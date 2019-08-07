Closed End Funds

Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: July 19, 2019

|
by: Stanford Chemist
Summary

13 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 10 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Investment grade funds lead while MLPs lag.

U.S. utilities gained most in premium/discount this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday July 19, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

13 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 22 last week) and the average price return was -0.18% (down from +0.24% last week). The leading gainers were Investment Grade (+1.26%), U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (+0.87%) and Multisector Income (+0.40%), while MLPs (-1.76%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

10 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (same as last week), while the average NAV return was -0.44% (down from -0.15% last week). The top sector by NAV was Preferreds (+0.43%), followed by Emerging Market Income (+0.30%). The lowest sector was MLPs (-2.88%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+2.92%), US Utilities (+2.24%), Multisector Income (+1.65%) and U.S. Utilities (+0.74%) while the sector with the highest discount is Non-US Equity (-12.26%). The average sector discount is -5.53% (up from -5.79% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was U.S. Utilities (+1.50%), while High Yield Munis (-1.33%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.24% (down from +0.37% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is California Munis (+1.50). This week only two sectors had a negative z-score, the lowest being Other No U.S. Equity (-0.30) and U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (-0.19). The average z-score is +0.81 (up from +0.71 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.18%), Global Equity Dividend (9.84%), Global Growth & Income (9.38%), Emerging Market Income (8.89%) and Covered Call (8.43%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.96% (up from +6.94% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker

P/D decrease

Yield

P/D

Z-Score

Price change

NAV change

(OXLC)

-11.40%

15.07%

29.21%

0.6

1.13%

10.05%

(ECC)

-5.53%

13.45%

26.69%

1.8

-4.19%

0.00%

(EDF)

-3.44%

15.65%

34.77%

1.5

-1.92%

0.59%

(OCCI)

-3.13%

11.64%

-8.55%

0.0

-3.31%

0.00%

(FEO)

-2.51%

7.63%

-13.23%

-0.6

-2.20%

0.63%

(NUW)

-2.46%

3.79%

5.73%

2.4

-2.10%

0.18%

(MFT)

-2.46%

4.45%

-5.14%

0.2

-2.33%

0.21%

(JQC)

-2.46%

16.17%

-9.33%

0.8

-2.29%

0.36%

(CMU)

-2.25%

4.74%

-1.23%

1.6

-2.63%

-0.41%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker

P/D increase

Yield

P/D

z-score

Price change

NAV change

(MIE)

6.34%

9.03%

3.02%

4.3

3.23%

-3.12%

(IGI)

5.10%

4.70%

4.33%

1.6

5.14%

0.00%

(SPXX)

4.81%

6.38%

5.06%

3.8

3.68%

-1.06%

(THW)

4.63%

10.53%

-2.35%

3.5

3.91%

-1.02%

(NDP)

4.55%

25.93%

22.06%

1.6

-5.21%

-8.75%

(NCV)

3.95%

10.71%

5.38%

-0.6

3.52%

-0.36%

(PAI)

3.70%

4.46%

2.05%

1.5

3.83%

0.07%

(UTG)

3.51%

5.91%

2.73%

2.1

2.01%

-1.47%

(IGD)

3.28%

11.00%

-3.74%

1.2

3.08%

-0.43%

(WEA)

2.91%

5.57%

-0.91%

3.2

2.75%

-0.28%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name

Ticker

Change

Previous

Current

Yield

Discount

z-score

Coverage

Announced

Ex-date

BlackRock MD Muni Bond

(BZM)

-23.2%

0.0474

0.0364

2.90%

-1.31%

1.6

110%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty

(MFT)

-15.3%

0.059

0.05

4.45%

-5.14%

0.2

106%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock VA Municipal Bond

(BHV)

-15.0%

0.0535

0.0455

3.34%

6.59%

-0.7

105%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty

(MFL)

-13.3%

0.0525

0.0455

4.12%

-9.18%

0.3

108%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality

(MPA)

-13.2%

0.053

0.046

3.93%

-12.23%

0.9

115%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr

(BAF)

-12.0%

0.0585

0.0515

4.37%

-7.52%

0.7

107%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniYield Qty III

(MYI)

-11.9%

0.0505

0.0445

4.05%

-10.65%

0.3

108%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality

(MCA)

-11.5%

0.052

0.046

3.90%

-10.04%

1.2

111%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniEnhanced

(MEN)

-11.4%

0.044

0.039

4.19%

-6.84%

1.5

110%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniYield CA

(MYC)

-10.4%

0.048

0.043

3.67%

-9.75%

0.9

109%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II

(MUE)

-10.2%

0.049

0.044

4.21%

-9.52%

0.7

107%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

EV High Inc 2021 Target Term

(EHT)

-9.8%

0.041

0.037

4.50%

-1.50%

1

104%

7/1/2019

7/10/2019

BlackRock MuniYield Inv Fund

(MYF)

-9.7%

0.062

0.056

4.70%

-1.04%

0.1

109%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock Municipal 2020

(BKK)

-9.4%

0.0318

0.0288

2.29%

-0.53%

1.2

111%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

(MHE)

-9.1%

0.044

0.04

3.67%

-5.14%

1.2

103%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock Municipal Income

(BFK)

-8.5%

0.0585

0.0535

4.62%

-3.19%

1

105%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona

(MZA)

