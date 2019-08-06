Acorda: Time To Catch The Falling Knife?

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) recently reported a huge earnings beat in both earnings per share “EPS” and revenue. The company beat in Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.55 (beats by $0.51) and a GAAP EPS of -$0.58 (beats by $0.68), with revenue coming in at $50.05M which was a $21.22M beat. Typically, when a company records twice the estimated revenue, the stock usually has a positive reaction. However, ACOR got completely decimated under high trading volume the following trading day and dropped over 50% to a new 52-week low of $2.87 per share.

Despite the massive beat, Acorda revenues were down 67% to ~$50M, and the company started to record a negative EPS. The company’s former flagship product, AMPYRA, sales were cut by 71% due to generic encroachment. However, I believe it was the disappointing INBRIJA sales that were the real reason the market is ditching ACOR. INBRIJA sales came in at a weak $3M. In addition, management was not willing to provide INBRIJA guidance for the remainder of this year. Were the earnings that bad? Is INBRIJA’s launch a dud?

In my previous ACOR article, I anticipated sustained selling pressure throughout 2019 due to shrinking revenues and the company reporting losses. However, I didn't expect such a strong reaction to these anticipated reports. Now, I am feeling the pressure to decide to take advantage of these prices or remain on the sidelines. I intend to review the key points of the earnings report and the company’s conference call to determine if the market has gone too far or if the selling is justified. In addition, I lay out my plan to catch the ACOR falling knife for a potential swing trade that could turn into a speculative investment.

Catching the Knife

My motivation for attempting to catch the falling knife comes from the ACOR charts. We can see a falling knife on several timeframes, including daily (Figure 1), weekly (Figure 2), and monthly chart (Figure 3). It is common to see the sharp sell-off on hourly and even daily charts, but to see a falling knife on a monthly chart is not common occurrence over several months.

Figure 1: ACOR Daily (Source Trendspider)

Looking at these charts, we can see the sharp sell-off that moves the share price deep into the oversold area on all three timeframes.

Figure 2: ACOR Weekly (Source Trendspider)

I have a suspicion that the abrupt selling pressure has essentially busted through most stop-losses with most potential buyers waiting for the bleeding to stop before committing to a buy.

Figure 3: ACOR Monthly (Source Trendspider)

Looking at the monthly chart, we can see how the break of $12.00 has created a free fall to $3.00 area. The stock hasn’t traded below $12 for over a decade. Now that the share price has closed that gap and is oversold on the monthly chart, I expect a technical rebound in the coming day and weeks. Admittedly, I don’t know that this is the bottom, but I am expecting some opportunistic traders and investors to take a chance here as well. Luckily, there is some historic support at $2.50 per share which will be my mental stop-loss if the knife continues to fall.

AMPYRA Holding Up

AMPYRA is an extended-release formula of dalfampridine that is FDA approved to help advance walking speed in adult patients with MS.

Sources

AMPYRA is the only branded drug that is FDA approved for MS-Walking. However, the company has lost market exclusivity as a result of a court ruling that four of Acorda’s patents are invalid. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit voted 2-1 against Acorda, which allowed generics to enter the market and has battered AMPYRA’s market share. However, AMPYRA actually reported $44M in AMPYRA net revenue for Q2, which was an increase over Q1’s $40.1M. Admittedly, Q1 is typically a weak quarter due to deductible resets, but any uptick should be welcomed and should inject some assurance the company’s brand is still strong. In fact, Acorda was confident enough to publicize AMPYRA’s 2019 revenue guidance to be greater than $140M, which suggest the company expects generics to continue to erode AMPRYA’s revenues.

Though AMPYRA’s sales are holding up better than Acorda expected, it is obvious investors can’t expect it to carry the company for too much longer… INBRIJA needs to start showing exponential growth.

INBRIJA Launch Progress

INBRIJA is the first and only inhaled levodopa to treat Parkinson’s patients with OFF episodes from levodopa therapy. INBRIJA utilizes Acorda’s inhaled therapeutics platform named, ARCUS, to deliver rapid relief from target symptoms. This lets Parkinson’s patients who are on levodopa therapy to treat their symptoms upon their arrival with negligible interruption to their day’s activities. The company launched INBRIJA in the United States in February of this year.

The company believes they have made “substantial progress on the INBRIJA launch”, and they believe they are seeing indications that INBRIJA is “gaining traction.” INBRIJA pulled in ~$3M in Q2, which was a small increase over Q1’s net revenue of $1.3M. However, INBRIJA was only launched in February of 2019. Therefore, INBRIJA only had two months out three to produce those sales. Considering the company only pulled in about $3M a full quarter, it looks as if INBRIJA made very little progress.

