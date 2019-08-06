How To Play The Fed's Mistake

In the Fed’s thinking that they could fine-tune policy so specifically that 25 basis points would cause reflation, they've actually sparked quite the opposite.

When systems come to be far from points of equilibrium, they reach bifurcation points, wherein multiple, as opposed to unique, solutions, to instability become possible. - Immanuel Wallerstein

Usually, a rate cut should invigorate the markets, increasing risk-taking and bullish sentiment. Numerous studies have shown that the days before and right after Fed cuts are strong ones for equities. After all, borrowing money post-rate-cut becomes cheaper, and cash yielding assets become more expensive. As of now, however, the markets simply aren’t following the historical script. The S&P 500 (SPY) reacted very negatively to the rate cut, falling 2.58% over three days, its biggest bearish move this year. The FANG stocks, Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX), which were reacted with major down moves – an ominous sign, given how much these stocks have driven returns so far in 2019.

On Real Vision (click here to watch The Fed's Arrogance | Real Vision) last Thursday, the reaction by the markets (even before Trump’s tariff increase on China) indicated that the Fed didn’t actually cut rates by 25 basis points, but actually hiked instead. The Dollar strengthened (UUP), Treasury yields collapsed (TLT), and stocks entered free fall (SPY). Obviously, the market took the first rate cut since 2008 as a sign of trouble to come.

In the Fed’s thinking they could fine-tune policy so specifically that 25 basis points would cause reflation, Powell actually sparked quite the opposite. Some think the source of bearish sentiment here is Powell’s statement that the Fed isn’t in a rate-cutting mode, but rather just making a mid-cycle adjustment. I disagree. His citing of global developments points to the trade-war as the cause for the cut.

It would make much more sense to think that investors took the rate cut as a sign of real trouble to come. Historically, a rate cut with unemployment sitting at 3.7% is an exceptional rarity (July of 1969 was the last time). So, of the dual mandate to keep unemployment low and prices stable, the Fed can only now be worried about prices (heading down). Unfortunately for the Fed, a rate cut may well exacerbate deflationary pressures, as home buyers and corporations halt major borrowing and spending in anticipation of another rate cut, and investors run to safety thinking the Fed knows something they don’t. The flight to safety narrative is being confirmed by the +1.58% up move in the price of gold (GLD), and the -0.45% down move for the dollar since the rate cut. Maybe Jerome Powell isn’t as mindful of the psychology that drives animal spirits as he should be.

An interesting exception to the negative reaction was the price of lumber futures moving up 1.1%, perhaps in anticipation of the traditional effects of a rate cut: falling mortgage rates and rising real estate prices. The move in gold, however, was bigger than the move in lumber, overall keeping the reaction of the Lumber/Gold ratio to the rate cut in negative territory, as I noted in last week’s Lead-Lag Report.

Clearly, the Fed is seeing an increased risk of a recession. It's also clear that the Fed’s rate cut didn’t impress the markets. What is less clear is whether the Fed is reacting to political pressure, or anticipating an economic downturn. Whatever is the case may be, gold (GLD) is looking good right now and may be an interesting play for some time. The Dollar (UUP) and S&P 500 (SPY) look to be more and more torn away from fundamentals. And only non-Asian emerging markets may benefit from China’s pain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.