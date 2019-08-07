Farmland As An Investment Asset Class

We present how we are gaining high yielding exposure to this overlooked asset class.

The expected growth in long-term demand and supply indicates strong fundamentals for continued value appreciation.

In addition to attractive returns, farmland provides valuable diversification benefits to a traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds.

Farmland has historically outperformed stocks and bonds with double-digit total yearly returns over the past two decades and with very low volatility.

Believe it or not, farmland has historically been one of the strongest performing asset classes - beating stocks, bonds, REITs... you name it. The average annual return has been over 10% for the past four decades:

source

Interestingly, this high rate of return did not correlate with high risk or volatility. In fact, farmland also was one of the least volatile asset classes during this time frame – proving that high return can correlate with low risk, at least in the case of farmland.

Warren Buffett understood this early on and bought a 400-acre piece of farmland in 1996. The legendary investor has been touting the investment characteristics of farmland ever since and yet most investors continue to ignore the asset class altogether.

“I needed no unusual knowledge or intelligence to conclude that the investment had no downside and potentially had substantial upside. There would, of course, be the occasional bad crop, and prices would sometimes disappoint. But so what? There would be some unusually good years as well, and I would never be under any pressure to sell the property. Now, 28 years later, the farm has tripled its earnings and is worth five times or more what I paid. I still know nothing about farming and recently made just my second visit to the farm. (Source: Buffett's annual letter- February 24, 2014)”

All of this originates from the thought process that you should “ buy land, because they are not making anymore of it.”

The demand for land, and what it produces, is ever rising, but the supply is strictly limited. What happens when demand consistently exceeds supply? Prices have to rise – which is why you should consider an investment in farmland. It appreciates at an attractive rate and pays you a good yield while you wait for the demand / supply imbalance to widen.

Growing Demand for Farmland

Over the next 30 years the United Nations forecasts global population will increase to nearly 10 billion. This represents a ~30% increase from 2019 and over 2 billion more people to feed.

source

What I find fascinating is that the world population has only started to post fast growth during the last two centuries. According to these estimates, we have not been properly growing for a long period yet and the real growth is still ahead of us. The compounding growth effect is very strong and the result is that the best days for farmland and other real estate assets might still be long in the future.

We were only 2.7 billion in 1955. Today, we are 7.4 billion and by 2050, we are expected to approach the 10 billion. The potential impact on values and rents of farmland are substantial as all these people will need to get fed.

Moreover it has been demonstrated time and time again that when standards of living improve, people tend to increase their consumption of protein including beef, poultry, pork, dairy… which then results in greater need for livestock and more feed grain from farmland.

This positive correlation between protein consumption and demand for corn and soybean is well demonstrated in the below chart. When income per household rose in China, their protein consumption increased exponentially, which caused a large surge in demand for grain feed.

Source: USDA

The farmland commodity markets are global and US farmland is greatly benefiting from the increased demand with exports hitting all-time highs:

Source: USDA

China accounts for a large portion of today's global demand growth for corn and soybeans, but India and other emerging countries are expected to follow the same route in the future as their standards of living improve.

Significant global population growth combined with increasing demand for protein from emerging countries will result in rapid demand increases for agricultural commodities in the future. The United Nations estimate that world food production will need to increase by 60% in order to meet the increasing demand, so the question is: Can the production increase as much as the demand?

Limited Supply of Farmland

There are two ways to increase global production of agricultural commodities: Improve farmland productivity or simply add capacity.

Both seem highly unlikely to add considerable new supply in the future. This is because:

(1) Only specific areas of this planet are suitable for farmland. This is due to soil quality, water availability and infrastructure.

(2) Climate change will reduce the viability for farming in some areas of the world and subsequently increase suitability in others. It's projected that corn and wheat yields will decrease by roughly 15% and 12%, respectively, should Earth warm by 2C by 2050.

(3) The soil quality of farmland may deteriorate overtime – leading to lower land productivity.

(4) Every year, a portion of farmland is eliminated due to “better-use” developments. Farmland in close proximity to growing cities is often rezoned and developed.

(5) Demand for organic means lower yields on organic properties.

The Market Imbalance Benefits Investors

Do we know where farmland prices are headed next year? No, we don’t. But we do know that there is a lot of money to be made in the long run.

There's a clear case of market imbalance with steadily growing demand and only limited supply growth potential, if any at all. This is why farmland values have been steadily increasing over the past decades. Today, the same economic drivers remain in place and are expected to result in further growth for investors.

The beauty here is that while you wait, you earn steady cash flow from leasing the land to farmers. Yield levels depend on land quality, but most properties appear to range between 4%-6%. Add a bit of leverage and price appreciation, you can reasonably expect double-digit total returns in the long run – from a low risk asset – which provides valuable diversification benefits.

Now it makes more sense why Warren Buffett bought farmland early on. It's not too late and we recently joined the club with an addition to our Portfolio.

How to Choose An Investment in Farmland?

There are four main approaches to invest in farmland:

You can buy farmland directly yourself in the private market. You can invest in a private partnership. You can invest through a crowdfunding service. Or you can buy shares of a publicly traded real asset company.

