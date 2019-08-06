Stocks Are Melting: Consider Selling Everything

However, it's not all bad news; we still have the "Trump Card" to talk about.

Lower corporate profits due to trade escalations coupled with higher prices on Chinese made goods may be enough to push the U.S. economy into a recession.

The "Fed Put" is here, but will it be enough to save the stock market is the question.

So, Should You Really Sell Everything?

Just when we thought all the pieces of puzzle were coming together to take the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and stocks in general significantly higher, a crucial element of the puzzle fell out of place. Yes, I’m talking about the escalation of the U.S./China Trade War.

In my previous macro article “The Puzzle Pieces Finally Come Together” I outlined that for the SPX to melt up to 3,100 and beyond several key factors needed to align.

More specifically:

U.S. economic indicators needed to remain stable to indicate support of an expanding economy in the U.S. with appropriate GDP growth (roughly 2% YoY).

The Fed needed to continue to cut rates, and end its QT program to support markets and improve sentiment.

Corporate profits needed to come in in-line (preferably better) than analysts’ consensus estimates.

Progress needed to be made regarding China/U.S. trade deal relations.

The Chinese Piece of the Puzzle that Just Won't Fit

I am perfectly aligned with the President on this; China has been taking advantage of unfair trade practices for a very long time. This may have been fine 20-30 years ago when the Chinese economy desperately needed to grow and got a lot of its growth due to favorable (for China) trade deals with the U.S.

This is a different time now, China is a global, economic powerhouse, nearly on par with the U.S. in many respects. It is not fair or logical from an American point of view to continue to implement this outdated trade strategy that heavily favors China.

Where did all the manufacturing jobs go?

Did you know that the U.S. lost about 5.5 million manufacturing jobs from 1999-2009?

How about that the U.S. lost around 42,400 factories between 2001-2010?

Due to the multiplier effect, up to another 27.5 million U.S. jobs were lost in that time. Thus, up to 33 million U.S. jobs were lost in that time frame (roughly 10 years) due to the substantial decline in the U.S.’s manufacturing sector.

So, where did most these jobs go? You guessed it, most of them likely went primarily to China.

This is where the entire China/U.S. trade dispute stems from. China has become accustomed to flooding the U.S. with cheap Chinese made goods. The balance of trade between the two nations has become absurd. The goods and services trade deficit with China was over $378 billion last year, and the goods deficit was nearly $420 billion in 2018.

Source: TheBalance.com

China's Unfair Trade Practices

One of the most unfair trade practices China uses is the manipulation of its currency. China’s Yuan is currently estimated to be undervalued by 15% - 40%(my view by around 25%). This gives China an enormous advantage in the export market, as its goods and services “become much cheaper” outside of China. Throughout the last 20 years or so this and other factors have enabled China to become the most powerful goods manufacturer in the world.

What’s Happening Now

China is essentially manipulating its currency to off-set President Trump’s proposed 10% trade tariff increase on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese exports entering the U.S. China is very different from other nations in that it is a “Communist Country”, and everything, including the central bank is controlled by the centralized government in Beijing.

China’s Yuan just went above 7 per every dollar. This is the first time their currency has been so weak (above 7), since the 2008 crisis. Therefore, China is effectively attempting to bypass the U.S.’s 10% tariff by devaluing its currency.

Source: BBC.com

Intellectual Property Theft

China systematically “borrows” intellectual property IP from U.S. companies. This concerns technology companies and just about any other company doing business in China. This “practice” allows Chinese companies to develop much faster and compete more effectively against their American counterparts.

I’m not sure how you feel about this, but this is not good for America. First, IP should not be ripped off, as it is far too valuable and Americans worked very hard to develop their IPs. Therefore, letting China steal valuable, or in some cases near priceless intellectual property is a big No-No in my book.

Moreover, I used the word counterparts to describe Chinese companies in a previous paragraph, but the truth is that they are our competitors. Remember, China is a Communist Country, the government essentially runs and controls everything. IP theft may not only lead to Chinese tech/other companies taking significant market share from American corporations, but it could also lead to significant advancements in China’s ever expanding military industrial complex.

The list of unfair trade practices by China can go on and on, but the point is that this needs to stop. President Trump is doing the right thing by applying gradual pressure on China to bring the Chinese to the negotiation table.

Unfortunately, the Chinese seem to have a different strategy in mind. They are stalling, hoping that Trump will be a one term president and are implementing retaliatory measures (like devaluing their currency) to offset the recent "escalations" proposed by President Trump.

Here’s the problem. Things could continue to escalate and the “final piece” of the puzzle I was looking to fall into place may not be a fit at all. In such a scenario, we can expect continued slower global, U.S. and China growth. We may also see retaliatory measures from China concerning U.S. tech/and other companies operating in China.

If this occurs revenues, margins, and profits could decline in many major corporations and could easily trigger a substantial earnings recession. This coupled with higher inflation due to higher prices on Chinese made products may be enough to push the U.S. economy into a recession coupled with a substantial bear market in equities.

Speaking of Other Puzzle Pieces Shifting Out of Place

Some economic indicators are not quite as robust as I’d like them to be. In fact, some are rather troubling to be honest. Let’s look at some recent data:

Manufacturing Slowing Faster Than Anticipated

ISM Manufacturing PMI for July came in at 51.2, well below the expected 52 number. This is barely above expansion level, and indicates that the U.S.’s manufacturing base is sluggish, and may begin to contract if the trend continues.

Likewise, ISM non-manufacturing PMI came in at 53.7 for July, well below the expected 55.5 number analysts were expecting. Factory orders for June were also lower than expected, up by just 0.6%, vs the expected 0.8%. Chicago PMI was much worse than expected for July, coming in at just 44.4 vs an expected 50.6.

