Valaris PLC: A Struggle For Survival

I think the sharp selloff during the first half of the trading session yesterday is a stark reminder of the weakness attached to the offshore drilling sector.

Total revenues increased to $583.9 million from $458.5 million in the year-ago quarter and were up 27.5% sequentially.

Semi-submersible Ensco 6002 Courtesy: Van Aalst group

Investment Thesis

The London-based Valaris PLC (VAL), formerly EnscoRowan, is no longer part of my long-term investment in the offshore drilling industry. I have now reduced my exposure to this sector significantly due to severe issues.

However, I have increased my short-term trading position considerably over the past two years and am trying to profit from the volatility.

Valaris Plc made a colossal mistake by merging with Atwood Oceanics. This move severely weakened the company's balance sheet by creating an unhealthy relationship between Ensco shareholders and its management.

As an investor, I cannot hold a long-term investment in a company where I believe management is not up to the task.

The offshore drilling industry is experiencing a puzzling period of "soul searching" that seems to get more severe than previously expected.

The so-called recovery announced "just around the corner" is barely noticeable, and daily rates have reached a rock-bottom level. They are not likely about to bottom out soon, due to a severe oversupply and significant reduction of exploration CapEx. Even in the recent conference call, the company was still using such doubtful rhetoric.

With respect to the market, as you know, we are navigating a protracted offshore sector recovery then include a significant amount of uncertainty in its timing and its magnitude. Macro factors are largely supportive of growing demand for hydrocarbons with the global economy continuing to expand, although this growth is occurring at a slower pace today than in recent years.



In addition, industry conditions are fairly positive with commodity prices remaining at levels that should be conducive for new offshore project investments. We saw evidence of this in the second quarter as the amount of offshore reserves that were proved through Final Investment Decisions or FIDs, with the highest in any quarter over the last six years according to Bernstein Research.

As I said before, the industry is beginning a new model and will have to readjust to survive. It will take several lean years, in my opinion. This transition period creates high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings. Trading a significant portion - minimum 50% - of your VAL position based mainly on the future oil price outlook is recommended.

Here is the fleet composition after the merger with Rowan.

Fleet composition Drillships SemiSubs Jack-ups Others DW SemiSub Total ESV 12 12 32 2 59 RDC 4 0 20 0 24 ARO Drilling (including new builds) 0 0 25 0 25 Total 16 12 77 2 107

The company said in a previous press release:

28 floaters and 54 jack-ups will be among the most technologically advanced in the industry, ideally positioned to meet increasing levels of customer demand for the highest-specification ultra-deepwater drillships and harsh environment jack-ups

Note: In the July fleet status, Valaris indicated that the jack-up Rowan Gorilla IV had been sold.

A quick look at the second quarter of 2019 is evidencing my thesis. It comes to a point where without an essential increase in daily rates, the underlying financial structure of this industry as it is now will have to change drastically.

If you look at the backlog history, degradation is right in front of our eyes. Do not be lured by the Q1'19, which includes Rowan. In fact, without Rowan, the contract backlog would have been $2 billion. The backlog indicated for 2Q'19 is now $2.4 billion, back to sliding mode.

Thus, I recommend VAL as a hold/reduced for the long term and suggest to all to use the volatility to trade the stock short-term based on technical analysis.

Valaris - 2Q'19 and Balance Sheet History: The Raw Numbers

Valaris 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 454.20 417.0 458.5 430.9 399.0 405.9 583.9 Net Income in $ Million -206.8 -140.1 -151.0 -145.0 -203.6 -190.4 405.5 EBITDA $ Million 10.6 67.4 71.4 66.9 2.2 35.0 713.3 EPS diluted in $/share -0.59 -0.32 -0.35 -0.33 -0.47 -1.75 2.09 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million 39.8 39.5 -57.5 -64.2 26.5 -24.4 -269.0 Capital Expenditures in $ Million 62.6 269.3 62.6 46.8 48.0 29.0 105.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -22.8 -229.8 -120.1 -111.0 -21.5 -53.4 -374.8 Cash and Short-Term Investments $ Billion 0.89 0.86 0.74 0.63 0.604 0.54/1.5 ESV and ESVRDC pro forma 1.094 Total Long-Term Debt in $ Billion 5.10 4.99 4.99 5.00 5.01 5.02/7.10 ESV and ESVRDC pro forma 7.15 Dividend/Share in $ 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0 Shares Outstanding (diluted) in Million 106.8 108.4 108.5 108.6 108.6 108.7 188.6

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly Revenues of $583.9 million in 2Q'19 (combined Ensco and Rowan revenues for the first time)

Total revenues increased to $583.9 million from $458.5 million in the year-ago quarter and up 27.5% sequentially, though caution is required that it is not comparing the same company - a little over guidance, which was $580 million.

VAL reported a profit of $2.09 per share for the second quarter of 2019 (gain of $405.5 million) compared to a loss of $0.35 per share a year ago.

Revenues for the floater segment were $296 million in the second quarter. Conversely, revenues from the jack-up segment were $229 million.

For the third quarter 2019, the company is expecting to see a "meaningful drop off in EBITDA due to a variety of factors including contract roll loss and contracted time between contracts for repair and maintenance, mobilizations and some seasonal gaps in utilization," said CFO Jon Baksht.

Total revenues for Q3 will be approximately $545 million. It is a 6.6% decline primarily due to contract roll loss across the floater fleet.

2 - Free Cash Flow

The quarterly free cash flow has been negative for many quarters, as we can see in the graph above. It is not a surprise in this market environment, but a wake-up call showing the caustic effect of revenue degrading steadily. I have estimated the free cash flow for Q2'19 at minus $374.8 million and a yearly FCF of minus $560.7 million

VAL is not passing the FCF test.

3 - April Fleet Status 7/25/2019

The new fleet status that I covered here was decent in terms of contracting. However, it is showing a significant disbalance in favor of the jack-ups segment, which is a concerning factor and confirms that there is no proper recovery in sight. (Source: Ensco FSR 07/25/2019)

Backlog remaining for 2019 is about $948 million. The most crucial segment is still the jack-ups with $1.59 billion in contract backlog. I have presented the details below:

Drillships and semi-submersibles segments combined to represent 32.8% of the total contract backlog.

4 - Net debt was $6.06 billion at the end of 2Q'19

Net debt to EBITDA ("TTM") is 7.5x, with an EBITDA yearly of $817.4 million (please see table above).

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, liquidity totaled $2.79 billion, including approximately $1,094 million of cash and short-term investments and a fully available $1.7 billion revolving credit facility through 2Q'22 (with no covenants).

(Note: Valaris currently has only $236 million of debt maturing before 2024.)

Source: ESVRDC presentation April 11, 2019 (contract revenue is now $2.4 billion)

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

I think the sharp selloff during the first half of the trading session yesterday is a stark reminder of the weakness attached to the offshore drilling sector. Especially when we think that the overall economy is still in fair shape and has not started to weaken yet fundamentally. Where will oil prices be then?

The combination with Rowan gives me a sense of mild confidence for the long term, and I do not see Valaris sinking into oblivion, mainly with a strong jack-ups segment. However, nothing is exciting on the horizon besides more volatility, with a selloff followed by a rally.

VAL: Technical Analysis (Short Term)

VAL is forming a descending channel pattern.

Line resistance is about $8. I strongly recommend selling your position unless the oil prices turn very bullish.

Line support in the $4.50 area - at which point VAL may offer an excellent buying opportunity for the short term.

However, I see an intermediate resistance at about $6.85, which is adequate and should be used to sell a large part of your position.

Oil prices are paramount, and any bullish waves should be used to take some profit off.

