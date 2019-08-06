Chinese Yuan: 7.0 But Not Much More

The 7.0 barrier is finally broken, but barring yet another macro shock, I wouldn't get my hopes too high for further depreciation.

The Chinese are looking inward - "reflation and reform" is the name of the game.

New threat to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods in September threatens to escalate trade tensions even further.

Another week, yet another twist - US President Donald Trump announced (via Twitter) that the US would place an additional 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of goods & services coming into the country from China starting 1st September 2019.

With the "truce" over and further escalation well and truly on the cards, Beijing is looking inward, with reflation and reform the order of the day. The fair value of the USD/CNY pair is likely not reflected in current valuations, even at 7.05. But I simply do not see a scenario where the pair trades much higher from here - a weaker CNY isn't in the best interests of the key parties (China and the US) and market forces, by pricing in more Fed easing, are putting little pressure on the pair to break upwards from here.

A Short-Lived "Truce"

This latest development comes despite the two countries calling a "truce" and agreeing in August to resume trade talks before the September conference. The abruptness of it all - it came hot on the heels of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and trade representative Robert Lighthizer's brief visit to China - does not bode well for the next round of trade negotiations.

Beijing has promised retaliatory measures, but as US exports to China are much smaller, a tit-for-tat retaliation from the Chinese will be disproportionately smaller by comparison. The disproportionate tariff measures (graphic below) reflect this.

Source: Eurasia Group

For a Chinese retaliation to truly impact the US, it would have to take the form of non-tariff measures which have yet to truly materialize at this point - policymakers in Beijing have thus far been surprisingly restrained.

The consensus seems to agree with continued Chinese restraint - for instance, Bloomberg's shortlisted retaliation options by the Chinese were primarily tariff-based.

Source: Bloomberg

What is almost certain in this regard is that the latest round of tariffs will further weigh on Chinese growth numbers, with the first-order impact of the latest tariffs set to hit in 2020, assuming an ~1-year lag.

Source: Guardian based on Bloomberg data

It's not all doom and gloom for China - though lower growth is almost certainly on the cards, the Chinese are playing a different game.

Having fought through the trade war for over a year now, Beijing looks better prepared, and if recent policy actions are anything to go by, has realized that the best way to win a drawn out trade war against the United States is not through retaliation, but through reflation and reform.

Reflation and Reform

Since 2018, we've seen a shift towards more accommodative monetary and fiscal policy, which is set to continue following the latest Politburo meeting. With the threat of additional tariffs on the horizon, Beijing is expected to step up the easing plan.

Source: Zerohedge

And a new round of fiscal easing has already begun - the reduction in VAT taxes should kick in over the coming months.

There is plenty of room for a further tax cut in 2020 - Chinese corporates remain significantly burdened by high contributions (42.7% according to the Washington Post). Cuts in corporate tax and contributions should directly boost corporate spending and investment, while indirectly boosting consumption (second order effect from higher economic activity).

China's other go-to fiscal boosters, e.g., infrastructure investments and monetary easing have a considerable degree of flexibility, which gives Beijing ample room to accelerate easing in the months ahead.

As Chinese business sentiment dips amid external pressures from the trade war, Beijing is looking inward, tapping into domestic demand instead. The recent Politburo meeting highlighted the urbanization agenda loud and clear, with four key policies to boost economic activity:

Infrastructure investment Loosening in household registration policies Tax cuts Employment

Aside from the targeted fiscal easing measures, there has also been a shift towards the private sector with a renewed focus on safeguarding legal rights of corporates as well as reforms to incentivize market competition. The focus on a "reflate and reform" agenda should boost a more sustainable, domestic-driven growth in the face of external trade-related pressures.

FX Implications

As I laid out here, my base case has always been a USD/CNY 7.0 scenario. However, with the latest round of tariffs pushing the Chinese yuan past 7.0, I think we're set for further depreciation in the near future.

Source: XE

If China were to allow for a full economic adjustment, the theoretical value of USD/CNY could even be around 7.41. An extreme bear case (25% across the board tariffs), as laid out below, would bring the USD/CNY to 7.93.

Source: Zerohedge

While I do think the USD/CNY, even at 7.05, trades below its fair value, I do not think the currency pair will trade too far below current levels for now. Here's why:

1. 'Countercyclical' measures to curb FX volatility: With the renminbi fixing consistently below 6.9 following escalation in early 2019, it is likely that the Chinese authorities want to avoid fighting a currency war on top of the current trade war. Further, the preference for fiscal easing measures should boost the domestic side of the equation, in turn lifting consumption and cushioning flows.

2. Expectations for a faster pace of Fed easing: A tariff escalation scenario will likely lead to heightened expectations of even more Fed easing, in line with the Fed's actions thus far. Thus, in turn, would alleviate some of the Chinese FX outflow pressure, maintaining some CNY strength.

3. The US government's bias for a weaker USD: The current US administration has an implicit bias toward maintaining a stronger USD, so a Chinese devaluation would likely be met with corresponding countermeasures from the US.

The USD/CNY pair will continue to be driven by trade talks and having crossed the psychologically important level of 7.00, it is clear that there is no firm line in the sand as far as the PBoC is concerned. In the case of a substantial change in macro dynamics, expect the exchange rate to act as an automatic stabilizer, but only within a certain range. Though the PBoC appears reluctant to stand behind any one number, it seems unlikely that the USD/CNY will trade much higher from here - it simply isn't in the best interests of Chinese nor the US, and with markets also pricing in even loftier Fed easing expectations, there's little pressure for the pair to trade much higher for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.