-8.5%

0.047

0.043

3.68%

-4.50%

0.2

107%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty

(MUC)

-8.4%

0.0475

0.0435

3.80%

-11.40%

1.2

110%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniYield Quality II

(MQT)

-8.3%

0.048

0.044

4.18%

-10.18%

0.7

109%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II

(MUH)

-8.1%

0.0615

0.0565

4.41%

-1.35%

1.6

108%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniVest

(MVF)

-7.8%

0.0385

0.0355

4.64%

-4.28%

0.7

104%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock Core Bond

(BHK)

-7.7%

0.065

0.06

5.12%

-5.95%

1.3

97%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust

(BYM)

-7.7%

0.052

0.048

4.12%

-8.75%

1.6

108%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock Municipal Income Inv

(BBF)

-6.9%

0.058

0.054

4.56%

0.92%

1.1

104%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock CA Municipal Income

(BFZ)

-6.7%

0.0445

0.0415

3.73%

-12.35%

0.9

106%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

(MVT)

-6.7%

0.0595

0.0555

4.42%

-0.26%

1.1

106%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

(MHD)

-5.9%

0.0675

0.0635

4.48%

1.19%

1.9

104%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond

(BBN)

-5.9%

0.1188

0.1118

5.64%

-1.57%

1.1

104%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality

(MIY)

-5.8%

0.052

0.049

4.20%

-10.49%

1.9

102%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniYield Quality

(MQY)

-5.4%

0.056

0.053

4.39%

-9.50%

0.6

106%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniYield

(MYD)

-5.1%

0.059

0.056

4.62%

-1.69%

1.2

105%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

(MUA)

-3.7%

0.0545

0.0525

4.11%

7.42%

1.3

107%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock Strategic Muni

(BSD)

-3.5%

0.057

0.055

4.65%

-1.46%

2.1

104%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

MFS Investment Grade Muni

(CXH)

-2.8%

0.0355

0.0345

4.26%

-9.08%

1.2

114%

7/1/2019

7/16/2019

MFS High Income Municipal

(CXE)

-2.4%

0.021

0.0205

4.73%

-3.70%

1

113%

7/1/2019

7/16/2019

Templeton Emerging Mkts Income

(TEI)

-2.2%

0.067

0.0655

7.68%

-7.50%

0.8

102%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

EV Senior Floating Rate

(EFR)

-1.3%

0.076

0.075

6.69%

-12.22%

-0.8

99%

7/1/2019

7/23/2019

EV Floating Rate Income

(EFT)

-1.3%

0.076

0.075

6.41%

-12.08%

-0.6

89%

7/1/2019

7/23/2019

EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund

(EFF)

-1.2%

0.083

0.082

6.42%

-13.03%

-0.2

97%

7/1/2019

7/23/2019

Delaware Inv Div & Inc

(DDF)

-0.8%

0.0918

0.0911

7.33%

36.54%

2.4

23%

7/2/2019

7/18/2019

Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc

(DEX)

-0.1%

0.0918

0.0917

11.19%

-10.64%

-0.1

48%

7/2/2019

7/18/2019

Clough Global Equity

(GLQ)

-0.1%

0.1126

0.1125

10.71%

-8.10%

-1.1

2%

7/12/2019

7/19/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name

Ticker

Change

Previous

Current

Yield

Discount

z-score

Coverage

Announced

Ex-date

MFS Intermediate High Income

(CIF)

0.4%

0.02012

0.0202

9.66%

-1.57%

0.2

59%

7/1/2019

7/16/2019

MFS Intermediate Income

(MIN)

0.9%

0.02858

0.02883

8.99%

-4.94%

2.7

30%

7/1/2019

7/16/2019

Clough Global Div and Inc Fund

(GLV)

0.9%

0.1023

0.1032

11.41%

-11.86%

-1

19%

7/12/2019

7/19/2019

MFS Multi-Market Income

(MMT)

1.1%

0.04148

0.04192

8.64%

-8.20%

1.1

54%

7/1/2019

7/16/2019

MFS Government Markets Income

(MGF)

1.3%

0.02854

0.02891

7.61%

-4.40%

1.1

35%

7/1/2019

7/16/2019

MFS Charter Income

(MCR)

1.3%

0.05848

0.05925

8.68%

-8.39%

1.8

49%

7/1/2019

7/16/2019

MFS Special Value Trust

(MFV)

1.6%

0.04537

0.04611

9.59%

3.59%

1.3

29%

7/1/2019

7/16/2019

Templeton Global Income

(GIM)

2.3%

0.035

0.0358

6.53%

-9.10%

2

89%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps

(VTA)

4.0%

0.0625

0.065

7.08%

-12.26%

0.7

75%

7/1/2019

7/16/2019

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income

(PCI)

6.1%

0.16406

0.174

8.69%

2.21%

0.7

96%

7/1/2019

7/11/2019

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div

(BDJ)

7.1%

0.0467

0.05

6.67%

-6.74%

0.9

32%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr

(BGT)

8.1%

0.0618

0.0668

6.44%

-11.77%

-0.3

105%

7/1/2019

7/12/2019

Invesco Senior Income

(VVR)

9.5%

0.021

0.023

6.56%

-11.37%

0.7

88%

7/1/2019

7/16/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

