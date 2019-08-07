Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund - Looks Better In The Window Than Your Portfolio

We take a deep dive into the fund to identify if it fits your portfolio today.

The fund currently yields a 10.59% distribution and is trading at a premium of 16.29% to its net asset value.

GOF is a closed-end fund sponsored by Guggenheim, seeking total return through a combination of capital gains and current income across numerous fixed income and equity markets.

How times have changed!

Earlier this year, the investment community was discussing how closed end funds would survive in a rising interest rate environment. Instead, we are now discussing how funds will do in an overall flattening yield curve and subsequently, which funds will be best positioned for decreasing short-term interest rates.

In April, I wrote about one of my favorite funds to look at, but one which I was not ready to invest in, the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF). If you have not done so already, please take a look at "Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund: Gaining Some Safety, Sacrificing Income."

GOF has a very flexible investment mandate and invests in one of my favorite asset classes, aviation. (Yes yes, you were thinking firearms, BUT I really do love all things space and aviation.)

Most recently, as discussed in the April update, the fund even went unlevered, further reducing its overall risk profile.

Despite the many great points, I still recommended avoiding the fund as it's trading at a meaningful premium heading into an uncertain time.

Has anything changed in the past 4 months? Let's take a look.

Fund Basics

Sponsor : Guggenheim

: Guggenheim Managers : Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC

: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC AUM : $612 million in investment exposure, $610 million common assets.

: $612 million in investment exposure, $610 million common assets. Historical Style : Diversified Fixed Income, predominantly below investment grade

: Diversified Fixed Income, predominantly below investment grade Investment Objectives : The fund seeks high total return through investment in US government and agency issued fixed income debt and senior equity securities, corporate bonds, mortgage, and asset-backed securities and through utilizing an options strategy

: The fund seeks high total return through investment in US government and agency issued fixed income debt and senior equity securities, corporate bonds, mortgage, and asset-backed securities and through utilizing an options strategy Number of Holdings : 466

: 466 Current Yield : 10.59% based on market price, monthly distributions

: 10.59% based on market price, monthly distributions Inception Date : 7/27/2007

: 7/27/2007 Fees : 1.48%, (as of 5/31/2019)

: 1.48%, (as of 5/31/2019) Discount to NAV: 16.29% PREMIUM

Sources: CEF Connect, Guggenheim Website, and YCharts.

Fund Updates

One of my favorite reasons for looking at this fund and Guggenheim is for their strong experience in asset-backed securities.

Unlike many "go-anywhere" funds, GOF is not overly concentrated. The top 10 holdings represent just about 8.25% of the overall fund. This is down from the 11% as of our last update in April.

Source: Guggenheim Website

As we saw 4 months ago, the fund remains positioned fairly conservatively with essentially all of the holdings in fixed income! The fund's equity allocation decreased from 15% to just .16%! If there are warning signs for the equity markets, this is it!

Source: Guggenheim Website

Breaking it down we see that the fund's Bank Loans concentration went up about 4% while the equity exposure now resides in cash.

Source: Guggenheim Website

This obviously shows up in the credit quality where we find the majority of the fund being below investment grade.

Less than 10% of all of the holdings are rated A or better.

Source: Guggenheim Website

As we discussed, the fund has been getting more conservative and we can expect to see this in the risk analytics.

Looking at the risk data we find that the fund's beta has dropped to .7087, from .7977 as of the previous update and .997 a year earlier! This is a combination of the deleveraging and reduction in equities.

Source: YCharts - 4/8/2019

The maximum draw-down which the fund experienced remains the same at 54.69%, likely attained during the closed-end fund sell off in 2007/2008 when the leverage markets dried up and funds were forced to liquidate.

Leverage

Like most closed-end funds, the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has the ability to use leverage. The fund used two primary methods for obtaining leverage, first, through reverse repurchase agreements, and secondly, through an $80 million credit facility. Today, however, the fund is essentially unlevered. This is both a very positive sign for risk aversion, but also a very negative sign for distribution coverage and has been clearly seen in the NAV destruction over the last 12 months.

Source: "Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund: Gaining Some Safety, Sacrificing Income"

Distribution Quality

The fund currently distributes a $.1821 per share monthly distribution. The distribution has been steady over the previous few years, despite the low interest rates.

Source: CEF Connect

The current market distribution yield is 10.59% as of 8/2/2019.

The ongoing issue with the fund is that more and more of the distribution being paid out from long-term gains and not net investment income.

Looking at the fund's distribution classifications starts showing some big warning signs. Generally, we want to see a fixed income CEF's distribution be covered from income, in particular its net investment income. When we look at GOF's distribution classification over the previous few years we find that so far this year, the vast majority of the distribution is classified as coming from realized long term capital gains. If we go back to 2016 we find that the fund has paid return of capital. As of the latest published financials, CEF Connect estimates that the fund earned an average of $.1155 per share yet paid out over $.1821 per share. Surely an issue.

Source: "GOF - The Popular Fund You Should Not Marry Into Your Portfolio"

We continue to see more and more of the distribution is return of capital, much of which is destructive RoC.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the latest 19A notice, it is estimated that more than half of the July distribution would be return of capital.

Source: Guggenheim 19A

Furthermore, from the latest annual report for the period ending 5/31/2019 we know that for the year, the fund paid 41.6% of the distributions from return of capital.

