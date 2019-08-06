Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) delivered some good news as this leading REIT reported robust figures for its second quarter. Its normalized Funds from Operations (FFO) stood at $0.97 while its net income attributable to common stakeholders stood at $0.58, up from $0.46 for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The strong numbers were accompanied by an equally positive forecast for the coming months as the company announced upgrading its guidance for the year.

Notwithstanding the recent upbeat news, Ventas had been facing a somewhat challenging time. From the past two years, the REIT has brought about significant changes in its portfolio to boost its performance, and pursuant to encouraging quarterly numbers, it may be surmised that the company’s efforts have started yielding results. However, it's also the time to consider whether the REIT is a good candidate for your portfolio.

Operational Overview

This S&P 500 REIT has a strong portfolio of properties spread across the US, the UK and Canada. It mainly segregates its operations into three categories which are senior living, triple net leased properties and office operations. All the three segments have roughly equal share in the REIT’s NOI (net operating income) and therefore hold equal importance for the company. However, Ventas is being bullish about senior housing operations as it recently acquired a portfolio of senior housing properties in Canada, thus increasing its foothold in an upcoming market. The acquisition will add to the REIT’s bottom line as the portfolio is expected to incur relatively lower capital expenditures in the coming years.

Apart from the senior housing segment, the REIT has undertaken some major steps in its triple net leased operations. The financial troubles of two of its main tenants had negative impacts on the REIT’s performance as well. The issues with Kindred led Ventas almost completely exiting skilled nursing operations while the Brookdale debacle had the REIT restructuring its deal with the beleaguered tenant. While Kindred is now operating through its institutional investors and Brookdale seems to be barely chugging along, Ventas’ strategy to deal with these issues seems to have worked out reasonably well.

The Office operations segment of Ventas has solid standing in the market. The REIT has tie ups with major institutes and boasts of high-quality tenants such as Providence St. Joseph Health and Ascension Health. For its first quarter, Ventas had reported collaborations with major universities including Yale University and Brown University. The segment is expected to perform well in the coming months and will likely increase its share in the REIT’s NOI.

The Dividend Factor

REITs largely owe their popularity to their dividend payout factor and Ventas happens to be a front runner in this regard. Ventas has a track record of consistently raising its dividend in the past two decades, barring a few exceptions. The historical performance of the REIT on the dividend front is promising, making Ventas an ideal candidate for an income portfolio. However, it needs to be kept in mind that the REIT’s current FFO payout ratio stands a little above 80 percent. The ratio is on the higher side, indicating that the REIT is now required to apportion a larger part of its FFO toward the payment of the dividend. Such trends may put the REIT’s liquidity in jeopardy during crunch times.

The Earnings Analysis

After a couple of slow moving quarters, the REIT is now on track to deliver robust results again. The company’s latest earnings announcement for its second quarter reaffirmed the trend of Ventas getting back on track. Its Funds from Operations, which is one of the most important metrics for gauging the performance of a REIT, jumped to $1.13, from $0.98 it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its cash net operating income from same-store total property portfolios also showed an upward trend.

Management raised its guidelines for the year, which is yet another good sign for investors. Ventas boosted its expectations for 2019 Nareit FFO and per share net income attributable to common stockholders. The company now expects its Nareit FFO to be in the $3.90 - $3.97 range while earlier estimates were pegged at $3.70 - $3.82. Similarly, the guidance for Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders has been raised to the range of $1.38 and $1.45, up from earlier range of $1.23 and $1.38.

The management reiterated its positive view about the company’s future as the REIT CEO Debra Cafaro stated, “We look forward to the positive impact of an upcycle in senior housing from the expected combination of increasing demographic demand and reduced community openings, the completion and lease-up of our promising R&I development assets, growth in our core portfolio and accretive investment activity.” In conjunction with the upbeat quarterly numbers and optimistic forecast for the remaining year, this management confirmation provides a positive signal for the investors.

Investment Thesis

Ventas has been going through some tough times which saw it taking some drastic actions to alleviate the situation. Those actions are finally bearing fruit and consequently the REIT stock touched its 52-week high of $73.74 in the month of June. While this price is a multi-year high for Ventas, it falls considerably short from its all time high of $90-plus, making this REIT an attractive investment opportunity at the current price point. However, long-term investors may build the position in a staggered manner, accumulating stock whenever there's a meaningful dip in the market price.

Apart from the micro environment of the REIT, Ventas also is expected to benefit from the trends in the broader hREIT. After hitting rock bottom in 2018, the sector is now on a rebound and providing solid returns. Interest rate cuts also bid well for hREIT sector as companies may now look for better valuations. Ventas also happens to have a safe portfolio of properties including exposure to the medical office segment, which shows strong potential ahead. Overall, systematic investment in Ventas seems to be a plausible strategy for an income-oriented, long-term portfolio. In the coming months, the REIT may provide signs of its recovery, providing a boost to the stock.

