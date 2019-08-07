Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: July 19, 2019

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday July 19, 2019.
Weekly performance roundup
13 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 22 last week) and the average price return was -0.18% (down from +0.24% last week). The leading gainers were Investment Grade (+1.26%), U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (+0.87%) and Multisector Income (+0.40%), while MLPs (-1.76%) lagged.
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
10 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (same as last week), while the average NAV return was -0.44% (down from -0.15% last week). The top sector by NAV was Preferreds (+0.43%), followed by Emerging Market Income (+0.30%). The lowest sector was MLPs (-2.88%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+2.92%), US Utilities (+2.24%), Multisector Income (+1.65%) and U.S. Utilities (+0.74%) while the sector with the highest discount is Non-US Equity (-12.26%). The average sector discount is -5.53% (up from -5.79% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was U.S. Utilities (+1.50%), while High Yield Munis (-1.33%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.24% (down from +0.37% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is California Munis (+1.50). This week only two sectors had a negative z-score, the lowest being Other No U.S. Equity (-0.30) and U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (-0.19). The average z-score is +0.81 (up from +0.71 last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.18%), Global Equity Dividend (9.84%), Global Growth & Income (9.38%), Emerging Market Income (8.89%) and Covered Call (8.43%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.96% (up from +6.94% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|
Ticker
|
P/D decrease
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
Z-Score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
(OXLC)
|
-11.40%
|
15.07%
|
29.21%
|
0.6
|
1.13%
|
10.05%
|
(ECC)
|
-5.53%
|
13.45%
|
26.69%
|
1.8
|
-4.19%
|
0.00%
|
(EDF)
|
-3.44%
|
15.65%
|
34.77%
|
1.5
|
-1.92%
|
0.59%
|
(OCCI)
|
-3.13%
|
11.64%
|
-8.55%
|
0.0
|
-3.31%
|
0.00%
|
(FEO)
|
-2.51%
|
7.63%
|
-13.23%
|
-0.6
|
-2.20%
|
0.63%
|
(NUW)
|
-2.46%
|
3.79%
|
5.73%
|
2.4
|
-2.10%
|
0.18%
|
(MFT)
|
-2.46%
|
4.45%
|
-5.14%
|
0.2
|
-2.33%
|
0.21%
|
(JQC)
|
-2.46%
|
16.17%
|
-9.33%
|
0.8
|
-2.29%
|
0.36%
|
(CMU)
|
-2.25%
|
4.74%
|
-1.23%
|
1.6
|
-2.63%
|
-0.41%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|
Ticker
|
P/D increase
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
z-score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
(MIE)
|
6.34%
|
9.03%
|
3.02%
|
4.3
|
3.23%
|
-3.12%
|
(IGI)
|
5.10%
|
4.70%
|
4.33%
|
1.6
|
5.14%
|
0.00%
|
(SPXX)
|
4.81%
|
6.38%
|
5.06%
|
3.8
|
3.68%
|
-1.06%
|
(THW)
|
4.63%
|
10.53%
|
-2.35%
|
3.5
|
3.91%
|
-1.02%
|
(NDP)
|
4.55%
|
25.93%
|
22.06%
|
1.6
|
-5.21%
|
-8.75%
|
(NCV)
|
3.95%
|
10.71%
|
5.38%
|
-0.6
|
3.52%
|
-0.36%
|
(PAI)
|
3.70%
|
4.46%
|
2.05%
|
1.5
|
3.83%
|
0.07%
|
(UTG)
|
3.51%
|
5.91%
|
2.73%
|
2.1
|
2.01%
|
-1.47%
|
(IGD)
|
3.28%
|
11.00%
|
-3.74%
|
1.2
|
3.08%
|
-0.43%
|
(WEA)
|
2.91%
|
5.57%
|
-0.91%
|
3.2
|
2.75%
|
-0.28%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
Cutters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
BlackRock MD Muni Bond
|
(BZM)
|
-23.2%
|
0.0474
|
0.0364
|
2.90%
|
-1.31%
|
1.6
|
110%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty
|
(MFT)
|
-15.3%
|
0.059
|
0.05
|
4.45%
