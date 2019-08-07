CyrusOne: The Safest Dividend Is The One That's Just Been Raised

“For companies with meaningful yields, I take dividend increases as the loudest and clearest message that management can send.” – Josh Peters.

REITs offer a meaningful attraction over mainstream investment products because they offer a level of predictability that enhances performance.

When a REIT isn’t growing its dividend, it generally tells me that the business model is flawed and cannot generate moat-worthy advantages.

In his book, The Ultimate Dividend Playbook, Josh Peters explained how, “The safest divided is the one that’s just been raised.” And he added that “Dividends are more than mere information - they provide insight that any investor can use to make successful investments.”

I agree with him that dividend growth is a fundamental indicator for a stock’s health. However, an increase isn’t actually the absolute signal for safety. You do want to look at and analyze other factors as well.

With that cautionary (and accurate) statement made… as a real estate investment trust analyst, I do pay very close attention to the dividend. As you probably know – unlike with most other investment alternatives – REITs must pay out at least 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends. And when a REIT isn’t growing its dividend, it generally tells me that the business model is flawed and cannot generate moat-worthy advantages.

As Peters (correctly) writes, “dividend increases – even more than current earnings – are a forward-looking indicator of growth and total return prospects.” It’s because of those expected dividends that make REITs a meaningful attraction over mainstream investment products.

They offer a level of predictability that enhances performance.

Today, I plan to focus on one of my top-buy convictions, a REIT by the name of CryusOne (CONE). Just last week, it announced it had increased its quarterly dividend for Q3-19 from $0.46 per share to $0.50. That’s a 9% increase quarter over quarter, and it comes on top of many other increases. Since 2013, the dividend has more than tripled.

Source: CONE Investor Presentation

Remember that in order to grow its dividend, a company must be able to 1) maintain a healthy balance sheet and 2) generate meaningful investment spreads. The ideal dividend policy will vary by company, but three common traits should be consistency, affordability, and transparency.

Quoting Peters again, “For companies with meaningful yields, I take dividend increases as the loudest and clearest message that management can send.” To which I’ll say that it’s certainly an effective and easy sign to take.

Photo Source

The Business Model

CyrusOne is a data center REIT first formed in January 2013. That was when Cincinnati Bell (CBB) spun off its data center portfolio by listing shares on the Nasdaq. Those shares were originally priced at around $19 each.

As I explained previously,

“Cincinnati Bell is the last of the "Bell Companies," and the 140-year old phone company recognized that the data centers were throwing off a lot of cash. By spinning off CyrusOne, Cincy-Bell seized the opportunity to de-lever and help develop a standalone brand.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

I added the Dallas-based CyrusOne to the Durable Income Portfolio back in March 2015, and I’ve increased exposure to it since. While its dividend yield of 3.3% is lower than many popular REITs – like UMH Properties (UMH), EPR Properties (EPR), and One Liberty Properties (OLP) – just take a look at the performance since my initial investment:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Clearly, the company outperformed those higher-yielding names by a wide margin. For that matter, it’s outperformed all of its closest peers during this period, with one exception: CorSite (COR).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Just a few days ago, its Q2-19 earnings results triggered a selloff (we sent Marketplace members an alert after it fell by around 5.5%). However, those shares have since rebounded to stronger-than-ever levels. And we’re currently maintaining a Buy rating.

So let’s take a closer look at CyrusOne’s Q2-18 earnings results…

The Earnings Recap

During Q2-19, CyrusOne signed $26 million in leases (in terms of annualized generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) revenue). This included those signed shortly after the quarter’s end, since the timing of several large deals had to be moved to July.

The company delivered 21 megawatts of capacity and has another 55 in the development pipeline, which represents more than 10% growth in the portfolio. As viewed below, revenue adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and funds from operations (FFO) and FFO per share grew at industry-leading rates year over year.

Source: CONE Presentation

The latest quarter was one of the highest-pricing in CyrusOne’s history, driven by a mix heavily weighted toward smaller deals. In all, it signed a total of 500 leases.

Meanwhile, its average enterprise revenue signed over the last four quarters represents around $12 million in annualized GAAP revenue – with significant contributions from IT/vertical cloud computing expected in the coming years as the company aggregates enterprise demand.

