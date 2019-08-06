Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DOVA) CEO David Zaccardelli on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2019 9:00 AM ET

David Zaccardelli

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call this morning are Mark Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Lee Allen, our Chief Medical Officer; Kevin Laliberte, our Senior Vice President, Product Development and Jason Hoitt, our Chief Commercial Officer.

In addition, as noted in our press release, we are delighted to have Dr. James Bussel joining us today. The past few weeks have been incredibly productive and transformative for Dova. We are pleased that in late June, the FDA approved DOPTELET for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia or ITP who have had insufficient response to previous treatment. And on July 16, just three weeks ago, DOPTELET was launched commercially for the ITP indication in the United States.

I will discuss in more details regarding recent activity shortly, but before I do, we have a very special guest with us on the call this morning, Dr. James Bussel, Professor and Merited at Weill Cornell Medicine and a leading global expert in the treatment of ITP, joins us today to discuss his thoughts on the approval of DOPTELET and his view on how DOPTELET changes the treatment paradigm for adult patients with ITP. Dr. Bussel.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much. Just to give you a brief overview of ITP, though, I'm sure that the great majority of you are very sophisticated, ITP has been the classic hematologic autoimmune disease mediated by antibodies against platelets. The biggest development in our understanding in the last 20 years to 30 years has been that these antibodies also attack the cells that make platelets, megakaryocyte and cause reduced platelet production as well. Because of the strong effects of thrombopoietin on megakaryocyte that can help them to evade this damage and nonetheless, be able to make platelets, obviously a critical feature in ITP.

This hypothesis or thesis, if you will, has been well-proven over now more than 10 years by the use of the successful use of thrombopoietic agents in ITP. And as such has opened a whole new therapeutic pathway for patients, clearly effective in well over 50%, including some of those who are the most difficult to treat. In the past we had Romiplostim, which requires a subcutaneous injection weekly from a health care provider. The current status is that the FDA does not allow patients to learn to inject themselves at home.

There is also avatrombopag, which is taken once a day by mouth, but has very special dietary requirements and means that in order to successfully take that, you have to plan your whole days eating to have a long stretch of no eating and an empty stomach for it to be absorbed. Back in 2014, I was the lead investigator and first author in the publication of the Phase 2 trial of avatrombopag, which is the name for DOPTELET. In that study our site entered 26 of the 64 patients in a very successful Phase 2 study, because it was so obvious to us how effective it was with the idea that you could take it once a day without any need to seriously consider diet in when you took it.

We therefore were very excited when it was pursued further in Europe with a very successful and very strongly positive Phase 3 study and has now become available for patients. In my experience, over well over 30 years, when you give patients a choice, would you rather get a shot once a week or take a pill by mouth once a day. The overwhelming majority will choose to take a pill once a day. That choice with avatrombopag is freed from the dietary restrictions that can make that difficult for many people, and I therefore, am very excited about the approval and the fact that avatrombopag will be available to a wide range of ITP patients.

Thanks, Mr. Zaccardelli.

David Zaccardelli

Thank you, Dr. Bussel, very much for your insightful review of the importance of DOPTELET and how it fits into the current treatment paradigm for ITP and for participating in the call today. We really appreciate it. We are equally excited about the impact we believe DOPTELET will have on the treatment of ITP.

Now, let me outline the agenda for the rest of today's call as follows. First, I'll begin by highlighting the recent FDA approval of our SG&A for DOPTELET for the treatment of ITP and our ongoing launch efforts, including some very early achievements from the field. I'll then move to recent updates related to our first approved indication for DOPTELET the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease who are scheduled to undergo a procedure or CLD, including the expanded co-promotion agreement with Salix. The recent European approval for CLD and a review of commercial metrics for the second quarter of 2019.

I will then provide an update on the progress of our ongoing Phase 3 clinical program for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia, or CIT, for which we expect to announce top line results in the first half of 2020. Finally, I will quickly discuss our overall financial outlook and global partnering strategy before turning the call over to Mark to review the company's financial performance for the second quarter and our strong cash position.

After that, we will open the call up for questions.

The FDA approval in late June of DOPTELET for the treatment of ITP was transformative moment for Dova and especially for patients with ITP. Gaining this approval from the FDA was the highlight of an eventful period for Dova as we continue to build on our significant progress towards becoming a leader in the treatment of thrombocytopenia.

