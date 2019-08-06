Load Up On Philip Morris

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stock has now sharply rebounded twice since we decided to get behind the name for trades and long-term investments. We are now coming back for a third purchase. The stock has been reliable, with purchases made under $80 and sold near $90. We first saw a huge return from the lows in December 2018 when we called this dividend growth machine a 'stellar' opportunity under $70. The stock rallied to well over $90 but had been pulling back into the $70 range a month. As such, we pulled the trigger again and racked up some more returns. We tell you this not as a victory lap but to let you know we are familiar with this stock as it is frequently traded by our community of practice at BAD BEAT Investing. With that disclosure made, we are letting you know that we are once again targeting PM for a short-term trade, but also see the stock approaching levels where they are on sale here once again for long-term investors.

At the time of this writing, we are in the midst of a broader market pullback which has helped pull PM stock lower along with the averages. The name has also pulled back since reporting earnings, and we want to discuss why we believe performance justifies owning a stock like this. You see, during a pullback, we want to own (or buy more stock) defensive high-yielding names like Philip Morris. Let us examine the name and evaluate recent performance to understand where the company stands with its traditional tobacco versus heated products, and of course, the safety of the bountiful dividend. Further, we will discuss our expectations for the remainder of the year.

The company's evolution continues

As we came into the new year, it was abundantly clear to us that the market did not like the uncertainty around the future of the company. For example, there were questions surrounding the viability and the uptake of heated tobacco products, especially as substitutes for traditional cigarettes. Further, there was notable volatility related to shipment volume in 2018 of both these new products and traditional cigarettes. However, the new innovations from the company will more than make up for lost revenues from people abandoning smoking, and municipalities banning tobacco.

With Philip Morris operating internationally, however, we expect traditional tobacco to hold up a bit better versus solely industrialized nations. That said, we noted on our last trade that the decline of traditional cigarette sales seemed to be slowing, which was a positive sign. With earnings out, we were justified in a long-term purchase, but recent market uncertainty has helped drive the stock down over 10% once again in about a month. We think the stock is a buy because the company's evolution is sustainable.

The company is transitioning. To put it simply, PM is moving from a cigarette company to a tobacco products type company. This is and was known, but is an ongoing process and an expensive transition that has necessitated tons of cash invested in creating and marketing heated tobacco products. These costs have weighed in a number of areas, but you see, performance is stronger than ever. Our outlook is for continued strength through 2019. Heated tobacco is working, while traditional cigarette volume does erode. Bulls should note the slowing decline in traditional cigarettes. The company is looking to the future, and shareholders will continue to reap the rewards. The story has not changed, as evidenced by performance.

Sales rise again

The stock sold off from over $100 plus because, a few years ago, revenues were facing pressure. That has reversed of late as we have seen sales stabilize for the most part. We note there is positive momentum for both the traditional combustible tobacco and the company's smoke-free product portfolios, both of which drove total volume higher in Q2. We were closely watching the volume metrics we are about to present. In short, we were looking for growth, as well as which products were driving said growth. In Q2, total revenues dipped ever so slightly as the revenue mix changed, though we see a strong H2 as likely for 2019. Overall, revenues were $7.4 billion, nearly flat from a year ago. Once again traditional cigarette volume fell. The shipment data for traditional cigarettes is clearly showing the downfall:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Perhaps, it's slightly encouraging that the pace of decline has stalled, though the trend does remain negative. We will closely be watching this trend for H2 2019 and into 2020. It is our belief that the trend continues lower but will start to stabilize as new inroads are made into developing nations, while industrialized nations see higher volumes of innovative products. For PM to succeed, it must stay innovative. The company is adapting to the market to keep sales going of their nicotine products. Take a look at the trend in heated tobacco product volumes:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, there has been volatility, but the trend is no doubt higher. Because of the volume of heated tobacco shipments, revenues have been saved, essentially offsetting the decline from cigarette sales. We still need more quarters of data, but we do know the company is heavily focused here. As reported, revenues slipped 0.4%. However, revenues were actually up 9% year over year when we adjust for currency issues. Currency is a major concern, given the international focus of the company, so seeing sales up 9% when adjusted is very bullish. Earnings were strong on the back of these stellar revenues, but keep in mind expenses are also up, thanks to the cost to get heated tobacco products rolling. That said, GAAP earnings were up 5%, but making customary adjustments and factoring in related expenses and writedowns, the company saw adjusted earnings rise 15% to $1.46. This is strong growth. In addition, it helps keep the dividend secure.

Own it for the growing and safe dividend

We do not understand how bears make arguments regarding the risk to the Philip Morris dividend. Maybe 10 years down the road, we will be mistaken, but for two decades plus, the same argument has been made. Look, the dividend is very generous and has been consistently raised. So, what is the problem? We can understand concerns over the dividend outpacing earnings and representing too much of free cash flow. That is legitimate. Make no mistake, the company pays out a very large chunk of free cash flow to the dividend, and much of its earnings. However, the dividend is comfortably paid out.

Because the dividend gets raised each year, we need cash flows and earnings to move higher to keep the payout rising safely. We see no immediate risk to the dividend. So long as the dividend hikes are covered with better cash flows and earnings in the future, this is a fantastic income stock to own at these levels, with the likelihood we will see capital appreciation. Right now, we are at $81 a share, with a dividend of $1.14 per quarter or $4.56 per year. This means the yield is creeping toward 6% again. We predict another hike this year. The company raised its payout by $0.07 per share last year and is likely to raise it again this year by $0.02, even if the company is approaching paying out most of its cash flow to the dividend right now.

Is it safe?

So, is the dividend safe going forward? We are still looking for 2019 free cash flows of around $7.3-7.7 billion. The company will pay dividends of over $6 billion. This means there remains a significant remainder of cash flow to pay a dividend increase, but bear in mind it is still a high payout ratio. While we see no risk to the payout, we would prefer to see less than 70% of free cash flow paid as the dividend. Given our outlook, we think PM will likely see a payout ratio around or over 80% on the year. This is still quite sustainable, but more dividends paid out will raise the payout ratio if free cash flows do not improve. For now, it is safe.

Outlook

The question is where we go in 2019. Management actually raised its projections. Looking ahead, we expect traditional cigarette volumes to decline in the low-single digits, while we expect double-digit increases in heated tobacco shipments to offset this. Assuming pricing is comparable to what we have seen so far, our 2019 expectation for revenues is $30 billion plus. We think it gets there, which would be slight growth from 2018. The key is expenditures. As operating income margins have improved, we expect to see free cash flows at least flat from last year, but in the range of $7.3-7.7 billion. Looking at the first half of 2019 and management's bullish outlook, we are targeting high-single digit adjusted EPS growth and are looking for at least $5.25 per share in earnings this year. In addition, we expect a dividend hike.

We are buying, again

Once again, the stock rose to about $90 and pulled back. As such, we think that with the stock's yield approaching 6% once again, it is time to add to positions. In addition, our traders are back in the stock, so those seeking possible rapid returns should have PM on their list, especially if it prints a $70 handle in upcoming sessions.

Promotion: The next 3 signups save 53% OFF the annual membership price at BAD BEAT Investing Want rapid-returns? Then join our community at BAD BEAT Investing with a limited-time 53% special discount We are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how how to catch rapid-return trades. 2-3 rapid-return trade ideas each week

Monthly deep value plays

Access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.