Source: CONE Presentation

I’ve always been attracted to CyrusOne’s powerful development platform, which generates yields in the low- to mid-double digits range. In the latest quarter alone, the company completed construction on 59,000 CSF and 21 megawatts (MW) of power capacity across four projects across Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, the New York metro area, London, England, and Frankfurt, Germany.

Further projects under development across the U.S. and European markets should deliver another 146,000 CSF and 55 MW of power capacity. And significant demand from existing CyrusOne customers provide an embedded source of growth as the company expands internationally.

Source: CONE Presentation

Also, CryusOne is building an additional 925,000 square feet worth of powered shell in Northern Virginia, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam. There’s existing capacity, including land, to triple the size of the company’s domestic footprint.

With $800 million of construction in progress and $200 million in land investments… this REIT has assembled a strong growth pipeline, as illustrated below in Northern Virginia alone:

Source: CONE Presentation

And initial negative development yield switches to around a 17% gain once it’s fully leased up. Plus, that opens up incremental ancillary revenue opportunities (e.g., cross-connects) along the way. The snapshot below highlights yield progression in Phoenix and Dallas especially in the prior two quarters:

Source: CONE Presentation

The Balance Sheet is Getting Better

CyrusOne has maintained a disciplined risk-management profile with a very conservative capital structure. Its leverage remains low at 5x net debt-to-EBITDA – well below the average for investment-grade REITs.

Source: CONE Presentation

There are no near-term maturities at this time, and CyrusOne has around $1.4 billion of liquidity. It also can fund approximately $700 million to $750 million in annual capital investment through free cash flow and additional debt capacity while maintaining its targeted leverage range.

As previously referenced, this rewarding REIT announced a 9% dividend increase for Q3-19 to $0.50 per share. In order to precipitate that growth, it generated strong adjusted EBITDA and normalized FFO growth during the latest quarter.

Source: CONE Presentation

As viewed above, revenue and adjusted EBITDA grew by 28% and 20%, respectively. Normalized FFO also increased meaningfully on a quarterly basis. For that matter, so did normalized FFO guidance for 2019 – by $0.20 per share more or less… which is on top of the $0.20 guidance increase in the previous quarter.

Source: CONE Presentation

As viewed below, CONE has one of the strongest growth profiles in the REIT sector:

Source: CONE Presentation

CyrusOne Is Firing on All-Cylinders

As this next chart shows, we recommended CyrusOne as a Strong Buy back when shares were at $55 or below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

With the strong Q2-19 results, shares are now trading +5% above our fair value target of $60. To put that into perspective, here’s how CyrusOne is valued in relation to its peers:

Source: iREIT

Now let’s compare their dividend yields and price-to-FFO multiples:

Source: iREIT

For yet another perspective, take a look at the model I created using CONE’s updated FFO-per-share guidance data and estimates. (Courtesy of F.A.S.T. Graphs):

Source: iREIT

And here’s the same data (as above) in percentages:

Source: iREIT

Put all that together, and you can see that CyrusOne has the second-best FFO growth record… averaging around 14% from 2014 to 2021. (Keeping in mind, of course, that 2019-2021 are forecasts provided by analysts.)

Next up, we have side-by-side dividend growth to evaluate, first in simple numbers…

Source: iREIT

And then by percent:

Source: iREIT

Again, CyrusOne has the second-best dividend growth profile. That’s noteworthy. However, it’s also important to recognize how it has plenty of growth capacity, as illustrated below:

Source: iREIT

So it’s clear that CyrusOne has been a prudent risk manager, practicing discipline while carefully scaling its international operations. It had a terrific second quarter and blew its closest peers easily (remember, COR tanked earnings).

Our fair value price for CyrusOne remains at $60. Therefore, we recommend waiting on that price (or perhaps nibbling at current levels and waiting on a pullback for more). We remain bullish about its growth prospects, and we wouldn’t rule out further acquisitions for it down the road.

This company has come a long way since the Cincinnati Bell spinoff, and I’ve been thrilled with my ownership. So, in this case at least, we’re going to point back to that concept we began with, courtesy of Josh Peters…

“The safest dividend is the one that’s just been raised.”

I, for one, look forward to seeing just how much more meaningful it will become from here.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

