Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: July 19, 2019

13 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 10 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of Friday July 19, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

13 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 22 last week) and the average price return was -0.18% (down from +0.24% last week). The leading gainers were Investment Grade (+1.26%), U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (+0.87%) and Multisector Income (+0.40%), while MLPs (-1.76%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

10 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (same as last week), while the average NAV return was -0.44% (down from -0.15% last week). The top sector by NAV was Preferreds (+0.43%), followed by Emerging Market Income (+0.30%). The lowest sector was MLPs (-2.88%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+2.92%), US Utilities (+2.24%), Multisector Income (+1.65%) and U.S. Utilities (+0.74%) while the sector with the highest discount is Non-US Equity (-12.26%). The average sector discount is -5.53% (up from -5.79% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was U.S. Utilities (+1.50%), while High Yield Munis (-1.33%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.24% (down from +0.37% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is California Munis (+1.50). This week only two sectors had a negative z-score, the lowest being Other No U.S. Equity (-0.30) and U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (-0.19). The average z-score is +0.81 (up from +0.71 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.18%), Global Equity Dividend (9.84%), Global Growth & Income (9.38%), Emerging Market Income (8.89%) and Covered Call (8.43%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.96% (up from +6.94% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change (OXLC) -11.40% 15.07% 29.21% 0.6 1.13% 10.05% (ECC) -5.53% 13.45% 26.69% 1.8 -4.19% 0.00% (EDF) -3.44% 15.65% 34.77% 1.5 -1.92% 0.59% (OCCI) -3.13% 11.64% -8.55% 0.0 -3.31% 0.00% (FEO) -2.51% 7.63% -13.23% -0.6 -2.20% 0.63% (NUW) -2.46% 3.79% 5.73% 2.4 -2.10% 0.18% (MFT) -2.46% 4.45% -5.14% 0.2 -2.33% 0.21% (JQC) -2.46% 16.17% -9.33% 0.8 -2.29% 0.36% (CMU) -2.25% 4.74% -1.23% 1.6 -2.63% -0.41%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (MIE) 6.34% 9.03% 3.02% 4.3 3.23% -3.12% (IGI) 5.10% 4.70% 4.33% 1.6 5.14% 0.00% (SPXX) 4.81% 6.38% 5.06% 3.8 3.68% -1.06% (THW) 4.63% 10.53% -2.35% 3.5 3.91% -1.02% (NDP) 4.55% 25.93% 22.06% 1.6 -5.21% -8.75% (NCV) 3.95% 10.71% 5.38% -0.6 3.52% -0.36% (PAI) 3.70% 4.46% 2.05% 1.5 3.83% 0.07% (UTG) 3.51% 5.91% 2.73% 2.1 2.01% -1.47% (IGD) 3.28% 11.00% -3.74% 1.2 3.08% -0.43% (WEA) 2.91% 5.57% -0.91% 3.2 2.75% -0.28%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date BlackRock MD Muni Bond (BZM) -23.2% 0.0474 0.0364 2.90% -1.31% 1.6 110% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty (MFT) -15.3% 0.059 0.05 4.45% -5.14% 0.2 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) -15.0% 0.0535 0.0455 3.34% 6.59% -0.7 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty (MFL) -13.3% 0.0525 0.0455 4.12% -9.18% 0.3 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality (MPA) -13.2% 0.053 0.046 3.93% -12.23% 0.9 115% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr (BAF) -12.0% 0.0585 0.0515 4.37% -7.52% 0.7 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Qty III (MYI) -11.9% 0.0505 0.0445 4.05% -10.65% 0.3 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality (MCA) -11.5% 0.052 0.046 3.90% -10.04% 1.2 111% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniEnhanced (MEN) -11.4% 0.044 0.039 4.19% -6.84% 1.5 110% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield CA (MYC) -10.4% 0.048 0.043 3.67% -9.75% 0.9 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II (MUE) -10.2% 0.049 0.044 4.21% -9.52% 0.7 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 EV High Inc 2021 Target Term (EHT) -9.8% 0.041 0.037 4.50% -1.50% 1 104% 7/1/2019 7/10/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Inv Fund (MYF) -9.7% 0.062 0.056 4.70% -1.04% 0.1 