HighPoint Resources: Positioned For An Improved Second Half

This should lead to positive cash flow in the second half of the year, which may allow HighPoint's valuation multiple to rebound a bit.

This is largely due to its capex budget being weighted (69%) to the first half of 2019, while the associated production increase is expected in the second half.

HighPoint has seen its net debt increase by more than $160 million during the first half of 2019.

HighPoint Resources (HPR) reported Q2 2019 earnings that were largely as expected. HighPoint's net debt increased by more than $160 million during the first half of 2019, but it should generate positive cash flow during the second half of 2019 since around 69% of its 2019 capex budget was spent during the first half of the year. This first half spend is expected to translate into a substantial increase in production during the second half of the year (potentially 24% compared to the first half).

HighPoint's stock has suffered due to its high cash burn during the first half of the year, but it may be able to rebound somewhat if it can deliver on its production growth and positive cash flow expectations during the second half of 2019.

Updated 2019 Outlook

HighPoint continues to expect around 12.75 MMBOE in production during 2019, although it appears likely to end up near the lower end of its guidance range for 62% to 64% oil now. HighPoint's production was 61.5% oil during the first half of 2019 and it expects Q3 2019 production to be around 62% oil. I have therefore modeled its 2019 production as 62% oil now.

HighPoint is now projected to end up with around $484 million in revenue after hedges. Prices for NGLs (which account for around 17% of HighPoint's production) are particularly low now, and HighPoint has realised $11.47 per barrel for its NGLs in 1H 2019, compared to $22.18 per barrel in 2018. This decrease in NGL prices has around the same effect on HighPoint's finances as a $3 change in oil prices.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 7,905,000 $52.00 $411 Natural Gas 15,988,500 $1.75 $28 NGLs 2,180,250 $11.50 $25 Hedge Value $20 Total $484

HighPoint is now expected to have around $559 million in cash expenditures during 2019. It has bumped up its projected lease operating expenses slightly, but also reduced its expected cash G&A costs, so those end up largely balancing out. HighPoint is now projected to have around $75 million in cash burn during 2019 (excluding working capital changes).

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expenses $40 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $11 Production Taxes $36 Unused Commitments $18 Cash G&A $40 Interest Expense $49 Capital Expenditures $365 Total $559

Leverage And Cash Flow

HighPoint is expected to end up with a decent amount (perhaps over $50 million) in positive cash flow during the second half of 2019. This is partly due to a significant reduction in capital expenditures, as HighPoint spent around $251 million of its $365 million capital expenditure budget during the first half of 2019. As well, HighPoint's production is expected to be significantly stronger in the second half, as a result of the investments made during the first half of the year. HighPoint's guidance indicates that 2H 2019 production could be around 24% higher than 1H 2019 production.

HighPoint's leverage is now projected to be around 2.1x by the end of 2019, which is slightly higher than ideal, although not that bad. HighPoint's situation probably looks a bit worse than it actually is at the moment due to its high capex spend during the first half of the year combined with the resulting production increases largely occurring in the second half of the year.

HighPoint's net debt was around $759 million at the end of Q2 2019, while its first half EBITDAX was $148 million, resulting in its leverage being around 2.6x based on annualised first half EBITDAX. The positive cash flow and increased production should get its leverage to around 2.1x at the end of 2019 though.

HighPoint's Valuation

HighPoint now appears to be trading for approximately 2.7x its projected 2019 EBITDAX, which is a very low multiple. Even if unhedged EBITDAX was used instead, HighPoint would only be trading at 2.9x EBITDAX. This includes the negative impact of $18 million in unused commitment charges, with the related firm natural gas transportation charges ending after July 2021.

Conclusion

HighPoint has made it through its high cash burn period of 2019 and looks poised to deliver increased EBITDAX and positive cash flow during the second half of 2019. HighPoint's stock price seems to reflect its substantial first half cash burn and its high current leverage. By the end of 2019 though, HighPoint's leverage should end up at around 2.1x, with approximately $700 million in net debt.

If HighPoint can recover to a 3.5x unhedged EBITDAX multiple by the end of 2019 or early 2020 as it delivers positive cash flow and reduces its leverage, then its stock would be worth approximately $1.93.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HPR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.