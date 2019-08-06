Tyson: Now We're Cooking And You Can Too

This morning, Quad 7 Capital's BAD BEAT Investing discussed Tyson Foods (TSN) as one of the few stocks that were up on a day where markets were absolutely obliterated following the escalation of the U.S. and Chinese trade war. Here is the deal. We concluded that the name has upside, and we took profits on our trade that was initiated just over a year ago and made a decision to let the rest rub for growth and a dividend payment. We see the fears over inflation having subsided, feed and labor costs being managed, and demand strong. While international tariffs are a possible headwind, we are bullish on the stock, even after a 35% gain. In this column, we will describe what we are seeing in this leading world supplier of proteins to industry and retail supermarkets. Currently, we have seen an extended selloff and we believe it is time to get long.

Nice rebound

Investors had sold off shares of Tyson last year and we came in to do some buying. While the stock had faced strong resistance at $80, it appears that the stock is ready to rally well past this mark. Both traders and long-term investors should be excited at these levels. The stock is still cheap on a relative valuation basis at 13 times forward earnings. While we may see some profit taking in coming sessions, we believe shares are a buy on a pullback after this nice rebound following our purchases:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

While Tyson has been a great trading vehicle, it is our belief that the stock is a strong long-term buy that investors should be taking advantage of following the recent strength. We see any pullback as an opportunity. This is because we have been encouraged after the recent earnings. Let us discuss.

Revenue growth strong

Revenues have been growing at Tyson, in part helped by acquisitions and in part by organic growth. Take a look at the Q3 growth over the last few years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

So, what we are seeing here is a result of positive momentum coupled with performance relative to the Street's expectations. Right now, momentum is a positive and investors had bought up the value case. Value remains in our opinion at 13x forward EPS and growing sales, but we believe that growth is attracting new investment dollars. While the revenues came up slightly short on the top line versus consensus projections, sales still grew, and grew markedly. For many quarters, Tyson has exceeded our projections, and so while a revenue miss is concerning, it was slight.

We were looking for revenues of approximately $10.92-10.97 billion, and at $10.89 billion, Tyson missed our expectations by $30-80 million. Yes, this is a miss, but year-over-year, the company saw sales that were up 9% in Q3. We felt this top line could weigh on earnings but expenses were well managed and this led to a solid bottom line.

Expense discipline combines with sales growth

Despite coming in just shy of our expectations, with a 9% increase in revenues, we anticipated increases in the expense category. We were concerned margins would be pinched a bit if input costs were too high. Rising sales are nice but only if it translates to stronger earnings. That said, we were pleased that the cost of sales was up 8% to $9.55 billion from $8.75 billion last year. With a 9% rise and sales and the slower pace of cost increases, gross profit increased almost 2% from last year.

After factoring in selling and administrative expenses, operating income was actually down slightly. This was our one major concern in the entire quarter, but the decline stemmed from declines in operating income on the beef segment primarily. More on this in a second. Operating income dipped slightly to $787 million, down from $797 million or 2%. When we make adjustments for items impacting comparability from last year, this backs out certain key expenditures. Even when making adjustments, operating income was still down 2% from last year. When we account for the narrowed operating income and a more favorable tax rate, we saw as reported earnings per share grow:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While this is a strong result, adjusted EPS was actually down 2%. So, why be bullish? It is about what lies ahead for the company and its pricing power and sales. This comes despite adjusted earnings per share come in at $1.47 per share, versus $1.50 per share last year. Our earnings expectations were met however as we saw $1.47-$1.48 as likely. These may seem like so-so results but a look at each segment in more detail reveals some important information.

Chicken

The chicken segment is volatile thanks to the movement in poultry prices and feed costs. This segment saw key growth. Tyson saw sales volume that was up massively by 23.4% while pricing was down 11.4%, year-over-year. The company saw sales of $3.331 billion versus $2.973 billion last year for chicken products. These sales were met with higher expenses but not enough to hit adjusted operating income, which rose to $237 million versus $196 million last year.

Sales volume increased due to incremental volume from business acquisitions. Average sales price fell so much because of a change in mix that was primarily associated with the acquisition of a poultry rendering and blending business in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. We want to point out that the company's cost fitness program should help benefit operating margins moving forward, and feed costs were down a bit.

Beef

Beef is the largest contributor to the top line. However, this is the one commodity that still concerns us, as too high a price can hurt demand. The price of beef really has been rising quite heavily the last 5 years and those increases resumed this quarter.

In Q3 2019, the average sales price for Tyson's products rose year-over-year by another 2.3%. However, this did not weigh on demand as volumes were up 1.8%. Sales were up to $4.157 billion versus $3.993 billion last year. We were surprised to see that operating income fell here as margins were squeezed. This was the reason that sales did not beat consensus in our opinion and instead came up short. Adjusted operating income came in at $271 million from $319 million. So what happened here? Well, it is a simple explanation really. Unlike the Chicken segment, beef saw much higher fed cattle costs as well as increased a small increase in operating and labor costs. This was enough to crimp margins.

Pork

The pork segment was also once again volatile as well and margins were compressed. The segment saw an increase in sales of 10%. Sales rose thanks to an increase in volume of 3.1%. This was compounded by a 7.4% increase in prices. As such, revenues jumped, and this was more in line with what we expected. However, costs here were also an issue and Tyson's operating income fell here to $42 million from $67 million in last year's quarter. There was a bit of a double whammy here as excess domestic availability of pork and increased hog costs combined to weigh on margins. We will be closely watching this segment with the expectation that the company can get margins back on track in Q4 2019.

Prepared foods segment

Turning to prepared food sales down 1%. They came in at $2.089 billion from $2.132 billion. Average sales prices were up, but volumes decreased heavily. Sales prices jumped 5.4% while volume fell 7.4%. Operating income also narrowed to $236 million from $244 million as margins fell 10 basis points. As we look ahead, we continue to expect growth in prepared foods and chicken, while pork and beef are sensitive to the overall protein markets as well as associated feed costs.

2019 and 2020 outlook

Domestic protein production looks like it will rise this year into next, though heavy exports and high domestic demand could offset some of these rises. Volume growth in core retail lines continues to outpace other large food companies and the total food and beverage category, which we think is bullish. The Prepared Foods and Beef segments produced strong results in the quarter, while results in the Chicken segment were mixed, and the Pork segment was negatively affected by increased hog costs.

Given the trajectory of sales and strength in most segments, we see sales rising in the mid- to high single-digits. We are looking for $42.5 billion to $43.4 billion for the year on the top line. We anticipate adjusted earnings per share of $5.80-6.00, despite the increase in sales, given share count, and pressure on operating margins. However, there remains one more reason to be bullish in the short-term.

There is a swine flu which should help pork prices. It is tough to gauge what could happen, but it most certainly favorable for pricing. Forbes reported that China has 350 million hogs and of those over 1 million have been lost. A separate article last month states that this swine flu could wipe out about a third of China's pork production this year. Tyson itself sees a midpoint of 25% of the Chinese crop lost. When you combine this pricing pressure with the results put out with the company we continue to be bullish, especially as the flu spreads.

While we did the prudent thing by taking out our initial investment plus some profit, we are letting the rest run. The stock is showing strength and we remain bullish. We see further profits in the stock as the year progresses, especially if the swine flu continues to destroy pork exports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.