|
-5.14%
|
0.2
|
106%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock VA Municipal Bond
|
(BHV)
|
-15.0%
|
0.0535
|
0.0455
|
3.34%
|
6.59%
|
-0.7
|
105%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty
|
(MFL)
|
-13.3%
|
0.0525
|
0.0455
|
4.12%
|
-9.18%
|
0.3
|
108%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality
|
(MPA)
|
-13.2%
|
0.053
|
0.046
|
3.93%
|
-12.23%
|
0.9
|
115%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr
|
(BAF)
|
-12.0%
|
0.0585
|
0.0515
|
4.37%
|
-7.52%
|
0.7
|
107%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniYield Qty III
|
(MYI)
|
-11.9%
|
0.0505
|
0.0445
|
4.05%
|
-10.65%
|
0.3
|
108%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality
|
(MCA)
|
-11.5%
|
0.052
|
0.046
|
3.90%
|
-10.04%
|
1.2
|
111%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniEnhanced
|
(MEN)
|
-11.4%
|
0.044
|
0.039
|
4.19%
|
-6.84%
|
1.5
|
110%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniYield CA
|
(MYC)
|
-10.4%
|
0.048
|
0.043
|
3.67%
|
-9.75%
|
0.9
|
109%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II
|
(MUE)
|
-10.2%
|
0.049
|
0.044
|
4.21%
|
-9.52%
|
0.7
|
107%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
EV High Inc 2021 Target Term
|
(EHT)
|
-9.8%
|
0.041
|
0.037
|
4.50%
|
-1.50%
|
1
|
104%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/10/2019
|
BlackRock MuniYield Inv Fund
|
(MYF)
|
-9.7%
|
0.062
|
0.056
|
4.70%
|
-1.04%
|
0.1
|
109%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock Municipal 2020
|
(BKK)
|
-9.4%
|
0.0318
|
0.0288
|
2.29%
|
-0.53%
|
1.2
|
111%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|
(MHE)
|
-9.1%
|
0.044
|
0.04
|
3.67%
|
-5.14%
|
1.2
|
103%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock Municipal Income
|
(BFK)
|
-8.5%
|
0.0585
|
0.0535
|
4.62%
|
-3.19%
|
1
|
105%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona
|
(MZA)
|
-8.5%
|
0.047
|
0.043
|
3.68%
|
-4.50%
|
0.2
|
107%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty
|
(MUC)
|
-8.4%
|
0.0475
|
0.0435
|
3.80%
|
-11.40%
|
1.2
|
110%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniYield Quality II
|
(MQT)
|
-8.3%
|
0.048
|
0.044
|
4.18%
|
-10.18%
|
0.7
|
109%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II
|
(MUH)
|
-8.1%
|
0.0615
|
0.0565
|
4.41%
|
-1.35%
|
1.6
|
108%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniVest
|
(MVF)
|
-7.8%
|
0.0385
|
0.0355
|
4.64%
|
-4.28%
|
0.7
|
104%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock Core Bond
|
(BHK)
|
-7.7%
|
0.065
|
0.06
|
5.12%
|
-5.95%
|
1.3
|
97%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust
|
(BYM)
|
-7.7%
|
0.052
|
0.048
|
4.12%
|
-8.75%
|
1.6
|
108%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock Municipal Income Inv
|
(BBF)
|
-6.9%
|
0.058
|
0.054
|
4.56%
|
0.92%
|
1.1
|
104%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock CA Municipal Income
|
(BFZ)
|
-6.7%
|
0.0445
|
0.0415
|
3.73%
|
-12.35%
|
0.9
|
106%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
|
(MVT)
|
-6.7%
|
0.0595
|
0.0555
|
4.42%
|
-0.26%
|
1.1
|
106%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
|
(MHD)
|
-5.9%
|
0.0675
|
0.0635
|
4.48%
|
1.19%
|
1.9
|
104%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond
|
(BBN)
|
-5.9%
|
0.1188
|
0.1118
|
5.64%
|
-1.57%
|
1.1
|
104%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality
|
(MIY)
|
-5.8%
|
0.052
|
0.049
|
4.20%
|
-10.49%
|
1.9
|
102%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniYield Quality
|
(MQY)
|
-5.4%
|
0.056
|
0.053
|
4.39%
|
-9.50%
|
0.6
|
106%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniYield
|
(MYD)
|
-5.1%
|
0.059
|
0.056
|
4.62%
|
