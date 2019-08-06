Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation - IMO 2020 Catalyst No One Talks About

There is an overlooked upcoming catalyst that will bring MIC back to its normal state of operation.

There have been many write-ups on Seeking Alpha and recent interest in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) since the collapse in price at the end of 2017 when the company announced it was cutting its dividend by 30%. The dividend cut came as a result of a non-renewal contract and announcement by the company of future projects to reposition and repurpose its storage tanks at IMTT, its crown jewel. After the announcement, the market reacted as it should, dropping the price 45% in a single day.

The drop in price is an excellent opportunity to buy what I would consider an equity bond, yielding at the moment a safe 10% dividend/coupon with a growth option. This opportunity is a great investment if you are a long-term investor. The growth of the company comes from macro trends going in favor of the company. Plus, the benefit of getting paid in dividends while you wait.

What is MIC?

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is a simple business hiding in a complex corporate structure along with base management and performance fees. Operating like a hedge fund with the infamous 2 and 20 fee.

In one sentence the company does an excellent job in describing what it does.

"We own, operate and intend to expand our portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses with the objective of increasing the amount of Free Cash Flow generated by these businesses over time." - 10-K 2018

The capital allocation decision is very simple. Buy large infrastructure assets to have huge depreciation expenses that will shield away taxes, reinvest in growth opportunities, pay down debt and distribute the remaining cash to shareholders.

The company owns 3 core business:

International Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) Atlantic Aviation Hawaii Gas

Source: Earnings call presentation

The initial cash outlay to acquire these types of assets is huge, but once it is in company hands, they need to spend mostly on maintaining the asset. The rapid pace of technology innovation doesn’t affect the business model and they have high barriers to entry. The result is a predictable steady stream of cash flows.

MIC was also owner of a natural gas facility, the Bayonne Energy Facility (BEC), and had controlling interests in wind and solar power generating assets.

On October of 2018, they sold the BEC business for net cash of $649M. This helped them pay down some debt, most recently their 2.875% convertible senior notes, and have cash on hand to fund their growth project on IMTT. The renewable business appears on the annual report and financial statements as discontinued operations.

On April 4th of 2019, MIC entered into an agreement to sell their controlling interests in the wind and solar farms for a gross sum of $215M. The proceeds of which are going to be used to pay for their growth capital expenditures.

Overall, I see the divestitures as positive for the company as it allows for the repayment of debt. This was of importance for the company as it allows them to maintain their cost of debt in the low 4%.

Their planned reinvestments of the cash generated by the sale of their renewable businesses into their growth projects is also positive. Historically, this management team has provided value to shareholders and has been successful in allocating capital.

Why this opportunity exists?

The action of the management to cut the dividend was too costly for dividend income investors. And it looks ugly when shareholders were accustomed to rising dividend payments every single year since 2012.

Source: Author created table from company filings

The cut in dividends created, in my view, indiscriminate selling from shareholders who depend on the dividend income. It also created distrust in management as the announcement of the non-renewal contract came as a surprise to anyone following the company. In April 2018, two lawsuits followed:

"In April 2018, two lawsuits seeking to establish class actions were filed against us and certain current and former officers of ours and one of our subsidiaries. These lawsuits allege violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 10b-5 thereunder and knowing material misstatements and omissions in our public disclosures concerning our business and the sustainability of our dividend to stockholders” Source: Risk Disclosure in 10-K

The market is discounting MIC’s ability to maintain their dividend and might be expecting further dividend cuts. The high dividend yield of 10% as of this writing is proof of the market expectation. However, it is my view that the market is overlooking a significant change in regulation and the consequences it's going to have in the supply chain of oil. It might be something investors are not aware of.

My Simple Thesis: Return to “normalization”

Source: Ardmore Shipping Investor Day 2019

The above presentation slide was taken from Ardmore Shipping's (ASC) Investors Day. If you haven’t been following the developments of IMO 2020, I would highly suggest you start looking into it as it is becoming a major catalyst for next year.

Product tanker companies are viewing IMO 2020 as the biggest change in the industry and having a big impact on the supply chain. From the slide above, we can see how storage takes part in the supply chain of oil. This is where International Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) plays a key role.

IMO 2020 is bringing an imbalance in the supply of oil. The new rule demands shipowners to use fuel that has a sulfur content of less than 0.5%. Now, the new rule doesn’t specify how the fuel has to be made, it only cares that the sulfur content be below 0.5. As a result, there is going to be a lot of blending of fuels to get to the compliant number. That fuel needs to be stored somewhere.

