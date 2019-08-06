Twitter: Highly Compelling And Surprisingly Cheap

Twitter's guidance is lacklustre. But investors should not get too caught up in this aspect.

Investment Thesis

Twitter (TWTR) makes for a strong investment case. Typically, I recommend investors not to get too involved with the narrative the company puts out, but instead to zealously focus on its free cash flow potential. Having said that, Twitter has enough of the two to make for a rewarding investment.

And best of all, priced at $30 billion market cap, its shares are not expensive.

Twitter's Focus Is Paying Off

Twitter has been a very interesting company to follow. There is no question that Twitter today is a far superior platform, for both users and advertisers, than it was just a couple of years post-IPO.

However, looking back, investors were willing to pay more for Twitter then, than they presently are. In more detail, Twitter was trading at close to $45 per share throughout during the 18 months post-IPO, versus today's $40.xx.

Currently, Twitter is determined to make users' ability to follow a topic or event of interest seem seamless. The goal is for users to find their interests and rapidly get the overall sentiment of other people in near real-time. Twitter wants users' ability to find their interest and to follow it, as easy as it is to follow an account.

What's more, Twitter is striving to be the go-to platform to get an immediate reaction to key events. This strong focus is resonating well with its customers too. According to CEO Jack Dorsey, even if Twitter's guidance is looking slightly bumpy, overall, this strategy is resonating very strongly with advertisers.

Moreover, advertisers are seeing the early benefits of Twitter's direct response advertising, even though Dorsey admits that there is still more work to do, to improve Twitter's overall ad formats.

Investing For Future Growth

(Source)

Video is a promising opportunity for all kinds of social media platforms, from Alphabet's (GOOGL)(GOOG) YouTube to Pinterest (PINS). It appears that consumers simply can't get enough streaming time.

For platforms such as Twitter, despite video being a very promising opportunity to enrich the conversation, it requires substantial resources from the company, such as time and infrastructure.

Nevertheless, Twitter continues to see video becoming a bigger opportunity for the platform. For now, Twitter is making small strides in this direction by partnering up with NBC (CMCSA). However, we can expect Twitter to take its learning from this experience and to substantially grow on other strongly followed topics of interest.

The Numbers Which Back The Narrative

Source: SEC filings

For more than 18 months, Twitter's top line has been growing at north of 10%. In fact, in some quarters, it has been 20s%. Consequently, seeing that Q3 2019 is been guided for close to 12% does not scream out of a particularly strong high growth company.

However, even if Twitter in the medium term were to grow somewhere between 10% and 15%, its margins are substantially improved. And its ability to convert revenue into free cash flow is better than any time before. In fact, even if we account for Twitter's approximate $350 million trailing twelve months of stock-based compensation as a cash-cost, Twitter is still a remarkably strong cash-generating company.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

I have chosen as Twitter's peers a broad group of companies. Some are young with strong growth, while Facebook (FB) is slightly more mature. However, the younger social media platforms are still attempting to become GAAP profitable, with little evidence that they will succeed any time soon.

On the other hand, not only is Twitter highly profitable, but it is likely to generate approximately $1 billion of free cash flow in 2019, if not slightly more.

Also, we should note that Twitter carries on its balance sheet cash and short-term investments of $4.5 billion while being partly offset by $3 billion of convertible notes.

The Bottom Line

Twitter's ability to generate strong free cash flows, together with a balance sheet with plenty of cash, leaves Twitter with enough flexibility to continue on its mission of improving overall user engagement and getting advertisers to improve their ROI, through direct response ads.

As investors, not only does the story seem highly attractive, but most importantly, investors are not being asked to pay up for a 'story stock'.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Do you seek diversification? Off-radar investment ideas? If you're looking for investment ideas with both known and unknown names which are selected for their solid free cash flows yield, then sign up for a two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Skin In The Game: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks. Seeking Alpha guarantee: Cancel within 14 days and don't get charged.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.