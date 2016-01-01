The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note closed at 1.738 percent last night, the lowest level hit since October 2016.

But, interest rates fell throughout the world, especially on “safe-haven” securities.

In Germany, the yield on the 10-year German bund dropped to a historical low of negative 0.516 percent. The yield on the Japanese 10-year bond fell to a negative 0.189 percent.

We also saw the yield on the 10-year government bond in Switzerland close at a negative .800 percent and even the yield on the 10-year government bond of France dropped to a negative 0.240 percent.

Bond prices were rising all over the place.

Stock prices were moving in the opposite direction.

Uncertainty had increased and was driving markets around the world.

Why do I say this?

Well, I have been pushing this point for a long time. My latest effort on this subject came just a few days ago.

The world has been brimming with uncertainty, primarily uncertainty related to the trade position of US president Donald Trump and the subsequent position of the Chinese government.

But, there is also other areas that are creating uncertainty about the future. One such area, for example, is the situation in Great Britain about the United Kingdom “leaving” the European Union.

It’s just that uncertainty really hit the edge in the past few days as Mr. Trump raised tariffs on more Chinese goods in his reaction to the fact that the Federal Reserve only lowered its target range for the Federal Funds rate by 25 basis points.

Then, China moved its currency above 7.0 Yuan per dollar. Mr. Trump responded that this was currency manipulation aimed at hurting the United States.

And, money started to flow…out of stock markets…and into “safe-havens” like risk-free government debt.

One place this flow of risk-averse money has shown up in the US in the past has been in the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS).

Yesterday, this yield closed at 14 basis points. This represented a drop of 5 basis points yesterday.

As the current increase in uncertainty has risen, the yield on the 10-year TIPs has dropped, since the beginning of July this year, from around 40 basis points. And, at the start of the year, the yield was around 100 basis points or 1.00 percent.

Looking at the drop in yields in this way, I have argued that this decline has reflected two factors: first a decline in the expected growth rate of the economy which has increased uncertainty about a possible recession, and, secondly, an increase in the uncertainty in the world from the fear of a trade war that has resulted in large amounts of “risk-averse” monies moving into the United States bond market.

The feeling is that the tariff war has now moved on to include a currency war.

And, what will this mean to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

With China lowering the value of its currency against the dollar and with the European Central Bank talking about lowering its interest rates which will tend to lower the value of the Euro against the dollar accompanied with the Bank of England possibly lowering its interest rate to combat the impacts of a Brexit, the Federal Reserve is facing tremendous pressure to further lower its policy rate of interest.

Has Mr. Trump won his battle with the Federal Reserve because the Fed will no longer be able to resist the need to lower interest rates?

But, the question goes beyond this. With rising uncertainty in the world, how will the business community react?

Uncertainty causes individuals to withdraw.

I am not in favor of tariffs anyway, but to start a tariff war is now good news at all. And, to couple this with a currency war, it seems to be that all focus on “business as usual” will cease.

If businesses back off then we really have a problem, one that will not be easily reversed.

Uncertainty seems to be taking over the main stage and is beginning to dominate world expectations. Let’s hope uncertainty does not get out of control.