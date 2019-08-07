Gray Skies Ahead For GreenSky

Introduction

For the second time in a year, shares of GreenSky (GSKY) are down about 40% as the company whiffed on earnings and put out a whiny press release. In it, GreenSky complains that its market value is not reflective of its intrinsic value. And this was before the current drop. The company has hired a bunch of firms to evaluate strategic alternatives. Looking at the stock reaction, it looks like investors perceive that nothing meaningful is going to come from this other than a few million dollars leaving the company’s coffers for professional fees.

Last November, when the stock had a big drop, I wrote an article saying that although the company was in the penalty box, there was potential value, and recommended selling the $7.50 strike puts a few months out. That trade was solidly profitable, even during the subsequent market drop as the stock stayed steady and then rose.

I would maintain that GreenSky has a solid business, but its management is flailing in managing it and presenting its results in a shareholder-friendly manner. Add to that the complexities in its financial structure from its legacy as a private equity-owned firm, and it is no wonder that the stock is at the current level of about 10x EPS even as it grows at 30%.

While I am wary of endorsing the stock without the belief that the company will credibly address its issues, I am comfortable recommending that investors make use of the increased volatility by selling the $5 strike puts to generate some income.

June quarter results

GreenSky reported a solid 31% increase in revenues YoY this quarter. Somewhat problematically, it spent all the additional revenue on expenses, resulting in operating income being flat versus the prior year. However, it still had a solid 33.5% operating margin. On a GAAP basis, the company reported $0.19 of EPS. It is generating cash and buying back its stock. The share count should be decreasing, but this is hard to see because the company did not provide a diluted share count for the quarter in its earnings release.

As I pointed out in my prior article, the income statement has unnecessary complexities like re-measurement of tax receivable agreement liabilities and noncontrolling interests. These surface in the cash flow statement as well and make it challenging to evaluate the value of the company.

The company withdrew its guidance for the year, but I think it should be able to earn about $0.60 per share in 2019.

Recommendation and risks

GreenSky continues to face a credibility issue by issuing aggressive guidance, missing projections, not managing costs, and then complaining that its stock is undervalued. Even so, I see limited downside at the current $6.50 price as the company continues to grow in the hot fintech space.

Due to the precipitous drop in the share price, implied volatility is high, and I recommend selling the $5 strike puts. The September expiration will fetch you $0.25 and the December expiration $0.60. This leaves you protected even if the stock drops another 23% from its current price. The flip side is that if the stock craters, you are on the hook to buy it at $5, less the option premium you collect. I would view this possibility as remote, but it is best to be prepared for it and size the position accordingly.

If the company can get its act together by simplifying its financial structure, show steady growth in operating profit, and present its results in a cogent manner, the upside is considerable. I wouldn’t bet on that as yet, but you can generate some income while you wait and watch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GSKY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.