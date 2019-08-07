FirstNET, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T

I am not going to go over every inch of AT&T (T) as that would take too much time. However, I will focus on the nice opportunities that I don’t see others addressing… FirstNet. FirstNet at present is a small part of the $45 billion AT&T made in Q2, but it will aid nicely in gaining mobile customers and paying for the buildout of 5G.

Mobility… More Cash to the Cash Cow

AT&T took in $17.3 billion in revenue from its mobility/wireless customers in Q2. (Roughly 75% of revenue is from Communications segment, 40% being from mobility.) Considering the stated 44.9% EBITDA margin on those customers, this is good news for the conglomerate. This included growth of 355,000 phone adds, 283,000 of which are prepaid. These numbers are quite good for a market that is considered well-saturated by mobile phone use. The FirstNet customers will likely keep adding to that total.

To date, T has reported just over 600,000 connections to FirstNet in over 600 markets (7,250 public safety agencies and growing.) AT&T numbers show that roughly 50% of those subscribers are new AT&T customers. Early reviews for the service seem to be quite positive, including a few of these quotes…

Last year’s 7.0 earthquake really brought the significance of the FirstNet system to light”… said Justin Doll, Anchorage Police Chief. “Where others had trouble connecting due to network congestion, FirstNet gave us the uninterrupted ability to coordinate our tireless efforts to keep the citizens of Anchorage safe.” Andy Geske, Chief of Information Technology, AAA Ambulance Service. “No matter where we go in or outside of the counties we cover, FirstNet has given us clear communications to coordinate and interoperate across our crews…”

With FirstNet, the T cash cow is stable and growing with new first responders as customers. This allows the company to fund other areas it wishes to grow or pay back some of its debt. (Which it already seems to be doing quite quickly.)

What is FirstNet and why does 700MHz matter?

(image source)

Why does spectrum matter? The first thing to know is that the higher frequency spectrums can deliver faster speeds. The U.S., wanting to dominate 5G, has focused its future on areas known as “millimeter wave.” These frequencies are above 24GHz. A major portion of the rest of the world seems to be focused on building up in speed by focusing on lower frequencies now because they are faster than 4G speeds and still offer cheaper options for deployment as upgrades (I consider this ‘5G light’). The 700Mhz band awarded to AT&T allows them to do the same, while still preparing for millimeter wave speeds.

The prime range of ‘5G light’ – the introductory phase of 5G, that is faster than 4G but not yet pushing us to the 100x speeds that millimeter wave is expected to reach – is the 700MHz range. This 700Mhz range is desirable “due it its broadcast-attractive physics (like its ability to penetrate walls).” The ability to travel farther and penetrate barriers more effectively makes this range more economical by requiring less infrastructure (towers that cost money and/or rent) and less energy to reach a larger area.

Higher frequencies are the faster options – roughly in the millimeter wave points of 15-24K – however they would need more towers and do far worse traveling through objects like trees, walls and people. The U.S. is investing in this fastest 5G, but the 700MHz spectrum will be a key and attractive transition range to offer 5G light. That transition is available to AT&T with a kickback due to FirstNet… more on that later.

700MHz Spectrum

The U.S. government took control of the 700MHz range during the later parts of George W. Bush’s presidency and has held it for 5G use. The plan was to create a spectrum range that would be used only for emergency personnel – allowing it to be readily available for use during a crisis. The choice spectrum, and the agency and plans around it are basically named FirstNet. (America’s first Nationwide public safety network dedicated to first responders, using broadband.) The benefits and responsibilities of the deal are quite high.

The FirstNet deal won by AT&T offers up to $6.5 billion in funds within the first five years for building out the network and hitting milestones. While this may not seem like much for a network assumed to cost $40 billion, the reality is every company creating a 5G network will have to build the infrastructure - AT&T now gets $6.5 billion back. AT&T also gets the first real testing data, having part of the bill footed by the government, allowing it to improve its service on someone else’s dime.

FirstNet is using 20 MHz of prime 700MHz spectrum that is exclusively now available to AT&T. On top of this, Wells Fargo estimates show that only 1% of this spectrum will be used for emergency service needs according to Senior Analyst Jennifer Fritzsche. This means AT&T might use the spectrum for everyone else and dump the non-emergency personnel to lower coverage when things go awry (This is possible due to SIM cards).

