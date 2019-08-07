Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Trade War Is Again On Focus

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

The high-yield bonds remained in negative territory after the statement for additional tariffs on Chinese goods. Тhis announcement affected the stock market and riskier assets such as high-yield bonds.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

The past week was really interesting for the markets. First of all, we understood the decision of the Fed for the interest rates. I could say that the outcome of the event was expected from most of the market participants and it did not affect much the behavior of the high-yield bonds. No doubt, the recent change of the interest rates could be a positive factor for riskier fixed-income assets such as high-yield bonds. However, the sector finished the last day of the week in negative territory after Trump announced new China tariffs.

Over the past week, the main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which we use to track the high-yield bonds, fell by $0.78 per share and finished the Friday session at $86.39 per share. Also, it is important to mention that the index distributed its monthly dividend of $0.37 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Source: Dividend.com

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.17 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation between the two sectors of 0.83 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 150 days. As you see, it is 0.98 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several funds announced their regular dividends:

New America High Income Fund (HYB) $.0550 per share.

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) $0.0964 per share.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) $0.0905 per share of common stock.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In terms of the behavior of the high-yield closed-end funds, the past week was really interesting. Most of the CEFs from the sector reported a decrease in their net asset values. However, their prices had a very different opinion about the way they have to go. The majority of prices remained in green territory. As a result of the narrowing spread between prices and net asset value, this week we find higher average Z-score and higher average discount/premium in the sector. Definitely, the recent change in the interest rates was perceived by the market participants as a positive fact for the prices of the high-yield CEFs.

From the above sample, New America High Income Fund is one of the potential "Buys" which caught my eye. It has relatively low Z-score which is accompanied by an attractive discount of 10.21%. We do have a yield on the price of 7.43% and yield on the net asset value of 6.67%. The current distribution is $0.0550 and it is paid on a monthly basis. Two very important facts which I want to highlight here. The first one is related to the soundness of the dividend. Over the past decade, it was changed only a few times due to the changes in the market environment. The small fluctuations and stability of the distributions make HYB a perfect choice for the investors who want to increase the returns of their portfolios.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com, New America High Income Fund

The second very important point which I want to discuss is related to past results. The management team of HYB proves its quality and managed to outperform most of its peers by return on net asset value for the last five and ten years.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When I prepare my weekly analysis for the closed-end funds, I аlways include the Z-score as a statistical criterion which helps me to acquire a better grasp of the situation in the sector. If the funds are traded at very low Z-scores it usually means I will be a more aggressive buyer and will try to take advantage of the statistical edge. Currently, the Z-scores are relatively high and I continue to be cautious when I choose which fund has the potential to be part of my portfolio. For me, a Z-score greater than 2.00 points signals that a fund is relatively expensive.

Barings Participation Investors (MPV) has the highest Z-score in the sector. Currently, its statistical parameter is 2.70 points. The buying impulse came after the announcement of the determined net asset value of the fund. On a quarterly basis, the change was $0.27. In March the NAV was $13.60 and the determined value in July is $13.87 per share.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) is another fund with relatively high Z-score. The fund has increased its regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution to $0.1100 per share from $0.1050 per share. I believe this was the main factor which caught the attention of the investors and we saw an increase in the price of FSD.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.28 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.37 bps of the average value. As you see, the statistical parameter is on its highest levels for the last 52 weeks.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table above aims to show us the closed-end funds with the biggest spread between their price and net asset value. Expectedly, the discount in the sector decreased compared to the previous week.

The new leader of the ranking is Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF). It is one of the interesting options which I see in the above table. Its attractive discount of 12.39% which is accompanied by relatively low Z-score of -0.30 points is a strong foundation to review the fund as a potential "Buy" candidate. The current yield is 8.16% and according to the latest earnings report, we find a positive earnings/coverage ratio.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -5.81%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -6.58%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The two funds sponsored by Babson Capital Management LLC are the only ones which are traded at a significant premium. The recent announcement of the increased net asset values and the solid past performance are the main reasons why market participants pay such prices for them. If I compare them, I see Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) as a more reasonable long position. Both of them offer very similar yield on the net asset value but MCI is traded at a much lower premium and offers higher current yield on its price.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.29% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Five funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.20%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.71%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.43%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful because the situation on the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on August 04, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.