Fitbit: Deep Value

Sometimes, the most upside exists in a stock when the market completely gives up on the company. Such a scenario is occurring with Fitbit (FIT) as the stock crashes to new lows near $3. The company provided weak guidance that doesn't alter the bullish investment thesis one bit. The company has several catalysts in the health and wellness sector ahead for the rest of this year.

Story Stock

Fitbit remains a story stock built on the company turning fitness trackers and smartwatches into medical devices. The quarter-to-quarter results of the company aren't as important to the investment thesis as the progress on the story of making their devices tools for healthcare professionals to save lives and money.

The recent work with Cardiogram is a prime part of the equation. The Cardiogram app will allow the 27 million Fitbit users with a wearable device that has a heart rate sensor to access the digital health screening tools from Cardiogram to detect signs of conditions for diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, and atrial fibrillation.

Source: Fitbit press release

Fitbit is making slow progress in shifting to a health and wellness platform. Fitbit Health Solutions or FHS grew revenues grew 16% to $24 million in the last quarter. The company remains on track to deliver ~$100 million in 2019 revenues for FHS for 25% annual growth.

Source: Fitbit Q2'19 presentation

Naturally, investors would like to see faster growth in this area. The company continues to work with the FDA on clearance for multiple health conditions that will turn the devices into medical devices in demand from insurance providers. Not to mention, a premium service is in the works that will launch this fall after successful testing in two countries. Per the company on the earnings call:

Our premium service delivers a dynamic and personalized experience that will provide everyday consumers with data tools, program, guidance and support, they need to reach their health goals, whether its activity, nutrition, sleep, or mindfulness, our premium service helps users understand the correlation between their behavior and their health and provides them with tools to improve it, all in one centralized place.

As with any story stock, the company has to eventually deliver. Fitbit beat Q2 numbers, but the company cut 2019 revenue estimates by $95 million at the midpoint. Whatever the excuse, the market will sell off any stock that missed internal guidance by that much. In this case, Fitbit actually attempted to deliver a bargain product via the Versa Lite when customers are willing to pay more for additional features.

Unfortunately, such negative short-term outcomes occur on the long path of a story stock where success isn't guaranteed.

Deep Value

The company ended the quarter with $565 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Fitbit has another $382 million in inventories and receivables that further boost a very strong balance sheet.

Even with cut revenue estimates, Fitbit is on track deliver 2019 revenues in the $1.45 billion range. The stock valuation dipped to only $830 million at a stock price of $3.20 based on 260 million shares outstanding.

The EV/S multiple is now virtually non-existent with the cash balance and revenues still up at $1.45 billion. Compared to a consumer tech device company like Garmin (GRMN), Fitbit is an insane bargain.

Data by YCharts

Medical device companies or companies with recurring revenue streams trade at far higher multiples than Garmin.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that people wanting the company sold or for investors to dump the stock at the lows are giving up on the story before the major catalysts are even implemented. Fitbit has considerable risk despite the balance sheet with an EBITDA loss targeted at up to $85 million for the year. The company will need to cut these losses going forward.

Fitbit remains a story stock trading at deep value. Investors sitting on the sidelines will have a hard time getting back into the stock at anywhere close to these prices when the catalysts play out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.