in its press release that it was profitable last quarter with net income of $15.8 million. But, in reality, it is disappointing to see a public company tout its profit figures that are simply resulted from accounting adjustments. As the reconciliation table below shows, Aphria's $15.8 million reported net income included non-operating incomes of $40 million, the majority of which relates to unrealized gains on convertible debentures. The accounting adjustment is non-cash and should be removed when discussing profit metrics, as common sense would suggest.

Aphria does report adjusted EBITDA which is a much better metric given the adjustments it makes to exclude one-time non-cash items, such as the non-operating income discussed above. Aphria barely reported positive adjusted EBITDA as the small positive EBITDA from cannabis and distribution businesses were offset by losses from businesses under development, namely its international assets. It would be more helpful if Aphria reported an adjusted net income figure that removes one-time adjustments.

Valuation

In order to properly value Aphria, we think it is best to value the cannabis and pharma distribution businesses separately. Aphria acquired CC Pharma for €18.9 million at closing in addition to €23.5 million of potential earn-out. Conservatively, we would value the distribution business at costs which are around €42 million or $62 million. While there are synergies between the two business post-acquisition, it is difficult to quantify them at this point. Aphria said that CC Pharma did €262 million in revenue in 2018 which is $385 million vs. annualized F2019 Q4 revenue of $396 million last quarter, indicating minimal growth considering the impact of FX.

Turning to Aphria's cannabis business which generated revenue of $29 million last quarter. Aphria's current market cap of $2.4 billion and an enterprise value of $1.9 billion imply an EV/Sales of ~16.5x on the cannabis business. Compared to its peers, CannTrust (CTST) trades at 2.4x EV/Sales after its recent regulatory and financial mess, HEXO (HEXO) trades at 21x, and OrganiGram (OGI) trades at 12x. In our view, Aphria's valuation has improved and closed the gap with its peers. The 40% gain on Friday wiped out most of its recent losses.

Looking Ahead

Aphria reported positive earnings last week. However, we think the company only managed to fix some of its recent stumbles (especially its embarrassing Q3) and last quarter was far from being spectacular considering the meager growth it implies from two quarters ago when legalization just happened. The big rally last week was compromised by the losses the stock suffered in recent months. In fact, the stock is only up 23% in 2019 so far. However, we think investors should still find Aphria's earnings positive considering the ripple effect it has created among cannabis stocks. The sector has been in steep declines since April 2019 which was only made worse by CannTrust's troubles. The fact that Aphria was able to stabilize its operations and return to a path of growth is encouraging and should bode well for the whole sector. We think Aphria shares are fairly valued now and would take this opportunity to take some profits and consider rotating into the U.S. cannabis space where valuation has become very attractive after a tough 2019. We think the Canadian cannabis market remains highly risky and the November rollout of edibles would be critical for Aphria and other LPs.

