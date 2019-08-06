Bandwidth: Quietly Outperforming

Shares of Bandwidth rose after the company reported stellar Q2 results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Most investors have probably never heard of Bandwidth (BAND), or for that matter, the corner of the enterprise software market that it shares with its much more famous rival Twilio (TWLO), communications-platform-as-a-service (abbreviated as "CPaaS"). Both Bandwidth and Twilio have seen tremendous gains over the past year as developers continue to gobble up CPaaS capabilities to rapidly build voice/text capabilities within their applications, but Bandwidth has only recently been "discovered" as a hot stock. A smaller and slower-growing competitor, Bandwidth still retains some advantages over Twilio - chiefly its cheaper valuation, and also its GAAP profitability.

Bandwidth just released second-quarter results, and the numbers blew Wall Street out of the water. Shares of Bandwidth are up modestly since releasing earnings last week, and we suspect shares would be higher if it weren't for the trade-related shocks reverberating through the market at the moment:

Data by YCharts

In my view, Bandwidth is a perfect stock to invest in as it builds off its Q2 momentum, and as it slides sideways due to trade tensions that largely don't affect it. In addition, Bandwidth's balanced financial profile - meaning its ability to combine a high-teens growth rate with consistently positive net profit - is an added plus during turbulent market gyrations.

As a space, CPaaS is poised to continue growing - and Bandwidth has proven that there's enough room in the market for more than one serious contender. And due to the fact that Bandwidth's services are priced per API call, the more people use their applications for everyday needs (which seems like an inevitability), the more revenue Bandwidth generates from its existing installed base. Per CEO David Morken's comments on the Q2 earnings call, Bandwidth believes the CPaaS market to be a $10.9 billion annual opportunity - which, at current annualized revenue run rates, means that Bandwidth and Twilio combined have scratched less than 10% of the overall market.

Bandwidth also retains a tremendous valuation advantage over Twilio (albeit, Twilio is growing much faster - organic growth in Twilio's most recent quarter clocked in at 56% y/y). At today's share prices in the ~$77 range, Bandwidth trades at a $1.76 billion market cap (Twilio is nearly 10x larger, at a $16.46 billion market cap). After netting out the $58.7 million of cash on its balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.70 billion. Here's how that stacks up against Bandwidth's latest revenue guidance for the year:

Figure 1. Bandwidth FY19 guidance

Source: Bandwidth 2Q19 earnings release

Against the $235.3 million midpoint of Bandwidth's total FY19 revenue range, the company is trading at a rather mild 7.2x EV/FY19 revenues. Twilio, by contrast, trades at nearly 14x forward revenues:

Data by YCharts

Though Twilio's premium growth and higher gross margins afford it some premium, I believe Bandwidth will be able to close some of this valuation gap as it continues to outperform expectations and deliver on the profit front. In my view, Bandwidth is worth at least 9x EV/FY19 revenues, implying a one-year price target of $95 and 23% upside from current levels.

Use any trade-related dips to stake a position in this reasonably valued, profitable and growing SaaS stock.

Q2 download

Let's parse through Bandwidth's Q2 results in greater detail:

Figure 2. Bandwidth 2Q19 results

Source: Bandwidth 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 17.6% y/y to $56.8 million, smashing Wall Street's expectations of $55.1 million (+14.0% y/y) by a hefty 360 bps margin. Underneath the hood, Bandwidth's CPaaS revenue stream (which it separates from a smaller "other revenues" stream) clocked in at $48.0 million, representing a stronger 20% y/y growth rate.

Meanwhile, the company's count of active CPaaS customers rose 34% y/y to end the quarter at 1,467 total customers (slightly faster than Twilio's organic customer growth rate of 28% y/y in the most recent quarter, though less than the 60% y/y customer growth that Twilio achieved when counting its acquisition of SendGrid). At the same time, the company's existing installed base drove a 113% net retention rate, illustrating an advantageous pricing model in which Bandwidth's revenues grow as customers' usage of the platform deepens. This net retention rate represents a two-point sequential improvement over 111% in Q1. Bandwidth also noted strong traction for its new Emergency Calling product, which immediately connects applications to 911 services.

The majority of Bandwidth's new customer wins, especially with the popularity of its new Emergency Calling service, remains in voice services. Per CEO David Morken's comments on the Q2 earnings call, in response to an analyst question on product mix:

"The mix of customers is consistent with our recent past weighted heavily toward our voice business, and the platform and network combination that we support. And that’s in terms of revenue approximately 93%, 94% of our overall revenue, and the new customers continue to come to us for the voice platform in the emergency services platform with messaging being an area that is growing, but the vast majority remains voice."

Bandwidth's greater scale has also lent itself to improved margins. Pro forma gross margins ticked up three points this quarter to 50%, reversing an earlier decline in Q1:

Figure 3. Bandwidth margin trends

Source: Bandwidth 2Q19 earnings release

Unfortunately, you'll notice that this gross margin lift was more than offset by boosted operating expenses, primarily in sales and marketing. Bandwidth has been investing heavily into its sales force in order to chase growth and push new products, and GAAP sales spending rose 83% y/y to $8.5 million. In addition, R&D spending rose 73% y/y to $7.7 million.

This contributed to a dwindling in GAAP profits, one of Bandwidth's most salient features - down -67% y/y in the quarter to $3.5 million. Still, however, Bandwidth's GAAP EPS of $0.14 heavily beat Wall Street's mark of -$0.28, while pro forma EPS of -$0.04 also came in ahead of consensus expectations of -$0.17. As Bandwidth's new sales hires ramp up and become productive, and as continued scale expansion triggers gross margin gains, we should see Bandwidth return to profit growth.

Key takeaways

Bandwidth has executed incredibly well in the first half of FY19, greatly expanding its customer base while also winning some notable Fortune 500 clients and rolling out new services like Emergency Calling. While Bandwidth's growth has absorbed more resources on the sales and marketing side, the company remains profitable on a GAAP basis - a claim which rival Twilio, at a ~5x greater scale, cannot make.

Stay long on Bandwidth and buy any near-term dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.