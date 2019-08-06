Sogou: Undervalued Despite The Growth Slowdown

The company has really solid financial numbers, and the stock price is undervalued now.

Sogou's Q2 growth number is OK given the current macroeconomic environment in China.

Investment Thesis

Sogou.com (SOGO) reported an OK result for Q2 earnings, considering the overall slowing macroeconomic environment. We find the company is undervalued at the current price which presents a good entry point for investors.

SOGO's Q2 Results

SOGO released its 2019 Q2 results on Aug 5th. Here are some key highlights:

Total revenues were $303.6 million, a 1% increase year-over-year or an 8% increase in RMB terms.

Revenues from search-related business were $276.2 million, 2% growth year-over-year and 48.1% growth quarter-over-quarter.

Net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $21.3 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $27.8 million.

Sogou Mobile Keyboard had 453 million DAUs (daily average users), up 17% year-over-year. As China's largest voice app, it processed up to 680 million daily voice requests.

SOGO's YoY revenue growth has seen continuing decline in the past quarters, which led to the market's concern after its Q2 release, and the share price dropped up to 13% during Monday, Aug 5th.

We think the market is overreacting on SOGO's earnings results, and the current share price presents a good entry point for investors, and here are the reasons.

Revenue Structure Becoming Healthier

As the second largest searching engine in China, SOGO still sees search-related revenues as their largest revenue source:

However, we did see the revenue percentage from this sector starting to decline since 2018 Q4. In fact, SOGO has launched several smart hardware products based on its leading AI technology (especially in voice recognition area):

Smart Translator Smart Recorder Smart Watch for Children

SOGO has been investing in AI technologies for a long time. The huge user base they accumulated through their searching, Model Keyboard, and translator products have built a natural fence for them in the AI-related development. Their cutting-edge technology has been well accepted by some of the official organizations in China (such as CCTV as the official TV media shown in the following picture):

We believe that going forward, SOGO's revenue growth from the "Other" sector (big data and recommendation service and smart hardware) will support sustainable expansion for SOGO's businesses.

Valuation

As of June 30, 2019, SOGO had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.1 billion compared to $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2018. Net operating cash inflow for the second quarter of 2019 was $56.2 million.

SOGO has been operating with good financial status. As of Q2 2019, the company holds a net cash position (defined as cash + short-term investment - current liabilities) of over $640 MM, representing a $1.64 per share in net cash. At roughly $3.4 per share trading price right now, we feel the stock is largely undervalued.

The management has probably the same take on the share price, so they have initiated a share repurchase program of up to US$50 million of the outstanding American depositary shares, or ADSs, of Sogou over the next twelve months.

The management also gave an outlook for Q3 2019, with a total revenue in the range $304 million to $314 million, representing a 10% to 14% increase year-over-year, or an 11% to 15% increase year-over-year in RMB terms. We expect the company to operate in continuing healthy financial status, which will add on to the valuation.

Conclusion

Overall, we find SOGO's business is doing OK given current macro-economy in China. The AI development strategy will give SOGO a good advantage in future growth. The company is currently undervalued.