Here is an excerpt from the investor day at Ardmore Shipping that explains the paragraph above in better detail:

"Unfortunately, in the oil world, when we look at storage terminals and getting that oil from refineries to storage terminal onto the vessel, there’s a whole bunch of things that are happening here. So we have this new grade of fuel, this compliant fuel, in addition to the old grade, in addition to MGO. So I now have 3 segregations of marine fuels, whereas before I had 2. So all of a sudden, I need more storage for this new grade. And I need more storage for all the blend components that are going into this new grade. So you have a lot of people, we’re already seeing it in the market, where refiners and traders are saying to the storage operator, what tankage do you have for the end of the year because you need to sign me up to handle this stuff and this change. So we need more tankage.” – Andrew Lipow, Ardmore Shipping Investor Day

The issue with IMO 2020 that benefits, in my view, a company like MIC with IMTT as the storage play is: Where is all the high sulfur oil going to go and where is the new fuel going to be stored at?

I highly recommend going through the Ardmore Shipping Investor day conference call. It gives color and context into the sudden loss of contracts at IMTT, why management is focusing on the repositioning and repurposing of tanks and the growth projects they have planned. That would include the refinery acquisition in 2Q of 2019 from Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) which included 1.6M of incremental storage capacity.

If IMTT returns to its normal state of operation with its storage capacity utilization in the mid-90s, operating margins will improve and more cash is going through the bottom line as operating leverage takes hold. The increase in cash flow will help sustain the dividend payment. This is clearly laid out in the company annual report:

"New and renewing storage rates on gasoline and distillate contracts in New York Harbor and heavy and residual fuel contracts on the Lower Mississippi River were lower in 2018 than in the prior comparable period. IMTT expects the lower storage rates to continue to impact its financial results through 2019, although this impact is expected to be partially offset by increases in storage utilization and an increase in demand for a range of products and services in advance of the implementation of the International Maritime Organization’s IMO Marpol Annex VI (IMO 2020) regulations limiting the sulphur content of bunker fuel on January 1, 2020.” - 2018 10-K

The acquisition of new contracts for the repurpose tanks is already happening per the conference call transcript:

"As I said in the prepared remarks that we currently already have attracted a number of system player customers at St. Rose and Bayonne, who have taken storage for what we believe to be related to IMO 2020 under multiyear contracts. And there is significant customer discussions and contracts in front of customers currently.” - 2Q 2019 conference call

Can IMTT normalize its capacity utilization at 95%? History can be a good indicator:

Source: Table created by Author using company filings

Looking back ten years, we can see how IMTT has been a stable, predictable business. Even in the deep recession years, it was able to maintain high margins, mid-90s storage capacity utilization and increase the storage rates. History also shows us the business has pricing power.

IMTT is a business with high barriers to entry. This helps the scenario of normalizing storage utilization. If more storage tanks are to be built, it would take years to do so. The high level of capital required to enter the industry plus regulations and geographic location deter new entrants. Also, revenue growth at IMTT has been stable and growing, which indicates there is discipline and rationality in the industry. Strong and stable operating margins also add to the case for competitive advantages.

The case for a safe dividend

Source: Table created by Author using own estimates with company filings.

The table above shows my estimates for IMTT and Atlantic Aviation. I’m not including any results from Hawaii Gas. Currently, Hawaii Gas accounts for 10% of the company’s EBITDA. The reason I’m not including Hawaii Gas so is to focus on the results I believe IMTT is able to achieve and how the normalization of the storage capacity provides the safety in the dividends.

As we can see from the table, I’m assuming a return to storage utilization of 94% in 2022. The light blue boxes indicate my estimate assumptions. All my estimates are taken from historical averages. I’m also assuming growth of 3% and 2% in revenues for IMTT and Atlantic Aviation, respectively.

The numbers used for interest expense are taken from the FY2018 10-K. However, MIC has been paying down debt with the proceeds from asset sales throughout the year. I would assume that number is on the high end of the spectrum.

If my assumptions hold true, then we can see IMC covering quite comfortably the dividend payment three years out.

Conclusion

The market doesn’t like uncertainties, which is why it is giving us an opportunity to invest in MIC, a high-quality asset business with a big dividend yield. The high uncertainty comes from the development of IMO 2020 and what impact it is going to have on the supply chain.

My thesis is based solely on the idea that IMTT returns to a normal state of operations and how that could justify the maintenance on the dividend payment. As storage capacity utilization starts increasing, we could feel more secure about the safety of principal and dividend. I highly recommend to follow up on companies that are in the oil supply business. It will guide investors with more context around the changes coming up next year. It is my belief that MIC is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.