As a reminder, the FDA approval of DOPTELET for ITP was supported by safety and highly statistically significant efficacy data from a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial and two Phase 2 clinical trials for DOPTELET in patients with ITP. The Phase 3 clinical data were highlighted in the British Journal of Haematology publication in September 2018, with ITP -- additional ITP data presented at several scientific at congresses this year. We believe there remains a significant unmet medical need for ITP patients, particularly to address the burden of treatment and we believe DOPTELET is well differentiated alternative to current treatments available for patients with ITP.

This differentiation or the ITP indication is grounded in four unique and clinically important ways. First, DOPTELET is the only oral TPO receptor agonist approved for use in adult patients with ITP that does not have a boxed warning for hepatotoxicity, which is designed to (Technical Difficulty) into products with serious or life threatening risk and as a result DOPTELET does not require routine monitoring of liver function tests.

Second, DOPTELET is the only oral TPO receptor agonist approved for use in adult patients with ITP that is conveniently taken with food and does not have any food type restrictions, including limits on calcium intake. Third, DOPTELET as an oral tablet does not require a weekly visit to health care professionals office to receive a subcutaneous injection. And finally, DOPTELET has a proven efficacy profile, with 66% of patients achieving a platelet count over 50,000 by day eight of therapy and platelet counts that were maintained in the target range during the six-month treatment period in the Phase 3 clinical study.

While TPO receptor agonists are commonly used to treat ITP, factors such as the need for weekly subcutaneous administration, monitoring for potential liver toxicity and stringent dosing restrictions with regard to the timing of meals and types of food, each of which represents a significant barrier to compliant and effective TPO receptor treatment. As mentioned, DOPTELET is an oral tablet conveniently taken with food and thus we believe its lack of dietary restrictions make it well-suited to fit more easily into a patient's lifestyle rather than disrupting it.

Dietary restrictions or other oral TPO approved for use in ITP require taking the other oral TPO product one hour before or two hours after any meal and if more than 50 milligram of calcium is consumed, then the restrictions increase to two hours before and four hours after a meal, which as you can imagine, can be incredibly inconvenient and disruptive to a patient's life. Keep in mind, 50 milligram calcium thresholds can be exceeded by a slice of American cheese, one cup of broccoli and even many types of bottled water.

As a reminder, the treatment of ITP represents a significant opportunity in a well-established market. The estimated U.S. prevalence of ITP is approximately 60,000 patients with an estimated TPO receptor agonist market size of approximately $1 billion in the U.S. Based on our market research, we believe there is a demand for more ITP therapies, particularly oral options with a preferred safety profile and increased dosing convenience for adult patients.

We believe physicians are interested in having a broad range of treatment options due to the impact of existing therapies on their patients daily life. It's also important to highlight the ITP patient population is diverse. A particular treatment for one patient with ITP may work while it may not be effective for another patient. And further, over time, patients may experience a treatment failure and need to move on to a different treatment option, thus leaving patients resigned to coping with the frustrations of managing the daily burden of their treatment as well as their disease. That is why it's so critical for patients and physicians to have multiple treatment options available to them.

We believe there's a sizable ITP population available for Dova to address quickly. I would highlight that currently, patients receiving TPO receptor agonists only average about eight months of use before needing to change therapies for several possible reasons. These include managing food restrictions, lack of an adequate response, frequent visits to a physician's office that may become inconvenient for the patient and physicians pausing therapy to assess durability of response. With these dynamics in the market, we believe there's a sizable patient population for DOPTELET to address.

Now, moving to our commercial strategy, starting with the sales force, as we discussed previously, we have now strategically focused Dova reps exclusively on serving the ITP market and have also modestly increased the size of our sales footprint to approximately 60 territories. The newly hired members of this sales team are very experienced and bring out on average 20 years of industry experience with 10 years in the haematology oncology space. With DOPTELET now launched for ITP our sales reps are calling on approximately 6,000 health care providers, primarily haematologist oncologists in both the community and academic setting. These physician offices represent approximately 96% of the ITP patient population for DOPTELET. As such, we believe our sales force is well-sized to call on and educate the physicians caring for adult patients with ITP in the U.S.

As we indicated on our ITP approval call, the wholesale acquisition price or WAC price of DOPTELET for both ITP and CLD has been adjusted and is now similar to other TPO receptor agonists used to treat ITP. Based on extensive research and feedback from payers in both the Medicare and commercial segment, we believe at this price market access and pricing will not be a barrier to update. We will also continue to have both patient assistance and copay programs to support patients and their ability to access DOPTELET. While we launched into the ITP space, just three short weeks ago, and it's still incredibly early in the launch, I wanted to give you some specifics from these initial days.