Source: GOF Annual Report 5/31/2019

Next, we can look at the latest income statement found in the annual report for the period ending May 31, 2019.

For the twelve months ending 5/31/2019, the fund earned $37.516 million in income.

Source: GOF Semi-Annual Report

The fund had a total of $6.824 million in expenses for the twelve months including $5.844 million in management fees.

The net investment income ended up at $30.692 million.

Source: GOF Semi-Annual Report

The fund is actively managed and does trade securities. As such we also look at the realized gains/losses and the changes in the underlying value in the portfolio.

The fund generally lost money in 2018 and realized losses of $9.56 million. Combined with the $2.62 million in unrealized losses, the fund had a net realized and unrealized loss of $12.184 million.

This left the fund with a net increase of $18.507 million.

Source: GOF Annual Report

As we can see, the fund had earned $18.507 million YET paid out over $69 million in distributions.

Source: GOF Annual Report

Otherwise, we can see that the fund has continued the trend and completed another share offering which raised $155.70 million and the overall net assets increased to $641.824 million as of 5/31/2019.

Beyond that, the results continued the longer trend of not being able to cover the distribution from its income. If you have not done so already, do take a look at my previous article on the fund, in particular, the distribution section. "Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund: Gaining Some Safety, Sacrificing Income."

Why are we looking at income statements? Why is any of this important? If you are a new subscriber or have not done so yet, please take a look at my article discussing distributions, CEF School - Distributions 101 - Distributions Are NOT Dividends.

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield of 10.59% and is trading at a premium of 16.29% to its NAV, or net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

Since April, the fund has continued to grow its price per share while the fund's net asset value, or NAV continued to decline.

As alluded, this is not a new trend as we have seen this play out over the previous few years.

Data by YCharts

Performance-wise, since our last article on April 9th, 2019, the fund achieved a 4.01% total return. The price per share increased .35% while the NAV declined 1.33%. Since that article, the premium continued to increase.

Data by YCharts

Year to date, the fund achieved an 18.33% total return. The price per share increased 11.06% while the NAV declined 1.06%. Since the beginning of the year, the largest driver of performance has been the increase in the premium and NOT the performance of the fund! Data by YCharts

Over the previous year, the fund gave investors a 3.31% total return. The price per share declined 7.27% while the NAV declined 7.12%.

Data by YCharts

To put the fund into perspective, let's take a look at the same competing products as we did before.

From the "go anywhere" CEF bucket, there are a number of competing funds such as the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income (BIT), the PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI), and the DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL) funds. PCI is managed by the PIMCO team and the DoubleLine fund is a representation of the famed Jeffrey Gundlach's ideas. Furthermore, we looked at the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Fund (BOE) which is a covered call focused investment.

Lastly, we looked at the fund against two unlevered open-end mutual funds, the Fidelity Strategic Income (FSTAX) and the PIMCO Total Return (PTTAX) funds.

Since our last article, essentially all of the funds performed in line. We do have to keep in mind that GOF's performance was derived primarily from the increase in the premium to NAV!

Data by YCharts

Year to date, we see a continuation of the trend with the popular closed end funds leading the way although they have been much more volatile.

Data by YCharts

Over the last year however we do see something quite interesting!

Once we factor out the increase in the premium to NAV growing (as it has been stable over the previous 12 months), the performance has generally been lackluster! In fact, GOF was outperformed by the two plain vanilla open end mutual funds, the Fidelity Strategic Income and Pimco Total Return funds!

Data by YCharts

Bottom Line

As we discussed, the fund is a popular trade, it is a "sexy" investment and advertises a fairly high managed distribution. The fact that the distribution is rarely covered is generally overlooked by investors.

Distribution coverage is a very touchy subject with investors and I believe that whether or not it is important depends on the overall makeup of the fund and your goals.

When the fund is an equity-focused fund and writes options to generate income, I agree, it is less important, especially when the fund is in the process of returning capital. This is great for funds that are trading substantially BELOW their net asset value. You buy in at a discount and the fund returns it at or near NAV in the form of a distribution. An example would be you buying the fund at $.90 on the dollar and the fund would then return a portion of the assets at or near the full $1.

In the case of GOF however, the fund is returning substantial return of capital while it is trading AT A PREMIUM! What this means is that you are paying $1.16 and then only get back $1.

What is GOF today?

What GOF is, is a fairly good fund from a popular manager. Today however, the fund is largely more conservative and is allocated to cash and short duration loans.

The question then becomes... why pay a 16% premium for the same allocations as you can get at 16% discounts?

I think this is a critical question that every potential investor and existing GOF investors need to ask themselves.

For me, despite liking the strategy and managers, I didn't like the fund when it was at an 11% premium, I certainly don't like the fund at a 16% premium.

In the meantime, just as I wrote in April, I would look at BlackRock's (BIT) or (BTZ) which lets you invest in the same space at far lower prices. While they are no longer at 10% discounts, they are substantially cheaper.

Another fund which I like that has been more consistent is the Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM).

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at Guggenheim - GOF.

I hope you found this article helpful, especially the Income Idea look at the distribution quality.

I look forward to your questions and comments!

We all know, it's not about how much you make, but about how much you keep. My focus will be on the latter -- making sure you preserve the income that you earn. With every new research article, Income Idea subscribers will be able to see a detailed analysis along with our take on the investment and the sponsor, along with actionable ideas and strategies of how to implement it into your portfolio if we feel it belongs there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.