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal 2020 (BKK) -9.4% 0.0318 0.0288 2.29% -0.53% 1.2 111% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) -9.1% 0.044 0.04 3.67% -5.14% 1.2 103% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) -8.5% 0.0585 0.0535 4.62% -3.19% 1 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona (MZA) -8.5% 0.047 0.043 3.68% -4.50% 0.2 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) -8.4% 0.0475 0.0435 3.80% -11.40% 1.2 110% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Quality II (MQT) -8.3% 0.048 0.044 4.18% -10.18% 0.7 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II (MUH) -8.1% 0.0615 0.0565 4.41% -1.35% 1.6 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniVest (MVF) -7.8% 0.0385 0.0355 4.64% -4.28% 0.7 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Core Bond (BHK) -7.7% 0.065 0.06 5.12% -5.95% 1.3 97% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust (BYM) -7.7% 0.052 0.048 4.12% -8.75% 1.6 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal Income Inv (BBF) -6.9% 0.058 0.054 4.56% 0.92% 1.1 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock CA Municipal Income (BFZ) -6.7% 0.0445 0.0415 3.73% -12.35% 0.9 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT) -6.7% 0.0595 0.0555 4.42% -0.26% 1.1 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) -5.9% 0.0675 0.0635 4.48% 1.19% 1.9 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond (BBN) -5.9% 0.1188 0.1118 5.64% -1.57% 1.1 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality (MIY) -5.8% 0.052 0.049 4.20% -10.49% 1.9 102% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Quality (MQY) -5.4% 0.056 0.053 4.39% -9.50% 0.6 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield (MYD) -5.1% 0.059 0.056 4.62% -1.69% 1.2 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) -3.7% 0.0545 0.0525 4.11% 7.42% 1.3 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Strategic Muni (BSD) -3.5% 0.057 0.055 4.65% -1.46% 2.1 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) -2.8% 0.0355 0.0345 4.26% -9.08% 1.2 114% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -2.4% 0.021 0.0205 4.73% -3.70% 1 113% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -2.2% 0.067 0.0655 7.68% -7.50% 0.8 102% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -1.3% 0.076 0.075 6.69% -12.22% -0.8 99% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) -1.3% 0.076 0.075 6.41% -12.08% -0.6 89% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) -1.2% 0.083 0.082 6.42% -13.03% -0.2 97% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.8% 0.0918 0.0911 7.33% 36.54% 2.4 23% 7/2/2019 7/18/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.1% 0.0918 0.0917 11.19% -10.64% -0.1 48% 7/2/2019 7/18/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -0.1% 0.1126 0.1125 10.71% -8.10% -1.1 2% 7/12/2019 7/19/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.4% 0.02012 0.0202 9.66% -1.57% 0.2 59% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.9% 0.02858 0.02883 8.99% -4.94% 2.7 30% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 0.9% 0.1023 0.1032 11.41% -11.86% -1 19% 7/12/2019 7/19/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 1.1% 0.04148 0.04192 8.64% -8.20% 1.1 54% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 1.3% 0.02854 0.02891 7.61% -4.40% 1.1 35% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 1.3% 0.05848 0.05925 8.68% -8.39% 1.8 49% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.6% 0.04537 0.04611 9.59% 3.59% 1.3 29% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 2.3% 0.035 0.0358 6.53% -9.10% 2 89% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps (VTA) 4.0% 0.0625 0.065 7.08% -12.26% 0.7 75% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) 6.1% 0.16406 0.174 8.69% 2.21% 0.7 96% 7/1/2019 7/11/2019 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div (BDJ) 7.1% 0.0467 0.05 6.67% -6.74% 0.9 32% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr (BGT) 8.1% 0.0618 0.0668 6.44% -11.77% -0.3 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) 9.5% 0.021 0.023 6.56% -11.37% 0.7 88% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.