These important indicators suggest that the U.S. economy is contracting at a faster pace than anticipated.

An Apparent Problem in Housing

Now, let’s move on to housing. New home sales for June came in lower than expected, 646K vs 660K. Existing home sales also missed estimates for June, coming in at 5.27 million vs an expected 5.35 million. Existing home sales fell by 1.7% MoM instead of an expected drop of just 0.2%. Building permits were disastrous in June, 1.22 million, vs an expected 1.3 million, down by 6.1% MoM, vs an expected drop of just 0.1%.

The recent housing data is troubling, as it indicates a substantial slowdown in the residential real estate sector, a key forward looking indicator of the overall U.S. economy.

Freight and Trucking: Another Troubling Sign of Slowdown

I would also like to draw your attention to the apparent slowdown in the freight/trucking industry. The trucking industry is experiencing excess capacity and lower volumes. Now, this is likely in part due to higher tariffs on Chinese goods, and the situation may worsen if trade relations persist to deteriorate. Also, it’s not just trucking, similar phenomena can be observed in the shipping and railroad industry as well.

It's Not All Bad News

Don't get me wrong, some economic indicators are still relatively strong. However, many like employment, consumer data, etc. are lagging indicators. I would put more emphasis on the leading indicators which are clearly signaling that a slowdown is here and it could get much worse.

Can the Fed Fix Everything?

The Fed is certainly trying to revive the economy to prevent it from falling into a recession, but the question is can the Fed act fast enough, and will its actions be enough to fix “everything”? The Fed just cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points, halted its QT program, the market is now looking for another cut in September.

In fact, per CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool the chances of a September rate cut are at 100%, and if the stock market deteriorates further we will likely see a 50-basis point cut in my view. Further cuts should be positive for housing, overall economic activity, and sentiment in general.

Source: CMEGroup.com

However, if the trade war persists and perhaps escalates, a few rate cuts may not be enough to "save" the economy. Therefore, we could be looking at rates near zero and possibly QE within the next year.

The Trump Card

Despite all the negative rhetoric and saber rattling between Beijing and Washington, we have President Trump’s reelection campaign next year. Now, do you think Donald Trump will want to run for President with a stock market at or near all-time highs, or would he prefer to run with a recession on his watch?

I think the answer to this question is obvious; therefore, President Trump will do whatever he can to reach a civilized trade agreement with China to improve his reelection chances and equalize the trade imbalance with China at the same time.

Will he capitulate? Highly unlikely. Will Beijing stall and play hardball to see if they can force a downturn in the U.S. economy, so they could perhaps deal with a Democratic President in the future? Possibly.

That is why the current situation surrounding U.S./China trade is so complicated, and quite unpredictable.

Should You Really Sell Everything?

Well, let’s look at the SPX chart

Source: StockCharts.com

So far the correction has been around 7% from peak to trough. As of writing this article the SPX is down by 5.5% from its all-time high. I want to draw your attention to a very critical level, 2,725. This is major support, and it coincides exactly with a 10% correction from all-time highs.

Now, if this level gets penetrated, (especially if it is a non-panicky “orderly” decline) there is likely quite a bit of downside ahead. In fact, we may be confronted with a major correction (up to 20%), or even a bear market in a worst case scenario if stocks slice through this level. However, this scenario is only likely if trade tensions escalate and growth continues to slow.

On the other side, if we see panic type selling into SPX 2,725, it holds, and a reversal on big volume occurs, we are likely dealing with a healthy 10% correction, and the market will likely stabilize and proceed higher. This may even occur if trade tensions don’t improve substantially, the key is for them not to deteriorate further.

The Bottom Line: Don't Panic, but Proceed with Caution

Don't panic, but be caution with stocks, especially with companies that have significant exposure to China. If the trade war continues to escalate it will likely lead to lower revenues, lower margins, and lower profits for many U.S. companies, especially technology firms. Furthermore, tariffs on Chinese goods is essentially an additional tax on the U.S. consumer, as it will make Chinese goods more expensive in the U.S.

In a worse case scenario, lower consumer spending coupled with a decline in corporate profits could be enough to tip the U.S. economy into a recession within the next 12 months.

What You Want to Own in this Environment

Some stock exposure is fine for now; I am not pushing the panic button yet. Let’s see what happens if the SPX hits the 2,725 point. In my view, it will likely be a buying opportunity (short-intermediate term).

Longer term, you’ll want to own gold, silver, miners, or as I call them GSMs. This segment accounts for about 20-25% of my portfolio holdings. GSMs are great in times of currency wars, higher inflation, Fed rate cuts, QE, and whatever other kind of "monetary stimulus" that may occur within the next few years.

I am also raising some cash positions now; in case we do get a significant correction or enter a bear market. So, gradually reducing some riskier stock holdings and raising cash should be a good strategy going forward.

I also like Bitcoin and some select, systemically important cryptocurrencies, as they are immune to inflation. The U.S., China, the EU, Japan, and other major exporters are essentially engaging in currency wars. They want weaker currencies so that their products will be cheaper in foreign markets. This trend is likely only starting, and could continue for years.

Also, think about all the low, zero, and negative bond rates around the world, the QE measures that are likely coming down the line, not just from the Fed, but from the ECB and other major central banks.

The world is essentially becoming swamped with fiats which will likely lead to a currency crisis down the line. The dollar may weaken substantially over the next few years, and more and more people may choose to turn to "alternative" forms of currencies. Yes, these currencies are Bitcoin, and other systemically important altcoins. So, I defiantly want to own Bitcoin and select altcoins going forward.

All the best to everyone in this somewhat uncertain economic atmosphere. Don't panic, don't sell everything yet, but please be cautious, raise cash, and try to own assets that will likely outperform in the upcoming economic environment.

