Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Exact Sciences Corporation Acquires Genomic Health

Merger activity decreased last week with three new deals announced and ten pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 116 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 8 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 44 Stock Deals 14 Stock & Cash Deals 13 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 74 Total Deal Size $1.11 trillion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Genomic Health (GHDX) by Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) for $2.8 billion in a cash-plus-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, for each share of Genomic Health common stock they own, Genomic Health stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock, subject to a 10% collar centered on Exact Sciences’ volume-weighted average price for the 45 trading days ended July 26, 2019. We added GHDX as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on July 28, 2019, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $68.66. The acquisition of OHA Investment Corporation (OHAI) by Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) for $70.49 million. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, OHAI stockholders will receive value per share (based on the net asset value per share of PTMN stock and the aggregate value of cash consideration) of approximately 108% of OHAI’s net asset value per share at the time of the closing of the transaction from PTMN and Sierra Crest. As of March 31, 2019, OHAI’s net asset value was $37.1 million, or $1.84 per share. In connection with the transaction, OHAI stockholders will receive a combination of (i) a minimum of $8 million in cash (approximately $0.40 per share) from PTMN (as may be adjusted as described below); (ii) PTMN shares valued at 100% of PTMN’s net asset value per share at the time of closing of the transaction in an aggregate number equal to OHAI’s net asset value at closing minus the $8 million PTMN cash merger consideration (as may be adjusted as described below); and (iii) an additional cash payment from Sierra Crest, the external adviser to PTMN, of $3 million in the aggregate, or approximately $0.15 per share. Assuming a transaction based on respective March 31, 2019 net asset values for OHAI and PTMN, adjusted for expected transaction expenses, and PTMN’s 60-day volume weighted average price through July 30, 2019 of $2.57, the merger transaction (including the Sierra Crest additional cash payment) currently values OHAI shares at approximately $1.46 per share, which represents 83% of OHAI’s March 31, 2019, net asset value, and a 35% premium to OHAI’s closing price on July 30, 2019. The acquisition of Navigant Consulting (NCI) by Guidehouse for $1.1 billion, or $28.00 per share in cash.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $5.43 12/31/2019 47.33% 116.73% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $52.56 $37.75 09/30/2019 39.24% 255.76% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.94 11/30/2019 37.82% 117.98% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.97 $6.76 07/29/2019 17.93% -934.86% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (OTC:NUACF) $4.93 $4.34 01/31/2020 13.57% 27.67% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) $114.50 $101.53 04/30/2020 12.77% 17.33% MLNX 03/11/2019 Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $111.38 12/31/2019 12.23% 30.16% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) $176.89 $161.02 03/31/2020 9.86% 15.05% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $1.46 $1.33 12/31/2019 9.77% 24.11% CRZO 07/15/2019 Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) $9.37 $8.72 12/31/2019 7.44% 18.34%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Mellanox Technologies, Pacific Biosciences of California, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX, PACB, CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.