The $6.5 billion is given back to them when they meet milestones. (That is 6.5 billion reasons to make them happen.) This alone will ad to the bottom line as the mobility segment will gain margin as they receive milestone payouts for something they, and competitors, need to do anyways.

FirstNet Gains and Risks

FirstNet accounts are growing overall, boosting mobility rates. According to a September 2018 online press release, we can tell that roughly 450,000 of FirstNet subscribers were from the last 10 months alone. Of those 450K, roughly half (225,000) of those were brand new subscribers to AT&T. If we averaged them out per month it shows 75,000 new subscribers per quarter which works out to nearly 20% mobile customer growth from this FirstNet contract alone. Though there is no guarantee that numbers will continue in this manner, it is meaningful extra income for AT&T.

The $6.5 billion of reimbursement costs to AT&T from the government (or you could say the kickback) work out in AT&T’s budget to be the equivalent of a little more than 2.3% profit at payout. While a 2.3% gain in profit does not excite someone invested in the newest tech startups, it is meaningful growth in a well-saturated cell phone market. Overall, total wireless revenue was up 1.3% in Q2, so an added 2.3% profit bump puts T close to a 4% gain.

$17.5 billion in profits for Q2 of 2019. For simple math, assuming a similar number for four quarters gives us $70 billion.

Four more years would give them roughly $280 billion in profits.

There are four years left on the contract and no word of payout so I am just assuming $6.5 billion in FirstNet payouts. The math works out to a little over 2.3%)

Due to the sheer size of AT&T, I see no way to officially display how much FirstNet will benefit AT&T, but the $6.5 billion ads a 2.3% gain to mobility – T’s cash cow. This increase in margin is credited back to T while Verizon (VZ) and others get no extra benefit for their spending. However, this deal fits in well with T’s plan to grow wireless and be a leader in 5G.

Considering the numbers, and that AT&T would be building out the network anyways, the only risks are not meeting the deadlines and losing out on the $6.5 billion. Any percentage losses by not meeting criteria would not affect normal gains of AT&T, it reduces the margin bump they would receive for completing on time. So, the overall risk would not be a loss, but not getting an extra gain of up to 2.3%.

HBO Max notes…

For the most part, people agree they want AT&T jumping into the streaming market. After all, there is growth to be had and money to be made with all the content they own. The issue seems to be over the pricing of $15 for HBO and likely price of $17-18 per month for HBO Max. While a lower price would be good, AT&T can work on better contracts for HBO content as they make money.

I do not believe pricing on HBO Max should be an issue considering many of Netflix families are paying $16 a month for access to lesser titles. (Yes, it is possible to pay less, and other services offer cheaper plans with ads, but services with no ads are part of the appeal for streamers.) Disney (DIS) is keeping Disney+ cheap in order to gain market share, AT&T just doesn’t seem to think it needs to be the cheapest to gain customers.

Consider these gems, under control by AT&T…

Game of Thrones and all its future spinoffs, Westworld, Veep. DC Comics like Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash. Batman, Harry Potter, the Matrix, Inception, Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit… even Looney Tunes still has huge potential customers.

There are many, many more but I believe this shows my point. T has the content to be very competitive, even at a higher price. I also believe once its debt load is under control, it may go prowling for another content company.

Wrapping it up, and unwrapping the AT&T gift

WarnerMedia, HBO, AT&T TV, Turner, AT&T Fiber and many more things keep adding to the income at T. But the Mobility arm will continue to pile money into the coffers while AT&T builds out HBO Max for the next stage in growth. This means HBO, WarnerMedia, AT&T TV, and Turner content give AT&T time to build out a great network for streaming.

I also find it odd that when Disney announced it would start Disney+ streaming service at a loss, using the cash cow portion of the business to fund Disney+, the market rewarded it with a stock gain of 12%. When AT&T states a similar plan – though without the same fanfare as Disney – by using its growing mobility cash cow to fund building HBO Max nobody seemed interested. It is possible the higher price for HBO’s service is the sticking point, but considering AT&T will likely not lose money from HBO consumers during that time, it hardly seems a problem.

The Spring 2020 launch for HBO Max is roughly 8-9 months away. Many consider this too far away to give AT&T a good look for a stock. However, with WarnerMedia aiming for 70 million subscribers and $15 billion in revenue in the future, this hardly seems too long to a patient investor. After all, you are getting a 6% dividend as you wait… try getting that in such a storied stock or bond.

I rate AT&T a Buy under $34.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a partial position in AT&T and expect to build that position.