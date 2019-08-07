Parker-Hannifin: Quite Cheap, Quite Aggressive

While the earnings multiples are very reasonable, I am not actively adding here for the reasons mentioned above.

Parker-Hannifin (PH) has been prominent in the news the past week as the company reported quarterly results while it announced a sizeable acquisition as well. While the deal makes sense and overall valuation multiples are very reasonable, I am not that impressed with the willingness to take on quite some leverage, certainly at this late stage in the economic cycle, despite an excellent +60-year dividend track record.

The Term Play

Parker-Hannifin has been in business for little over 100 years and ever since has grown to become a dominant player across a wide range of differentiated segments. The company has been adopting its "Win" strategy. This strategy is based on a decentralised approach, focuses on engineered products with IP, long product life cycles and low capital spending requirements. Activities in which the company is involved include pneumatics, electromechanical, filtration, fluids & gas handling, process control, climate control and sealing.

This strategy has served long-term investors well as this was just a $3 stock in 1980 and a $20 stock in the year 2000. Currently trading at $170 per share, compounded annual returns come in at 10% and 12%, respectively for both time periods. Note that this is before taking into account the impact of dividends and the potential for reinvesting those dividends.

Like most industrial peers shares fell in the early 2016s, in part driven by the decline in the US energy/shale industry as concerns about the strong dollar hurt industrial names as well. Since then shares rose from $90 to peak above the $200-mark in early 2018, driven by the outcome of the election and potential good implications for US industrials. From that moment shares have been trading in a range of roughly $150-200 per share, currently exchanging hands at $170.

The Current Performance

The company reported the results for the fiscal year of 2019 on the first day of August. The company reported flattish sales of $14.32 billion for the year as 3% organic growth was offset by currency headwinds, among others. Fourth-quarter revenues fell amidst intensifying headwinds from currency moves.

Reported operating profits came in at $2.12 billion, equivalent to margins of 14.8% as the company reported a net profit of $1.51 billion, for earnings of $11.48 per share. Needless to say that does not result in very demanding earnings multiples just below 15 times earnings.

The company ended the year with $3.37 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. Total debt amounts to $7.11 billion, for a net debt load of little over $3.7 billion, a number which increases to $5.0 billion if pension liabilities are included as well. With adjusted EBITDA totalling $2.6 billion, leverage remains very reasonable by all means.

The Outlook

For the current year, the company expects earnings per share at $11.50-12.30 per share on an adjusted basis, with GAAP earnings seen twelve cents lower than this adjusted earnings outlook. Organic sales are seen between flat and minus 3% which is not impressive at all, in fact disappointing. Nonetheless, earnings per share are expected to improve slightly.

Important to note is that the outlook does not take into account two recent acquisitions, that of LORD and Exotic Metals.

So let's quickly review these deals. In April, the company announced the $3.675 billion acquisition of LORD, a privately-owned company focused on adhesives, coatings and specialty materials. These products are used in mission-critical applications within industrial environments, as well as automotive and aerospace.

LORD will contribute $1.1 billion in sales as Parker-Hannifin reported a 15.1 times EBITDA multiple at the time, suggesting an expected EBITDA contribution of $243 million, although the company expects synergies of $125 million by 2023. I pegged the earnings contribution at the time of the deal announcement at about $0.25 per share. This accretion could triple to $0.75 per share if synergies would be fully realised.

Late July the company announced the purchase of Exotic Metals Forming Company in a $1.72 billion deal, or $1.56 billion if we account for tax benefits resulting from the deal. That deal adds about $450 million in sales derived from manufacturing of innovative high temperate, high pressure air and exhaust management solutions for aircraft and engines. The 12.9 times EBITDA multiple paid implies a $134 million EBITDA contribution, excluding $13 million in expected synergies by 2023.

These deals are interesting, with both organic sales growth and EBITDA margins being more impressive than its own core business.

Modelling The Impact

With sales totalling $14.3 billion on a stand-alone basis, we could add little over $1.5 billion in sales from the two acquisitions announced in recent times. These two deals come at a combined cost of $5.4 billion, making that net debt will jump to $9.1 billion or $10.4 billion if pension liabilities are included. Stand-alone EBITDA of about $2.6 billion will approach the $3.0-billion mark, and comfortably surpass the $3.1-billion mark if anticipated synergies are included. This makes that leverage comes in at 3.1 times based on financial net debt (ex-synergies) or 3.5 times leverage if pension liabilities are included (again not counting the anticipated synergies).

The two deals result in additional EBIT of $307 million. Assuming 4% cost of debt on the $5.4 billion purchase price, additional interest expenses come in at $216 million, for an EBIT contribution of $91 million. Assuming a 20% tax rate this works down to a $73 million net profit contribution, or about $0.55 per share, as realisation of synergies could add another dollar accretion on top of that. That makes for pro-forma earnings of $12.00-12.80 per share this year and a dollar more in the years to come.

Based on the guidance for this year, and accounting for the two deals, leverage ratios come in below 14 times although it is interesting to see management being so active on the M&A front and being quite aggressive with regards to the usage of debt, jacking up leverage ratios above 3 times.

This is quite high as we are dealing with uncertain conditions in the world economy, with potential further impacts on trade and organic sales declines predicted this upcoming year despite reasonable economic conditions and exposure to growth markets. Hence I am surprised to see the aggressive stance as the company is a true dividend aristocrat.

Reasonable Valuation, Not Actively Adding

When Parker-Hannifin reported the acquisition of Lord in May I looked at Parker-Hannifin with shares trading at $182 per share at the time.

With multiples having dropped a factor since early May I must say that I am appealed to the price action, yet the pace of dealmaking and greater tolerance of leverage are a bit concerning, at generally a good point in the economic cycle, as the outlook for organic sales declines in the coming year is rather disappointing. While I understand and see the appeal of the low forward earnings multiples, I am not that comfortable with the high leverage situation and the organic growth performance, as well as near-term expectations, hence I am not actively adding on a very modest long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.