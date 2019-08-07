It's Not 2008 - Or Is It?

There remain many uncertainties but on the whole, markets seem on track for continued growth for at least the near future.

Central banks still stand in the background, but with a far more active eye and hand towards reducing economic turbulence and market decline.

The combination of on-track economic growth, corporate earnings expansion and justly priced current equity markets makes it likely the longest bull market in history will continue.

Recent market turbulence may make it seem like 2008 all over again in the minds of wary investors.

There's a lot of gloom and doom in the air.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 767 points on Monday, at times hitting over 900 points down intraday, resulting in losses of about 5.5% over the past trading week. Last Wednesday, the Federal Reserve also cut benchmark interest rates for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.

State Street's (NYSE:STT) SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) experienced a mirrored decline as the index it is meant to mirror, ending the day down 2.91% and now about flat year on year (up just 0.41%).

U.S. economic growth is also beginning to slow and the yield curve is suddenly steepening in ways that result in headlines such as "Yield Curve Blares Loudest U.S. Recession Warning Since 2007." With trade conflicts increasing again with China that create both uncertainty as well as cost increases and revenue/profit decreases, investors are naturally wondering whether the longest bull market and economic expansion in American history may be coming to an end.

While there remains a great deal of uncertainty, I believe that the headwinds supporting current general equity market expansion are likely to continue for a little while longer. The combination of still robust growth on top of a rightly valued market and an accommodating Federal Reserve means - in the words of 2011's "Margin Call" - the music may continue for a little while longer.

There are No Bubbles To Pop

Firstly, we are not in 2008. The 2008 financial crisis and the contagion it spread in the markets and economy were due to an enormous asset disruption at the core of the financial services industry. The fallout came about then as artificially inflated prices sank back to, and below, their expected value, in the meantime burning down the linked assets that relied on those mispriced and incorrectly risk-adjusted products.

However, 2019 is not 2008. Sectors right now, and particularly the most fundamental ones, are generally priced right. The only bubble that popped was crypto back in early 2018 with relatively minimal economic ripple effects. While earnings are not exploding, neither are they sluggish or declining, as Goldman Sachs (GS) recently raised its S&P 500 end-of-year price target to 3,100, about a 9% increase from Monday's close of 2,844.

There is no housing bubble or tech bubble - rather, mostly everything seems reasonably priced based on current and future earnings. If a downturn was coming it would then likely be from the economy, which is showing signs of slowdown both domestically and internationally.

A Slowdown in Growth Isn't A Recession

But slowdown is different from decline. The U.S. economy, as well as other major national economies, is still expanding. A 3% 2018 growth rate going to a 2.1% 2019 rate, 2% 2020 rate, and 1.8% 2021 rate is not the -0.1% of 2008 or -2.5% of 2009, let alone that of past recessions. Consumer spending is showing occasional signs of shakiness but still an overall upward trend. Now, 2022 and beyond? That may be a whole other story - but for the immediate future, the economy remains important to watch but not fret about.

The Central Banks Are Here for the Rescue

The Federal Reserve's benchmark rate is currently 2.25%. While the Federal Reserve in last Wednesday's decision seemed to try to tell the markets that it would restrain itself from committing its rate-committing ability to support the market, I believe it likely will still lean in the direction of trying to keep markets going. The Federal Reserve in the wake of 2007-2008 cut interest rates rapidly from over 5.25% to soon 0-0.25% in just over a year.

Monetary policy by the Federal Reserve is now firmly in the realm of being a policy tool to keep 'the wheels turning.' Everyone, including monetary policymakers, has become accustomed to interest rates and buying stimulus being used to keep markets afloat and prevent significant economic turnover. Even the European Central Bank, long seen as ending its massive stimulus buying program, has begun reversing its tune too.

Monetary action helped stave off prior seeming potential downturns in 2015 and 2016 - it only reasons it could do so again under far less worrying circumstances.

Conclusion

Daily and weekly market volatility may continue on as the pieces of uncertainty in fiscal and economic policy and trends continue. However, based on the overall composition of markets at the moment, the direction the economy is headed, and the new and grounded role of central banks, I believe the overall view for markets should remain optimistic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and its mirrored SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF are likely to continue on well too for the near future in line with this trend as representative of the nation's key large-cap sectors.

Is all clear and certain? Of course not - but recent turbulence is not a definitive indicator of an upcoming end to this historic bull market either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.