-1.69%
|
1.2
|
105%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
|
(MUA)
|
-3.7%
|
0.0545
|
0.0525
|
4.11%
|
7.42%
|
1.3
|
107%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock Strategic Muni
|
(BSD)
|
-3.5%
|
0.057
|
0.055
|
4.65%
|
-1.46%
|
2.1
|
104%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
MFS Investment Grade Muni
|
(CXH)
|
-2.8%
|
0.0355
|
0.0345
|
4.26%
|
-9.08%
|
1.2
|
114%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/16/2019
|
MFS High Income Municipal
|
(CXE)
|
-2.4%
|
0.021
|
0.0205
|
4.73%
|
-3.70%
|
1
|
113%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/16/2019
|
Templeton Emerging Mkts Income
|
(TEI)
|
-2.2%
|
0.067
|
0.0655
|
7.68%
|
-7.50%
|
0.8
|
102%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
EV Senior Floating Rate
|
(EFR)
|
-1.3%
|
0.076
|
0.075
|
6.69%
|
-12.22%
|
-0.8
|
99%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/23/2019
|
EV Floating Rate Income
|
(EFT)
|
-1.3%
|
0.076
|
0.075
|
6.41%
|
-12.08%
|
-0.6
|
89%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/23/2019
|
EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund
|
(EFF)
|
-1.2%
|
0.083
|
0.082
|
6.42%
|
-13.03%
|
-0.2
|
97%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/23/2019
|
Delaware Inv Div & Inc
|
(DDF)
|
-0.8%
|
0.0918
|
0.0911
|
7.33%
|
36.54%
|
2.4
|
23%
|
7/2/2019
|
7/18/2019
|
Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc
|
(DEX)
|
-0.1%
|
0.0918
|
0.0917
|
11.19%
|
-10.64%
|
-0.1
|
48%
|
7/2/2019
|
7/18/2019
|
Clough Global Equity
|
(GLQ)
|
-0.1%
|
0.1126
|
0.1125
|
10.71%
|
-8.10%
|
-1.1
|
2%
|
7/12/2019
|
7/19/2019
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Boosters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
MFS Intermediate High Income
|
(CIF)
|
0.4%
|
0.02012
|
0.0202
|
9.66%
|
-1.57%
|
0.2
|
59%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/16/2019
|
MFS Intermediate Income
|
(MIN)
|
0.9%
|
0.02858
|
0.02883
|
8.99%
|
-4.94%
|
2.7
|
30%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/16/2019
|
Clough Global Div and Inc Fund
|
(GLV)
|
0.9%
|
0.1023
|
0.1032
|
11.41%
|
-11.86%
|
-1
|
19%
|
7/12/2019
|
7/19/2019
|
MFS Multi-Market Income
|
(MMT)
|
1.1%
|
0.04148
|
0.04192
|
8.64%
|
-8.20%
|
1.1
|
54%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/16/2019
|
MFS Government Markets Income
|
(MGF)
|
1.3%
|
0.02854
|
0.02891
|
7.61%
|
-4.40%
|
1.1
|
35%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/16/2019
|
MFS Charter Income
|
(MCR)
|
1.3%
|
0.05848
|
0.05925
|
8.68%
|
-8.39%
|
1.8
|
49%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/16/2019
|
MFS Special Value Trust
|
(MFV)
|
1.6%
|
0.04537
|
0.04611
|
9.59%
|
3.59%
|
1.3
|
29%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/16/2019
|
Templeton Global Income
|
(GIM)
|
2.3%
|
0.035
|
0.0358
|
6.53%
|
-9.10%
|
2
|
89%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps
|
(VTA)
|
4.0%
|
0.0625
|
0.065
|
7.08%
|
-12.26%
|
0.7
|
75%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/16/2019
|
PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income
|
(PCI)
|
6.1%
|
0.16406
|
0.174
|
8.69%
|
2.21%
|
0.7
|
96%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/11/2019
|
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div
|
(BDJ)
|
7.1%
|
0.0467
|
0.05
|
6.67%
|
-6.74%
|
0.9
|
32%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr
|
(BGT)
|
8.1%
|
0.0618
|
0.0668
|
6.44%
|
-11.77%
|
-0.3
|
105%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/12/2019
|
Invesco Senior Income
|
(VVR)
|
9.5%
|
0.021
|
0.023
|
6.56%
|
-11.37%
|
0.7
|
88%
|
7/1/2019
|
7/16/2019
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
