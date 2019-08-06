Shopify Is No Amazon.Com

The market seems to believe Shopify is like Amazon.com (specifically the 3P marketplace).

Recently, the euphoria in Shopify (SHOP) seems to stem from the thesis that it's the next Amazon.com (AMZN). This is amplified by the large GMV (gross merchandise values) Shopify reports. This article will very quickly show why Shopify is not Amazon.com.

The Obvious Reason

Shopify makes available a cloud-enabled solution for independent merchants and companies to implement their own e-commerce websites. Furthermore, increasingly Shopify is offering these merchants additional services, including payments services, credit, and now even fulfillment capacity.

This activity might seem superficially like what Amazon does. Most specifically, what Amazon.com does in its very profitable 3P (third party) marketplace. After all, in that marketplace Amazon.com makes available a giant store where merchants can offer their wares to consumers, and then also turns and offers them fulfillment services (FBA – Fulfilled By Amazon.com).

That’s where the similarities end, though. You see, there's a key difference:

Amazon.com owns the store, and merchants just sell in it. While Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) just gives merchants the tools to build their own stores.

This key difference has tremendous consequences for Shopify’s economics.

No Network Effects

This is obvious. Amazon.com is a destination. It’s like a hugely popular online department store. The more popular Amazon.com is, the more merchants want to be there selling to the huge public. The more merchants and deals exist on Amazon.com, the more popular it becomes. This reinforces itself and constitutes a network effect where the size of the network adds value to those participating in it.

Like prized high-traffic real estate, this phenomenon means Amazon.com can set onerous trading terms. If Amazon.com was selling physical space, it would be charging very high rents to the merchants wanting to access that rich consumer pool. Amazon.com is an online retailer, and does one better: it charges onerous commissions on each good sold (typically 8-15%, plus other fees). Shopify, by and large, doesn’t. It just charges a small fee for your ability to open a store there.

This reality is at the core of why Shopify neither is, nor can aspire to be, Amazon.com. Building stores doesn’t guarantee them a huge consumer pool. Building physical stores is a low margin business as well … having premium high-traffic real estate is where the value is.

Furthermore, the value of what Amazon.com provides is highly disconnected from what it costs to provide. The value is entirely tied to the pool of consumers it can deliver to the merchant. Shopify, on the other hand, has the value of what it provides tied to the cost of alternatives, to the cost of “doing one’s own,” etc. This ensures a structurally low margin.

Another thing showing the value to the merchant, and Amazon.com’s superior bargaining position, is what would happen if the merchant was to leave Amazon.com: The related sales would collapse, since the consumer is owned by Amazon.com, not the merchant.

Now, what would happen if a merchant using Shopify for his store was to migrate to another solution? The whole thing would be transparent - the consumer would remain with the merchant. This might seem like an advantage for the merchant (and it is), but it’s a massive disadvantage for Shopify, its bargaining power and thus, the economics of its business.

At this point, you might think this is all hand waving. It’s not. This translates directly into cold hard numbers. For instance:

Amazon.com charges the merchants selling on its 3P marketplace an astonishing 26.7% of GMV (gross merchandise value) sold there. $42.7 billion in 2018, on $160 billion in GMV.

eBay (EBAY), an even purer marketplace, charges 11.7% ($10.86 billion in 2018, on $92.6 billion in GMV). Note, this is “unpolluted” by lower margin payment or fulfillment commissions. Note that eBay runs at a 20.7% operating margin – including stock-based compensation).

runs at a 20.7% operating margin – including stock-based compensation). Shopify, for its part, charged just 2.63% of GMV last quarter ($0.36 billion on $13.75 billion in GMV). And although Shopify is expanding associated services, this is actually down from 2.68% of GMV in Q2 2018 ($0.245 billion on $9.14 billion in GMV).

These differences are critical and structural. For instance, eBay's gross margin is 77.8% of sales, whereas Shopify’s is around 56% (a one-off effect inflated things slightly in Q2 2019 to 57.2%). Down the P&L things get ever more complicated because of the structurally poorer business model, so if we use a similar base to eBay (not removing stock-based compensation), Shopify runs at a -10.9% operating margin (compared to eBay's +20.7%).

On The Other Hand

We already saw why Shopify is no Amazon.com. Its business is intrinsically worse because of the lack of network effects and Amazon.com providing the consumer pool, which makes Amazon.com massively more valuable for the merchant.

We saw that such translates into radically different commissions charged by Amazon.com (and eBay) vs. Shopify. We also saw that such translates into massively different economics (with eBay being a much better business, and Amazon.com 3P marketplace likely even better).

That said, the kind of thing Shopify provides does make it something of a threat for Amazon.com. It’s much cheaper for the merchants to sell through a Shopify-enabled store, so this can enable merchants to also practice lower prices. Over time, this might result in a level of erosion of the very expensive marketplaces (such as Amazon.com’s). This is reinforced by payment protection schemes which remove the risk of buying through “unknown” merchants (versus in a well-known marketplace).

However, even if this threat were to materialize, it would not really improve Shopify’s economics. It would only serve as a brake to the much superior Amazon.com / eBay economics.

Conclusion

Although the market wants to believe Shopify is the next Amazon.com, it very obviously isn’t. Shopify doesn’t bring a massive pool of consumers to the merchant’s door, and that’s the most critical aspect in adding value to a merchant (and thus being able to charge him significant commissions).

As a result, Amazon.com collects ten times more commissions from the same GMV dollar as does Shopify. Even if Shopify’s merchants were to add up to the same GMV as Amazon.com’s 3P marketplace, Shopify would still be a business massively less worthy than Amazon.com’s 3P marketplace. Much worse than the mere “10x difference” would seem to entail, since being able to charge much higher commission rates also enables much higher margins on the same dollar (several times the 10x ...).

In short, Shopify is no Amazon.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.