In the company’s defense, they did warn investors that INBRIJA would need to get into the fourth quarter of 2019 in order to get the trajectory of the launch. So, we can’t say the company didn’t warn us about a slow launch. Undeniably, I am disappointed the company barely had any revenue growth during Q2, but perhaps, the revenue numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Has there been progress? According to the company’s press release, there have been roughly 4,500 prescription requests forms have been received through July, with 1,900 patients receiving their first INBRIJA prescription, which was an improvement over April’s 2,000 prescription requests. The company also reported more than 1,250 physicians have prescribed INBRIJA, with ~50% of them being categorized as repeat prescribers. Another encouraging note, the company also reported a significant increase in the number of movement disorder specialists and high prescribing neurologists who see the foremost number of advanced PD patients that can really benefit from INBRIJA.

It looks as if Acorda has made some progress in the number of providers and prescription requests, but it is clear that the company needs to improve the number of scripts per physician. Considering there have been 4,500 prescription requests forms for INBRIJA and those scripts came from 1,250 physicians, we can say that INBRIJA is averaging 3.6 requests per prescribing physician. It is common for physicians to start off with only a few patients on a new therapy in order to get their own opinion on the drug or therapy. But INBRIJA is just an inhalable levodopa, which is the contemporary standard of care for PD. So, I don’t see any major hurdle with physician education.

Uncovering the Target Patients

The total addressable market for PD patients that have OFF periods is around 350k. Acorda has broken down these markets into three different segments (Figure 4).

Figure 4: INBRIJA Patient Segments (Source ACOR)

High OFF burden segment – 70k patients who experienced four or more OFF periods per day. Moderate OFF burden segment – 120k patients who experienced two to three OFF periods per day Low OFF burden segment – 160k patients who experienced one or fewer OFF periods per day.

This is important for INBRIJA as utilization will be dictated by the OFF period burden each person experiences.

Figure 5: INBRIJA Segments (Source ACOR)

The low burden segment that’s shaded here in grey consists of the lowest utilization rate of INBRIJA, but it has 60% of patients who have received prescriptions. However, 60% of INBRIJA patients only used 25% of the cartons that have been dispensed. The moderate burden segment is approximately 20% of patients and approximately 25% of the cartons dispensed. The high burden segments 20% of all patients but accounts for 50% of the cartons dispensed between March and July.

In the company’s conference call, CCO Lauren Sabella stated: “This segment will serve as a major catalyst for INBRIJA’s growth and long-term value.” The company estimated this segment of patients will use between three and four doses per day, whereas the low segment might use one dose per day. What is more, these high OFF segment patients are typically seeing movement specialists, which gives the sales force specific physicians to target that see these High OFF patients that have a higher rate of usage and will see the full benefits of INBRIJA.

Working with Payers

As with all drug launches, gaining formulary access is key to the initial and overall success. Typically, at the start of a product launch, the majority of payers have not put the drug on their formulary and are not covering the new products. This typically prevents patients from having access to the new drug and can lead to weak numbers in the first few quarters of the launch.

I have to speculate the large amount of prescription request vs patients who have received their first INBRIJA is due to insurances not initially covering INBRIJA. Luckily, Acorda just publicized that on May 24th, INBRIJA became preferred on the Express Scripts National Preferred basic and high performance commercial national formularies. In addition, INBRIJA is on the Express Scripts non-preferred status for Medicare Part D plan improving Access for Members with Parkinson's disease. With that Express Scripts formulary victory, INBRIJA is now accessible for around 51% of commercial lives and 18% of Medicare plan lives. According to CCO Lauren Sabella, Acorda is in “late-stage discussions with other key payers and do expect to have additional agreements for formulary placement in the near future.”

Securing as many preferred spots, on as many formularies, will be the limiting agent in INBRIJA success. Without payer support, patients won’t get the coverage they need to afford to stay on INBRIJA. I suggest investors to occasionally perform a little research and see if you can locate INBRIJA on some formulary charts. If the company can secure preferred on the majority of the major payers, we could see INBRIJA move towards that $800M+ peak sales.

Source: ACOR

Financials

The company’s financials are actually quite strong with cash and cash equivalents balance at the end of the quarter was $297M, which Acorda remains to believe that they “can become cash-flow positive without raising additional capital based on the company long-term projections.”

Figure 6: ACORDA Financials (Source ACOR)

Looking at the Net Loss year to date of $75.1M, so I can see the company’s claims to be believable. My only concern is the $380M of debt that could become a serious issue if INBRIJA fails to gain solid traction in 2020.

What is Acorda's Plan For Europe?

Obviously, the company needs to make certain INBRIJA has a prosperous launch for the sake of patients and shareholders. In July, the European Medicines Agency’s CHMP committee delivered a positive opinion endorsing INBRIJA’s approval by the European Commission. Unless there is any additional questions or amendments, that would put their target date to be around the end of December or beginning of January.

The company has mentioned they are looking for a European partner for INBRIJA (Figure 7). A European partner should come with a healthy upfront payment, milestones and/or royalties payments, which should provide another healthy influx of revenue. Although investors will primarily focus on the U.S. launch, INBRIJA in Europe cannot be discounted and should be seen as a major catalyst in the second half of 2019 and going into 2020.

