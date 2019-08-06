PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II: Steady As She Goes

While the fund's income production has been pressured in the short term, its payout history suggests there is little cause for concern.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) as an investment option. PFN is a fund I have recommended on multiple occasions, primarily because it tends to trade at a lower premium than its peers and has a very good track record of paying its stated distribution. This time around is no different, as PFN still holds a single digit premium and its distribution was unaffected by the distribution cuts from PIMCO back in April.

Despite this favorable relative value, investors do still need to be careful with respect to PFN. The fund's premium, while lower than the majority of PIMCO CEFs, still sits near its annual high, and the recent market sell-off could hit funds that are trading at premiums of all levels. Furthermore, the fund's income production has come under pressure in the short term. While PFN's history suggests a distribution cut is not likely, this is a metric investors need to monitor closely. However, the underlying holdings within the fund, specifically the non-agency MBS, continue to perform very well in 2019. Given the continued strength in the U.S. housing market, I would expect this performance to continue in to 2020, and that should support PFN's underlying value and share price.

Background

First, a little about PFN. The fund's objective is "to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital." The fund achieves this by investing in a wide variety of debt assets but will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities rated CCC/Caa or below (at time of purchase). PFN is currently trading at $10.75/share and pays a monthly dividend of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.93%. I reviewed PFN back in April, when I continued to recommend the fund. This turned out to be a good call in hindsight, as PFN has returned 5% since then, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With this in mind, given the recent volatility in the market, I wanted to reassess PFN to see if my opinion on the fund should change. After review, I still believe PFN offers a reasonable value proposition for high income, and I will explain why in detail below.

PFN's Premium Is Still Reasonable

During my April review, I spent some time highlighting how PFN looked attractive in comparison to other PIMCO CEFs. This was primarily because the fund's premium was sitting around 7.5%, while many other PIMCO options were seeing their premiums soar much higher. As a value-oriented investor, I am very cautious about high premiums, and rarely recommend starting positions when premiums hit double digits. As such, PFN seemed a reasonable choice, and its performance since that review validates that decision.

Fortunately, this time around, the story is very similar. With a current premium at 8.6%, PFN may not look "cheap," but it offers a better valuation than the majority of PIMCO CEFs. In fact, when looking at the twenty PIMCO CEFs with a fixed-income focus, PFN has a higher premium than just three of them, which puts it at the bottom of the pack in terms of price to own.

With this in mind, it is worth giving PFN a look because it appears, on the surface, to offer a better current value compared to alternatives. However, in fairness, in isolation PFN does not offer a great discount to its normal trading range. If we look at how PFN has traded over the past year, we see that its current premium is sitting near its annual high, as shown in the table below:

Metric Value Current Premium 8.6% 1-Year Average 5.9% 1-Year High 9.2% 1-Year Low (3.5%)

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PFN still commands a premium price, and this means investors do need to be careful when building positions here. While the premium is reasonable, the fund's history shows it can undoubtedly trend lower, which is a risk investors need to be aware of.

My takeaway here is PFN still represents value, but I would not go "all-in" at these levels. The fund is worth a premium price right now, with interest rates heading lower and a strong housing market to support the underlying value. Furthermore, the average premium for the twenty fixed-income focused PIMCO CEFs is 17.3%, which is more than double PFN's current premium. This tells me if investors were looking for a fund to start with, PFN is a safer bet than most at this time.

Income Production Is Seeing Some Pressure

My next focus is on PFN's income production, which represented a concern for me the last time around. Four months later, and the same issues exist, with PFN seeing weakening coverage ratios and a declining UNII balance. These figures continue to concern me, as there have been marked drops since April.

To illustrate, consider that back in April PFN had a slightly positive UNII balance, as well as a fiscal year-to-date coverage ratio at over 94%. Based on July's report, the picture is less attractive:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, this report does not provide much comfort, and the downward trend is never an encouraging sign. This tells me investors need to carefully monitor this monthly report over the next few quarters, in the hopes PFN will see a marked turnaround.