Each approach and investment has its own advantages and drawbacks that we describe below:

Direct Ownership

I believe that buying farmland directly in the private market is a bad idea for 99% of investors out there. Buying and managing farmland demands a very specific set of skills, and in most cases, it's far wiser to have a team of farmland professionals make these decisions on your behalf. Moreover, most individuals just don't possess the resources to create a well-diversified portfolio of farmland, either by geography or by crop type. In consequence, most direct farmland investors will remain highly concentrated in a few locations and crop types. Being concentrated can sometimes lead to higher returns, but it's also clearly riskier.

Private Partnership

The second alternative is to invest in a private partnership. This solution solves some of the issues from investing directly in farmland. It enables individual investors to profit from professional management and gain exposure to the diversified-returns of farmland.

The problem with private partnerships is that they will generally require significant investment volumes, have high fees, and suffer from conflicts on interest. They may not allow appropriate diversification due to high required minimum investments.

Crowdfunding Services

The third option is to use crowdfunding services of a company such as FarmTogether - a boutique technology-enabled investment firm that helps investors access farmland investment opportunities.

We recently conducted an interview with the CEO of the company. You can read it by clicking here.

It appears to be a good option for certain accredited investors as it allows you to efficiently diversify in a wide variety of farmland investments.

Publicly Traded Alternatives - REITs

The last option is to invest in the shares of REITs which allow you to gain indirect exposure to farmland through publicly traded vehicles. At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in investing in such publicly-traded real asset companies because they combine the best of financial assets and real assets under one vehicle:

Financial assets:

Liquidity

Low Transaction Cost

Easy Diversification

Professional Management

Real assets:

Higher Total Returns

Greater Income

Defensiveness

Inflation Protection

Here we have two main possibilities: Invest in the common shares or invest in the preferred shares of REITs.

Source: author

Common Shares of Farmland REITs

Unfortunately, choices are very limited here. There exists only two Farmland REITs, Farmland Partners (FPI) and Gladstone Land (LAND).

We believe that both could make good long term investments, but they do not provide the resilience that we are looking for.

They both have a short operation history as public companies.

They have been exceptionally volatile for farmland investments.

They pay fairly small dividend yields – leaving investors more heavily dependent on appreciation.

With our farmland investment, what matters most to us is resilience, diversification, and income. In this sense, we are turned off by the high volatility of the common shares and leave them for more aggressive investors.

Preferred Shares of Farmland REITs

It leaves us with one last option: The preferred shares of Farmland Partners and Gladstone Land. This is our favorite approach to gain farmland exposure because:

The preferred shares pay a high 6-6.5% dividend yield that is cumulative and senior to the common dividend.

They provide strong protections in liquidation given the senior positioning in the balance sheet. Preferred holders get paid before the common holders.

The consistent income and senior positioning results in lesser volatility and greater safety of principal – exactly what we desire from a Farmland portfolio allocation.

The next question is which one to buy: FPI.PB or LANDP?

We believe that both REITs have solid operations with quality assets, a reasonable balance sheet and well-aligned management. Gladstone has a better track record, but we still favor the preferred shares of Farmland Partners due to four main reasons:

Pricing: FPI.PB trades at a discount to par ($23.52) whereas LANDP sells at a premium to par ($25.58) Yield: FPI.PB yields 6.4% whereas LANDP yields 6.1% Appreciation: FPI.PB has a unique feature that allows for preferred shareholders to participate in the appreciation of the farmland. Combined with the discount to par - FPI.PB has much greater upside potential. Skin in the game: Farmland Partners is internally managed and its CEO is deeply invested in the common shares of the company. He has a lot to lose before the preferred shareholders – and we like it this way.

For a farmland investment, we consider this risk-to-reward particularly appealing as we get to enjoy high income through the preferred structure but still participate in the appreciation of farmland. This is what makes FPI.PB the most attractive Farmland investment in our opinion today.

Closing Note: Adding “Farmland” To Our Portfolio

Farmland has a strong investment story and we are investing in it. Our Real Asset Portfolio allows us to generate over $5,000 in annual passive income from a small $70,000 portfolio.

Source: High Yield Landlord Real Money Portfolio

Compared to traditional equities, our real asset portfolio also enjoys much more reasonable valuation metrics trading at:

9.5x cash flow on average

18% discount to estimated NAV

7.2% dividend yield (with safe 68% payout ratio)

We expect this approach to strongly outperform traditional stocks and bonds which are priced for perfection right now. Our Real Asset approach is in many regards safer and more opportunistic. The cash flow is more resilient and more of it ends up in our pocket (~7.2% current dividend yield).

We are not alone to believe so. Over the coming 5-10 years, nearly $40 trillion (yes, with a “t”) is expected to shift toward real asset investments such as farmland:

source

As the saying goes...

"Follow the money."

With more and more capital chasing a limited number of deals, we expect farmland and real assets in general to continue outperforming financial assets (stocks and bonds) over the coming decades.

Are you Positioned to Profit from the Rush to Real Assets by Yield-starved Investors?

At High Yield Landlord, we have positioned our portfolio to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving environment. We are the #1 Ranked Service for Real Asset Investors on Seeking Alpha with over 750 members on board. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $30,000 per year researching the Real Asset market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join us Before the Price Hike! SIGN UP HERE FOR 2-WEEK FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FPI.PB, FPI, LAND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.