Figure 7: ACORDA Priorities (Source ACOR)

What's Next for the Pipeline?

The approval of INBRIJA proves that the ARCUS Technology Platform is capable of producing an FDA approved product, and Acorda is now applying that platform to develop therapies for supplementary uses. The ARCUS Technology Platform transforms the medication into a light dry powder that can rapidly be absorbed through inhalation that leads to systemic delivery of medication. This permits a quantity of significantly higher doses of medication than can be transported by way of conventional dry powder technologies. ARCUS has the prospective to be employed in the development of a collection of inhaled drugs.

Figure 8: Acorda Pipeline (Source ACOR)

The next pipeline product to spawn from the ARCUS platform is CVT-427, an inhaled zolmitriptan product for the acute treatment of migraine. The company has estimated that about 36M people in the U.S. and ~40M people in Europe have frequent migraines. Normally, oral medications have a slower onset of action when compared to intranasal, IV, IM, or inhaled routes. Due to CVT-427 being an inhaled product, it is able to avoid the digestive system and is capable to be swiftly absorbed via the lungs. If approved, CVT-427 could be a game-changer in the migraine arena because it could offer a quicker relief for migraine sufferers.

What would I like to see? CEO Ron Cohen has mentioned that the company could potentially out-licensing some of their non-neurology products, while possibly in-licensing some additional neurology products. I hope to see the company out-license BTT1023 while accumulating other ARCUS based products. Whatever route the company decides to go, they need to start moving on CVT-427 and another ARCUS product candidate in the near future in order to provide hope for the future.

Why Catch The Knife?

I am debating on catching the knife for a few reasons, one of which is the ACOR’s current valuations. Look at figure 9, we can see the stock has an A+ value grade mainly due to the company’s balance sheet and sales.

Figure 9: ACOR Value Grades (Source Seeking Alpha)

Admittedly, these valuations are so strong as a result of the company’s past performance. However, looking at figure 10, we can see the company will experience a strong cut in revenue this year, but the street expects steady revenue growth for the next nine years. In fact, even though the company is going to experience a decrease in revenue growth, the forward price-to-sales for next year is 1.77x, which is significantly under the sector’s average of 6x.

Figure 10: ACOR Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

This tells me the market might have gone too far with the sell-off and has me taking a chance at catching the knife. I am expecting a rapid surge up, followed by a couple of months of establishing a new trading range that will prevent a full recovery to pre-earnings prices.

However, the company has a couple of catalysts and earnings reports to facilitate a resurgence in the share price in the coming quarters that could provide some hope for longstanding investors who are deep in the red. If AMPRYA continues to hold up and INBRIJA starts to gain traction, ACOR could gain some momentum to the upside.

Downside

The primary downside to trying to catch the falling knife is the negative momentum continuing push the share price lower, and I end up getting “cut.” ACOR price has fallen over 75% over the past year (figure 11), and the upcoming earnings report should reveal another drop in revenue.

Figure 11: ACOR Momentum (Source Seeking Alpha)

Figure 12: ACOR Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

In fact, the street expects shrinking revenues until Q2 of 2020. So, I have to concede the stock has plenty of downside risk from future earnings reports.

In addition to shrinking revenues, the company needs new pipeline candidates, which will most likely spark an increase in R&D expenses. Although the company has a strong cash position, I expect Acorda management to use a chunk of the bankroll on either in-licensing a late-stage product or starting a new pre-clinical program. If any of these programs don’t pan out or run over their budget, investors could experience another secondary offering in a few years.

Conclusion

Although Acorda beat their Q2 earnings report, the numbers were deceptively disappointing for investors who expecting stronger numbers coming from INBRIJA. However, AMPYRA’s revenues have been resilient against generics and have been able to pick up INBRIJA’s slack for the time being. However, AMPRYA is going to continue to fade, which will require INBRIJA to start recording substantial revenue growth in the near future. The company believes they have made significant progress with payers and providers which will hopefully translate into stronger growth as we finish out 2019.

Apparently, the market doesn’t see it that way, and the share price has become a falling knife while hitting new 52-week lows. As many investors scatter and run, I am looking to catch the falling knife for a potential bargain in the coming days. Admittedly, I am not going to time the exact bottom, so it is more of a bouncing knife play, but there is still some potential downside ahead. However, I believe there is both technical and fundamental evidence to support a speculative buy at this current trading area.

What is My Plan? I intend to start a speculative position in the near future in anticipation of value investors jumping in and short-sellers beginning to cover some their position. I intend to trade a significant portion of that position and will keep a very small position for a potential long-term investment. I will hold off on adding to this position until 2020 to see if the company can beat that Q1 2020 earnings estimate. If they can, I will most likely add to my speculative position using options. If the selling pressure continues, I will use the previous support at $2.50 per share to be my mental stop-loss if the knife continues to fall to prevent my cut turning into a gash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACOR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.