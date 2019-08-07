Turquoise Hill: Q2 Report Comes With No Upside Catalysts

Turquoise Hill (NYSE:TRQ) shares have taken a major beating following the release of the second-quarter production report, in which the company stated that the current mine design had stability risks and that capex for the project will increase by $1.2 billion - $1.9 billion, which first production will come between May 2022 and June 2023. The release of the second-quarter earnings report and the subsequent earnings call provided a chance for the company to explain what’s happening to its disappointed investors.

Turquoise Hill reported revenue of $383 million and loss of $737 million. The results were heavily impacted by $0.6 billion of impairment charges due to increased capex expectations and $0.3 billion of impairment charges that reflect the deferred tax asset de-recognition due to updated mine plan assumptions. On the cash flow front, the company generated $142 million while spending $335 million on capex.

During the earnings call, the company stated that the underground development that was already completed had not been affected by pending changes to the mine design. However, there's no clarity regarding the changes to the mine design that will have to be implemented. In short, the company will change its plans according to the new information that it will gather in the future, so investors will have to wait.

With $3 billion of liquidity, the company expects to fund its operations and underground development through the end of 2020. Turquoise Hill expressed confidence that it will find financing and that it hoped that it would not need to wait until the completion of the definitive estimate of the new mine plan before it could obtain additional financing. The company is indeed in no cash crunch yet and has enough time to come up with new plans – operational and financial.

Another layer of uncertainty is added by Mongolian parliamentary working group – a new working group was established, and a draft resolution on recommendations related to Oyu Tolgoi will be discussed during an extraordinary session that will be held until September 1. Other than this, there is no new information on this important issue.

Obviously, the goal of the company’s earnings presentation and conference call was to calm down investors and assure them that Turquoise Hill has the necessary financial resources and people on the ground to deal with the challenges it faces. Unfortunately, the conference call was unconvincing. For example, the company’s CFO failed to come up with debt maturity schedule: “[…] I don’t have the exact numbers in front of me, but there are relatively de minimis amount in ’20 and ’21. And when you get into ’22 and ’23, it starts to ramp up”. A normal expectation from a CFO of a company in distress is that he knows his maturities by heart. The analyst asked the question about maturities because the company’s debt consists of a project finance facility which has a stepped amortization schedule, and this schedule is not presented in the most recent annual report.

With so many things going on with the new mine design, financing, and the work of the parliamentary group, Turquoise Hill shares are mostly insulated from reaction to copper price moves. In my opinion, the market will wait until there’s some information regarding the decisions of the parliamentary working group before any real upside attempt can take place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.