Today, greater than 2,600 sales calls have been made by our ITP team reaching and educating over 2,100 health care professionals on DOPTELET for the treatment of ITP. We have already seen prescriptions for ITP patients written, paid for and shipped. Further, prescription and shipment numbers from these early days of launch have exceeded our internal expectations. We are extremely encouraged by this early uptake and believe it represents a positive first step towards our goal of making DOPTELET the preferred TPO receptor agonist, for the treatment of ITP in adult patients.

With regard to payors, we have communicated with over 75 plans or PBMs since approval sharing information on DOPTELET's approval in ITP and updated pricing information. These 75 plans represent more than 90% of all covered lives. For launch, the market access team's strategic priority is focused on the top 30 plans across commercial Medicare and Medicaid, representing an estimated 70% of total covered lives. They have had over 25 in-person clinical and business presentations since approval, with payors representing approximately 50% of the covered lives.

Given the early stage of launch, we are not providing any additional metrics for ITP at this time. We plan to monitor the launch to determine most appropriate metrics, the best -- that best provide real insight into our progress. Once determined, we are committed to providing these metrics on a future call.

Now, moving to CLD, as we mentioned on the IPO approval call, we strategically expanded our partnership with Salix in addition to gastroenterology, colorectal surgery and proctology segment, Salix now has the exclusive right to co-promote the CLD indication for DOPTELET to the hepatology and interventional radiology segment. We will continue to pay Salix the commission on a percentage of net sales in these specialties, which is expected to be in the mid-30s. In addition, the co-promotion agreement has been extended by one year until September of 2023. Salix remains a critical component of our overall commercial strategy and we believe the expansion of our partnership with Salix and the impact of our pricing change will continue to increase the use of DOPTELET in adult patients with the CLD.

Now for metrics for the second quarter for CLD. First, net product sales for DOPTELET were $3.5 million for the quarter. Inventory held by specialty pharmacies in Dova's network decreased from March 31, 2019 to June 30, 2019 by approximately 17% or $450,000 as we believe our network, especially pharmacies, have -- may have anticipated their inventory would be exchanged at the time of ITP approval due to the CLD specific labeling as we've previously discussed.

For prescriptions in the second quarter that have gone through the adjudication process with payers, 77% of those prescriptions were approved. On average, the time the decision for a referral was 7.4 business days in the quarter. While the approval rate is down somewhat from prior quarters, it is important to note that a few large payers instituted payor restrictions in the second quarter based on DOPTELET's prior price relative to the competition.

With the new WAC price, we have begun addressing this issue with payers and anticipate the restrictions will be removed in the second half of 2019. We have already seen a few payors either remove the restrictions or not institute them since we lowered the WAC price. In summary, we were pleased that prescriptions written for CLD increased approximately 7% in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter. However, as a result of restrictions instituted by certain payors, actual shipments to patients remained fairly constant from Q1 to Q2, while the decrease in channel inventory adversely affected our net revenue in Q2.

With the change in WAC price for DOPTELET, we believe we have removed the competitive pricing concerns and going forward we anticipate that payor restrictions for DOPTELET will be removed. Also, we were pleased the European Commission recently granted marketing authorization for DOPTELET for the treatment of severe thrombocytopenia in adult patients with CLD who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure. The marketing authorization applies to all 28 European Union member states plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. The European Marketing Authorization is another significant milestone for Dova.

Next, I'll discuss our continued progress in our Phase 3 randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that is evaluating the efficacy and safety of DOPTELET in subjects with non-hematologic tumors receiving chemotherapy who developed the CIT. We have continued to progress enrollment of the 120 required patients [indiscernible] to announce top line results in the first half of 2020. As a quick reminder, CIT is a serious complication in cancer patients undergoing hepatotoxic chemotherapy for the treatment of various tumors. Currently, with no approved drug therapies for CIT, treatment includes chemotherapy dose reduction or a chemotherapy cycle delay, either of which may adversely affect clinical outcome of the patient's cancer treatment.

In some cases of CIT, the administration of platelet transfusions occurs with approximately 125,000 transfusions administered every year to patients with CIT. In the U.S., there are approximately 765,000 patients annually that receive chemotherapy. Among those patients, roughly 93% have solid tumors, with approximately a 10% incidence of Thrombocytopenia in this patient population.