While caution here is a reasonable strategy, the bright side is PFN has a very strong history of paying its stated distribution, so I do not feel a distribution cut is in the cards for now. In fact, PFN has paid its current $.08/share distribution since May of 2012, when it raised its $.065/share distribution to the $.08/share level. This level of consistency allows me to overlook some short-term pressure, as the income stream has been safe for many years.

Underlying Value Being Supported by Mortgages

I will now shift gears and discuss the underlying holdings of PFN, with specific focus on the mortgage sector allocation. Mortgage debt makes up over 27% of PFN's total assets, with almost all of that exposure resting within the non-agency MBS space, as illustrated below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is an important sector for PFN, as it represents the fund's largest individual sector weighting. Therefore, I want to examine the performance of this sector, to better forecast where PFN is headed from here.

Fortunately, this is an area that has had a tremendous run in 2019, seeing strong price gains, low levels of defaults, and above-average yields. In fact, through July of this year, non-agency MBS have returned around 5%. While this return lags the commercial non-agency MBS space, both sectors have been seeing strong gains since January, as shown in the graph below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is a positive sign, and shows a sharp rebound from 2018, when these products were pressured by increasing interest rates. The strength of this sector has helped support PFN's underlying value, as mortgage related debt continues to be in demand. In fact, PFN has seen its underlying value increase by almost 6% so far this year, after paying out distributions, as shown below:

NAV 1/1/2019 NAV 8/2/2019 YTD Gain $9.36/share $9.90/share 5.8%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, this mortgage-exposure has indeed been helping PFN so far this year. Of course, it is important to consider whether it will continue to help PFN going forward.

Fortunately, I believe non-agency MBS will indeed continue to be a profitable asset class for PFN, primarily due to the underlying strength in the U.S. housing market. Specifically, defaults on mortgages remain at extremely low levels, and continue to improve year over year, even as conditions in other credit markets are starting to deteriorate. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which illustrates a declining year-over-year trend in first mortgage defaults nationwide:

Source: S&P Global

As you can see, first mortgage defaults are helping to bring down the composite index of defaults for the broad consumer credit market, which is a positive sign for PFN. While there is weakness in the bank card space, mortgage-debt is still showing positive progress, and that is encouraging for investors who hold funds with this type of debt exposure. Furthermore, the outlook for this sector continues to be bright, especially on the backdrop of lower interest rates. While home prices have been increasing for years nationwide, lower interest rates have kept a lid on mortgage payments. This is helping to support homeowner's ability to make good on their payments. In fact, according to data compiled by Core Logic, inflation-adjusted mortgage obligations are still well below the 2006 peak (which preceded the housing crisis), as shown in the graph below:

Source: Core Logic

My takeaway here is very positive for the housing market as a whole. Declining interest rates are making mortgages more affordable for the average home-buyer, even as home prices rise across the country. When we couple this reality with the strength in the U.S. labor market, the likely scenario is mortgage defaults will remain low in the short-term. It would take a dramatic shift in market conditions - whether with interest rates or in the labor market - for my outlook here to change. Therefore, I remain optimistic on mortgage related debt, and the funds that hold them, such as PFN.

Bottom line

PFN continues to offer steady and reliable income, although there are some negative developments since my last review. The fund's premium has increased, and sits near its high for the past year. Furthermore, income production continues to decline, which is a metric that I will continue to closely monitor going forward.

However, multiple bright spots exist. PFN still offers an entry point that is much more reasonable than the majority of PIMCO CEFs, and its income stream is one of the most reliable compared to its peers. Furthermore, the fund's exposure to non-agency MBS is proving profitable, both long-term and in 2019. With the housing market continuing to show resilience, I expect similar performance as we head in to 2020. Therefore, I continue to believe PFN's income stream is safe, and would recommend investors approach this fund with cautious optimism at this time.

