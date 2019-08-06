Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One

I recommend adding RIG under $5 and accumulate for a quick rebound to about $6-7.

Transocean - The Deepwater Asgard. Year Built: 2014 - Source: MarineTraffic

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) is one of the rare offshore drillers that I can see financially stable, even if we could always worry about the debt level. Thanks to a record backlog of $11.4 billion as of 08/01/2019.

I own the company stock long term, and it represents the most substantial investment in the offshore drilling sector for me and my family portfolio.

However, I have been reducing my position over the past two years and shifted strategy to a more short-term approach. The primary reason for supporting this long-term investment is quite simple. Even if the industry is walking through a period of fierce headwinds, Transocean will ultimately survive and eventually thrive again. We will have to be patient.

The fundamental fact is that offshore drilling is part of the oil equation and cannot be replaced, despite the US Shale, and its impact on exploration CapEx.

This transitioning period creates a high level of volatility. Thus, it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion of your position. A minimum of 30% of your RIG position based mainly on the future oil prices outlook.

RIG fluctuates in correlation with the oil prices; this is a fact, even so, the oil prices should not be what drives growth for this sector, at least directly.

Fleet status and backlog snapshot

I suggest reading my preceding article about the July fleet status published on Seeking Alpha.

The contract backlog is now $11.4 billion (07/25/2019,) including Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig UDW.

One encouraging sign that makes me think we may have reached the bottom is that the average dayrate in the second-quarter rose to $314,900/d from the year-ago level of $308,300/d. Overall fleet utilization was 56% during the quarter, down from the utilization rate of 57% in the year-ago period.

Below is the backlog repartition between ultra-drillships, semi-submersibles, and the rest of the fleet.

One specific parameter that distinguishes the company to all the other offshore drillers is that Transocean possesses a backlog of ~$5.2 billion with Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) extending until 2028.

The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's backlog on the total RIG backlog.

Note: Shell's backlog was revised lower starting in July 2018.

The five drillships involved were the Deepwater Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 70.1% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly the North Sea) increased to 29% of the total backlog as of July 25, 2019.

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 31 19 0 11 1 Cold stacked/idle 16 11 2 1 2 New build rigs - no contract 3 3 0 0 0 New build rigs with a firm commitment 2 1 0 1 (33%) 0 Total 52 33 3 12 3

Jeremy Thigpen said in the conference call:

While we would have certainly preferred an even sharper recovery to start the year, we are encouraged by the overall direction in both the harsh environment and ultra-deepwater markets, which is being driven by the continued improvement and underlying market fundamentals. Brent crude which dipped into the low $50 per barrel range at the end of last year had averaged around $65 per barrel for most of 2019.

Transocean - 2Q'19 and Selected Financials History - The Raw Numbers

Transocean 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 0.75 0.81 0.63 0.66 0.79 0.816 0.748 0.754 0.758 Net Income in $ Million -1,690 -1,417 -111 -210 -1,135 -409 -242 -171 -208 EBITDA $ Million -1,368 -922 196 219 -665 -49 270 249 265 EPS diluted in $/share -4.32 -3.62 -0.28 -0.48 -2.46 -0.88 -0.41 -0.28 -0.34 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 319 384 257 103 3 214 238 -51 153 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Million 776 658 111 53 39 48 44 52 86 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 183 256 146 50 -36 166 194 -103 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 2.471 2.717 2.969 2.862 2.506 2.307 2.160 1.886 2.243 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 7.36 7.27 7.40 9.86 9.70 9.33 9.47 9.41 9.73 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 391 391 391 438 462 463 510 611 612 Backlog 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 RIG Backlog in $ billion 10.2 9.4 12.8 12.5 11.7 11.5 12.2 12.1

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company filings

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog Discussion

1 - Quarterly revenues of $758 million in 2Q'19

Transocean's total revenues in 2Q 2019 decreased to $754 million from $790 million in the same period of 2018. Second-quarter 2019 adjusted net loss was $209 million or $0.34 per diluted share. Results slightly disappointed due to lower-than-anticipated revenues from Harsh Environment floaters and increase in costs principally led to the underperformance of some drillships.

Shares outstanding on a diluted basis jumped from 462 million in the second quarter of 2018 to 612 million in 2Q'19. It is a jump of 32.5% due to the acquisition of Ocean Rig.

Cash and short-term investments were $2.243 billion at the end of the quarter with total liquidity at $5.243 billion - including the company's $3 billion undrawn revolving credit facility. Cash flows from operating activities were $153 million.

Mark Mey said in the conference call:

In the second quarter we delivered adjusted EBITDA of $257 million, with an adjusted EBITDA on margin of 32% from over to $805 million of adjusted revenue.

2 - Free cash flow

RIG has generated free cash flow of $67 million in 2Q'19. The yearly FCF ("TTM") is still positive at $324 million. In the press release it was noted:

RIG is passing the FCF test.

3 - Net debt is now $7.484 billion.

Net debt is about $7.484 billion as of June 30, 2019, which is an 11.8% increase from $6.598 billion the same quarter a year ago, due to the Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig acquisitions.

I consider the debt too high, and reducing the net debt should be the company's priority now. Mark Mey noted in the conference call:

We entered the second quarter of a total liquidity of approximately $3.6 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 billion and approximately $1.4 billion from the undrawn revolving credit facility. During the second quarter, we amended the terms of our revolving credit facility to increase the capacity to $1.37 billion. We also opportunistically repurchased approximately $130 million of near dated [ph] debt in the open market. Additionally, during the quarter was successfully exited the debt capital markets issuing $525 million of senior notes due 2023 secured by the Transocean Endurance and Transocean Equinox.

4 - Guidance

For the next quarter Q3, the company anticipates operating and maintenance expenses of $575 million. CapEx is expected to be $215 million (including $120 million to be spent on under-construction newbuilds) in the third quarter.

For the third quarter of 2019, the company expects adjusted total contract drilling revenues to be approximately $785 million.

Full-year operating and maintenance costs are expected to be around $2.1 billion.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Transocean released its second quarter of 2019 results which were disappointing with lower than expected revenues. However, I noticed some exciting progress this quarter that pushes me to believe we have reached strong support. Furthermore, revenues are expected to increase by 3.6% in Q3'19.

Sadly, as I said in my preceding article, the contracting is not entirely gone, but it is not sufficient, and the backlog erosion continues unabated. Furthermore, rig attrition has slowed down considerably, and daily rates are still at rock-bottom.

This contracting weakness is much more severe than previously anticipated, and I seriously wonder if it is what I called the "new normal."

It is a fundamental shift that seems becoming more permanent. The offshore industry will shrink and adapt to survive this period of limited CapEx expectation. Only a handful of companies will manage to survive, and I believe RIG is one of these companies

However, to add more worries to this concerning situation, the oil prices are now weakening, due to a complicated tariffs war with China.

My conclusion is that if the industry must adapt, we, shareholders, must adapt as well and change investment strategy to be able to profit from this "new standard." I recommend trading a large part of your position to profit the most to this unsettled period.

Technical analysis for short-term to mid-term trading

RIG may have experienced a negative breakout today with a low well below $5.

It is not a good sign for a quick recovery in stock price. But the situation this week is anything but typical, and it is perhaps premature to consider that the $5 support has been effectively breached.

Thus, I recommend adding RIG under $5 and accumulate for a quick rebound to about $6-7.

The results above have convinced me that we have reached the bedrock, and despite some concerning issues, I see RIG as both a trading and investing opportunity at this stock price.