Based on these facts, we estimate that the addressable CIT market to include approximately 71,000 patients annually in the U.S. Assuming the use of DOPTELET in at least three courses of chemotherapy for each patient, that results in over 200,000 potential treatment uses in the U.S. The study dose of that DOPTELET in CIT is 60 milligrams a day for five days before and five days after the course of chemotherapy, which is priced at the current level, equates to approximately a $2 billion market opportunity in the U.S. We believe DOPTELET has the potential to fill an important unmet medical need for patients experiencing CIT and represents a significant market expansion opportunity for DOPTELET.

Before I turn the call over to Mark, I want to quickly discuss our financial position and Ex-U.S. partnering status. We believe that Dova has sufficient cash reserves and available access to current debt financing and the existing partnership with [indiscernible] to fund our business through top line results of CIT and beyond. Most importantly, we are keenly focused on achieving profitability and a sales ramp in line with our expectations, we believe we could achieve positive cash flow within the next one to two years.

As reminder, outside of the U.S., we intend to partner with companies that are expert at commercialization and in the respective territories to market DOPTELET. We are in ongoing discussions with numerous potential partners in multiple territories and we will provide updates as these discussions progressed further. These partnerships could provide additional upfront payments, milestones and royalties from licensing DOPTELET outside the U.S. to increase our cash position and financial strength to fund the business, including potential additional development programs.

As mentioned on previous calls, we will continue to evaluate opportunities for licensing products and programs that may be complementary to our pipeline and corporate strategy.

With that overview, I will now turn the call over to Mark to present our financial view for the quarter. Mark?

Mark Hahn

Thanks, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Let me begin today with the operating results. For the second quarter of 2019, Dova reported net product sales of $3.5 million. As a reminder, we recognize revenue using the selling methodology when products are delivered to our specialty pharmacy partners. While channel inventory decreased toward the end of the second quarter, it's important to note that all the inventory in the channel was packaged and labeled for the CLD indication. This inventory will be returned to Dova for destruction and replaced on a dollar for dollar basis with product appropriately labeled for both the CLD and ITP indications.

Cost of sales for the first quarter were $0.4 million, which consists of the cost of inventory, royalty payments and certain distribution and overhead costs. Cost of sales has been running at approximately 13% of net sales over the last several quarters, and we expect that percentage to increase in the short run as we work through our existing inventories. R&D expenses were $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, which was consistent with R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2018. As G&A expenses were $15.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $18.6 million for the same period in 2018. This decrease was largely driven by Dova having the full complement of sales force for most of the second quarter of 2018, while our ITP sales team largely started with the company late in June and early in July 2019.

We had a net loss of $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with a net loss of $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. During the second quarter, we entered into an amended and restated loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank in order to refinance the $20 million debt facility we entered into with April 2018. In early Q3 of 2019, we borrowed an additional $10 million under the new facility. The new facility also provides us access to additional capital. In addition to the $10 million we drew in Q3, we have the ability to draw up to an additional $20 million in the aggregate, enough to two tranches upon the achievement of certain regulatory and commercial milestones upon specified dates.

The new facility is currently in an interest-only period, which extends to August 2020 and will automatically extend to May 2021 if the additional draws are made. On June 30, 2019, we had $76.8 million in cash.

All those things. Those are patients I might switch if somebody says, it's annoying but I can handle it and I'm doing fine, that's okay. And some people might like getting shots once a week. Maybe their sister is a nurse or a friend of theirs is an EMT who lives down the block and therefore, those people might say, I know what's going on here, it's working, I'm comfortable, I don't want to take a risk by changing and having something new happen that I'm not aware of even though it sounds good. So I think it's going to be a very individual thing but I think we already know that a reasonable number of patients will gradually change over time.

Q - Matt Kaplan

And in terms of the Nova patients. How do you think about in terms of the percentage of patients that say, coming off the steroids that you would pull -- first versus the other?

Mark Hahn

Again, the way I would handle that. I give the patient a choice and because there's very many therapies now available, it's not reasonable to list every single one and go through every single immunosuppressive agent and etcetera. So I kind of talk about the pros and cons of Splenectomy, [indiscernible] agent and depending on the patient's preference, they could choose one or the other of those and I would usually go with their preference although I would guided if there were special factors that would make things not favorable, let's say for one of the options. For example, if somebody has low immunoglobulin levels, taking their spleen out is more risky and they'd have a greater chance, we believe, of developing a serious life threatening or life taking infection. So I would probably not want them to do a Splenectomy. Again, that's just one of many examples.

Matt Kaplan

Thank you. And then just -- I’m switching gears a little bit. In terms of coverage and access reimbursement now. Can you guys -- where are you in terms of [indiscernible] DLD across the board for document?

