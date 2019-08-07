AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan

ABBV will likely be able to finance this transaction and possibly refinance some existing debt at very low rates, where the lower interest expense will fund research and dividend increases.

ABBV is a large biopharmaceutical corporation whose success is primarily driven by the blockbuster drug Humira, which makes up about 60% of the company's revenue.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is undervalued, and the company's plan to acquire Allergan (AGN) will provide both needed diversification and a focused use for the current torrent of free cash flow that AbbVie earns. More than half of AbbVie's sales come from Humira, a blockbuster immunosuppressive medication, and it needs to diversify away from Humira. This is a sensible plan that will bring needed diversification in multiple forms.

Pharmaceuticals and biotech companies are suffering due to political rhetoric that fuels uncertainty about pricing and many other key issues. AbbVie and Allergan are both profitable companies whose combined drug portfolios will achieve scale and diversification that neither company had before. AbbVie is likely to appreciate after the companies merge, and the market recognizes the probable ease with which AbbVie pays for Allergan. Moreover, AbbVie's financing of this transaction will likely occur at much lower than anticipated interest rates. For these reasons, AbbVie is likely to appreciate after it completes this transaction.

AbbVie needs to diversify and Allergan does it

AbbVie had hoped to diversify into neurology, but its phase 3 trial for Depatux-M phase 3 trial for Depatux-M failed and effectively destroyed the company's most hopeful path to organic diversification. As a result, the company is wise to otherwise obtain that needed diversification from Humira. Acquiring Allergan is a way to do that which provides a profitable portfolio of drugs that includes AbbVie's desired neurological diversification, as well as Allergan's highly differentiated core aesthetic drugs.

(Source: AbbVie's The Combination of AbbVie and Allergan presentation)

AbbVie recently updated its GAAP diluted EPS guidance and raised its previously announced adjusted 2019 EPS guidance range from $8.73 to $8.83 to $8.82 to $8.92. The company is performing reasonably well, but Humira will lose patent protection and is already facing biosimilar competition. The company's decision to use the considerable cash flow Humira currently generates to acquire diversification while Humira is still likely to perform well enough to finance the acquisition for at least a few years.

Allergan also brings with it some diversification from insurance risks. The company generates a significant amount of revenue from aesthetic or cosmetic treatments such as Botox, Juvederm and CoolSculpting, among others. These differentiated revenue streams should be a significant benefit for AbbVie over the long term.

Moreover, Allergan has a promising neuroscience division, including Vraylar, which is the fastest growing atypical antipsychotic in the U.S. and a possible future blockbuster, as well as some late-stage development drugs. Allergan also brings over $2 billion in revenue from eye care, nearly $2 billion in gastrointestinal revenue and a women's health division that is likely to bring in over $1 billion annually in the next decade.

AbbVie will finance this deal at great rates

AbbVie will be financing this transaction, but it is a good time for a large company to issue debt. It is likely that AbbVie will find reasonably strong demand for their debt and that it will be issued at rates lower than contemplated when formulating the deal due to the significant decline in interest rates. The annualized expense of paying for Allergan is likely to be much lower than AbbVie considered.

There is likely to be an extreme demand for U.S. dollar paying fixed income paper, which should be highly supportive of AbbVie's financing and probable refinancing endeavors. Moody's already indicated that the Allergan acquisition will provide "needed diversity, with a credible deleveraging plan."

AbbVie indicated it intends to pay down at least $15 billion in debt by the end of 2021. The company should be able to do that with its free cash flow, while still paying out the current dividend. Moreover, rapid uptake of any existing drugs could provide the ability to both earn more and pay down more debt.

Moody's indicated that an upgrade would be warranted if AbbVie could get its debt to EBITDA below 3.0, which is unlikely in the next two years but possible in three. In any case, it is incredibly likely that AbbVie's credit rating will remain relatively stable over the next several quarters and that there will be sufficient demand for its financing of the deal.

It is likely that AbbVie will remain under pressure until the deal is completed and financed, and largely due to the effects of that financing as well as the merger arbitrage of the deal, but the company should have the resources to meet expected obligations. Moreover, probable free cash flow should be enough to support AbbVie's dividend during deleveraging, and increases may be possible without adding new drugs, though they would likely help.

Conclusion

AbbVie is a relatively undervalued biopharmaceutical company that is likely to become a better diversified Pharma. Beyond adding diversification, this deal will give AbbVie scale and size. AbbVie's debt is likely to be in high demand, given that the global market is currently devouring U.S. denominated fixed income. For these reasons, AbbVie's debt should perform well in the near term. Moreover, after establishing that financing, AbbVie's equity is likely to receive a much better market valuation, as it will be a larger market participant that is no longer mostly reliant on a single drug.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABBV, AGN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.