The Asset Allocator: Dalbar's Louis Harvey On What Drives Investors To Lose Money (Podcast)

Investment consultancy Dalbar’s latest research suggests that it is a mistake for advisors to assume that investors have a static risk tolerance. To the contrary, it changes constantly – on the basis of both market conditions and the client’s constantly shifting personal status.
In this podcast interview (14:07), Dalbar’s Louis Harvey suggests that advisors need to constantly assess and re-assess their clients' risk tolerance, and engage in behavioral coaching accompanying a tolerable asset allocation.