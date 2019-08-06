Metals Update: Look To Buy The Dips

We revise slightly lower our August target to $16.00/share after the violent sell-off, which still implies an appreciation potential of 8%.

Nevertheless, fundamental indicators across DBB’s metals remain resilient, suggesting an increasing divergence between cheap base metals pricing and solid fundamentals dynamics.

DBB has come under substantial selling pressure since late July, reflecting anxiogenic macro forces.

Introduction

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

DBB has come under substantial selling pressure since late July, driven by 1) an increasingly strong dollar after the Fed failed to satisfy ultra “doved-up” market expectations and 2) a resurgence of trade tensions after US President Trump announced fresh tariffs on goods imported from China.

This anxiogenic macro backdrop for the industrial metals pushed all the complex higher, with DBB already down 3% on the month and at its lowest since January 2017.

Last month, DBB made an intraday high of $15.69/share, far below our target of $16.8/share.

This month, we revised our monthly target lower to $16.00/share (from $16.8/share previously) to take the recently violent sell-off into account.

We believe that selling pressure across DBB’s metals are likely to prove exhausted sooner rather than later, considering that positioning is already extremely stretched to the short side. Present fundamental dynamics remain sound, making underpriced base metals unsustainable.

We expect a solid rebound this month as our DBB target of $16.00/share represents an 8% appreciation from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Price performance

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Copper, aluminium, and zinc (the three metals included in DBB) came under heavy downward pressure last week, down 4.1%, 1.9%, and 3.7%, respectively.

Nickel (+2.5%) was the only LME base metal to end in positive territory last week, while the complex was down an average 3%.

All LME base metals, excluding nickel, are down in the year to date.

The broad-based sell-off was mainly driven by negative macro factors, most notably the surge in the dollar, the weaker risk-taking appetite caused by escalating US-China trade tensions (and elsewhere – South Korea, Japan), and a sharp sell-off in the oil price.

The macro backdrop is very bearish for DBB.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The open interest increased across all the complex last week, including DBB’s metals. This, therefore, suggests that the sell-off in DBB’s metals was primarily driven by fresh shorting.

Fresh shorting tends to be a bearish signal because it means that market participants build bearish bets to assert downside exposure to the assets, rather than just cutting some gross long exposure.

The recent bout of fresh shorting is therefore very bearish for DBB.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While LME inventories in copper have more than doubled on the year (pointing to meaningfully weaker refined market conditions), they have declined notably in the two other base metals constituting DBB’s Fund, namely – aluminium and zinc.

From a seasonal perspective, exchange inventories tend to rise in H1 before moving lower in H2, especially from September when physical demand picks up after the summer.

On net, the recent fluctuations in exchange inventories for DBB’s metals are bullish for DBB.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Nearby spreads in LME copper, LME aluminium, and LME zinc loosened into the end of July, especially in the case of aluminium for which the cash/three-month spread is slightly below 10% contango).

Looser nearby spreads tend to be a bearish signal because it means that there is a more immediate availability for collecting the metal.

As LME copper, LME aluminium, and LME zinc are in contango, DBB investors are impacted by a negative roll-yield, in addition to the negative price returns.

The current fluctuations in spreads are bearish for DBB.

Physical premiums

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Physical premiums are at their lowest of the year, having fallen sharply since the start of the summer.

Clearly, this chart shows that there is no physical tightness at the moment. But considering that physical demand tends to pick up from September, premiums could stabilize from next month.

For now, the state of the physical market is bearish for DBB.

Spec positioning

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While spec positioning in LME zinc is net long, it is net short in copper and aluminium. The positioning across DBB’s metals has deteriorated notably since the start of the year, while refined market conditions have not necessarily loosened. We therefore believe that speculative selling has been driven by the macro rather than the micro.

As the negative macro is already priced in, we do not believe that speculators will deepen their net short positioning further. In fact, we think that the current spec positioning is more vulnerable to bouts of short-covering.

From a contrarian viewpoint, we therefore see the current spec positioning has been bullish for DBB in the sense in which there is plenty of dry powder among hedge funds to deploy on the long side, as the short side has already been visited earlier this year.

Conclusion

While our July target of $16.8/share did not materialize, we have revised our August target to $16/share to take the violent sell-off since the start of August into account.

While sentiment seems extremely bearish toward DBB’s metals due to anxiogenic macro forces, we believe that most bearish macro news is already priced in. As fundamental dynamics remain resilient and physical demand could actually pick up from next month, we maintain a friendly approach toward DBB.

We expect dips to be bought in the course of August; hence, our current forecast implying around 8% of appreciation from here.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.