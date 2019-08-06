Square: Wrong Side Of Momentum

Even at $50, the stock isn't a value at 10x '20 revenue estimates before the Caviar cut.

As Square (SQ) rode the momentum trade higher last year, my constant warning to investors was that people should prepare for the downside when momentum ends. Even worse, the mobile payments company sold Caviar this quarter that will contribute to decelerating revenue growth following acquisition boosts last year. The stock isn't likely to see a snapback rally.

Image Source: Square website

Major Deceleration

Whether looking at net or adjusted revenues, Square boosted the stock by printing accelerating adjusted revenue growth last year that peaked at 68% in Q3'19. At the time, the company pointed out the organic growth was down at slower growth rates closer to 56% due to the inclusion of acquired revenues from Weebly and Zesty.

Source: Square Q2'19 shareholder letter

The flip side of that momentum boost came due with the Q2 report when the company lapped those acquisitions. The company reported Q2 adjusted revenues only grew at a 46% clip, down 13 percentage points from the Q1 rate.

Even worse, Square guided to Q3 growth of only 38% (slightly below analyst estimates), and analysts are down at only 36% for Q4. The valuation dynamics are vastly different at mid-30% growth rates than mid-60% growth rates.

The below chart further highlights how the fintech hit a growth spurt in 2017 fueled by new product innovation and topped by a couple of acquisitions. Ironically, ex-CFO Sarah Friar did tip off the peak in the product innovation cycle and valuation when she left the company last October. She was the highest executive working full time at Square.

Data by YCharts

The selling of Caviar will further cut out revenues from 2020. The online ordering food platform was bought by DoorDash (DOORD) for $410 million and contributed somewhere in the $50 million range to quarterly subscription revenues. Square didn't provide the actual revenues, but Caviar was the second largest product line in the $251 million subscription business behind Cash App at $135 million.

The core transactions business is down to only 25% gross payment volume growth. The consistent decline in the core business provides a large drag to accelerated growth needed to maintain the current market valuation. The loss of key subscription revenues will dent the bull case here no matter how much the market will try to shift back towards organic growth.

Where Now

Square guided to 2019 net revenues of $2.275 billion, and analysts are targeting 35% growth to reach $3.070 billion in 2020. These revenue forecasts could take a $200+ million hit from Caviar that reduces the reported growth rate to only 26%. The market will slowly shift towards the profit equation now that the mobile payments company has reached scale and maxed product innovation.

Investors expecting those irrational growth rates to sustain for a longer period are likely caught off guard here. For 2019, Square only forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $410 million. With 487 million diluted shares, the stock at $65 still has a market cap of $32 billion.

What typically happens now is a further rationalization of the stock valuation. Would you pay $32 billion for $400 million of EBITDA? Investors that bought Square for $100 or even held onto the stock at that price face 35% declines and are still coming to realization that the opportunity to sell at those premium prices has long passed.

The impact is that Square likely retests the yearly lows at $50. A market cap closer to $25 billion provides a better entry point allowing for upside potential to new equity investors.

The stock would trade at 8x 2020 revenue estimates and about 60x the adjusted EBITDA forecast for this year. The reality is that these valuations are more base case levels and not the type of valuations that should make an investor want to load up on the stock.

Analysts have irrational targets still up above $80 and a market valuation approaching $40 billion. The average analyst may not be listed as bullish, but these valuations suggest analysts still need to wake up to the new growth metrics.

Source: Seeking Alpha ratings page

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the investor community is waking up to the realization that a stock down $35 from highs isn't even a bargain yet. Square is now on the wrong side of momentum that suggests a retest of the recent December lows at $50 before even thinking of touching the stock.

Once Square updates revenue estimates with the exclusion of Caviar and analysts update targets based on these cuts, one can look for an attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.