Mark Hahn

Yes, that's a great question, Matt. And obviously, our discussions with payers are ongoing. I think as Dave mentioned in his prepared remarks, we've shared information on the approval and the price change with 75% of the PVN that represent 90% of covered -- over 90% of covered lives in the U.S. Our market access team strategic focus is on the top 30 plans that represent greater than 70% of covered lives in the U.S. But as you know, some anecdotes coming in. We've seen some large plans, the Medicaid plans and others that had previously implemented such that a patient that was prescribed DOPTELET would have to fail before getting DOPTELET. We've seen those steps removed in these early days of launch as a result of the adjusted whack price and our conversations with payers. We've seen one large PDM that had plans to implement a step, ultimately remove that before implementation as a result of these discussions. And largely, we've seen a number of plans -- each decision is planned specific but we've seen a number of plans add DOPTELET in a -- in one fashion or another while they're working through their P&P [ph] review. We've seen other plans put it in a non-formulary position, which doesn't mean that we wouldn't have access, it just means that a physician needs to state medical necessity in order to gain access. So it's a spectrum but largely what we're seeing in these early days, we're incredibly pleased with how plans are reviewing this. The response to the clinical profile and overall the reaction to the adjustment that we took in whack price to ensure that price and market access wasn't a barrier to patients receiving the drug that they need.

Matt Kaplan

Okay, that’s great help. And then, in terms of just gross to net right now. How should we think about that given the price change?

Mark Hahn

Hi Matt. This is Mark. Great, great question. So I think -- let me take a step back and walk back in time. I think as we were talking in previous quarters, people were gravitating around 40%, maybe a little higher than 40% range for the CLP indication of the old price. I think you should expect for CLP that to come down a bit but for ITP I think it could be even lower and part of the reason for that is, if you think about the profile of the patients. When you have a CLP patient, each individual patient, if they're on Medicare could hit them the donut hole or if they're on commercial insurance could have a substantial copay. When you look at ITP, because of the colonoscopy and the repeat of dosing, [indiscernible] that there are Medicare patients they'll go through the donut hole early on and in therapy so the later ones will be subject to that that rebate. And likewise with commercial patients, maybe the early prescriptions, there'll be some copay associate with a bit later on. They'll hit their out-of-pocket maximums and those will flow through without any copay assistance from us. So you should expect the ITP grossness to be lower than the CLPs.

Matt Kaplan

Okay, that's very helpful. And then in terms of competition in this field, the market has loose a trauma [indiscernible] responded to your price cut?

Mark Hahn

No, not to our knowledge. So we will monitor that very closely. But at the moment, we have a substantially less -- lower left price than they.

Matt Kaplan

Right. Well, congrats on the progress and thanks for taking my questions.

Mark Hahn

Thanks, Matt.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joe Pantginis with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is now open.

Joe Pantginis

Hi guys, good morning. And I think my questions might be for Dr. Bucel [ph]. Dr. Bucel, I couldn’t speak with you again. I'm curious. First my -- I guess my first question is going into a little more of the weeds for the test potential ITP addressable population and then going a little more macro after that. How many ITP patients might have compromised liver metrics to start and then could be patients for initial dovetail treatment based on sort of hepatic toxicity, components in competitive labels?

David Zaccardelli

That's a little bit of a Catch-22 answer because if they have abnormal liver tests, typically they may not have ITP but may have thrombocytopenia in the context of liver disease or let's call it secondary ITP. The percentage of patients who would fit that I think would depend a lot on geography and local epidemiology. This article from USC back in 2006 that suggested they saw a relatively high percentage of those patients because they reported on hundreds of them. I have never seen there are many of those. I would say less than 5% in my practice. So it may depend a lot on where you are and who you see.

Joe Pantginis

Now that's helpful. Thank you. And then my more macro question is -- and you did talk to these a little bit during your answers earlier and that's regarding the ASH Guidelines that are being finalized for this year. How do you see these guidelines really driving prescribing habits especially to the point that this is such a heterogeneous disease?

David Zaccardelli

My impression is that and again, that's just my impression because I don't think there's great data though people have tried to publish on this. My impression is that the people who really know ITP probably won't pay too much attention. And I heard Jason give you some statistics on who's doing the treatment, etcetera. I would say the majority of treaters by far are not that ITP savvy. So those people, I think if there's a question will go to the ASH Guidelines and follow them because that will give them a level of confidence and safety if you will for them in what they do. So I think it'll have a substantial effect but not an amazing universal effect.

Joe Pantginis

Got it. Thank you guys.

David Zaccardelli

Thanks so much.

