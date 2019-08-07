Breakdown In Copper: Expect More Downside Amid Poor Sentiment

Escalation of U.S-China trade dispute at this juncture has implications for further economic weakness in China which will continue to pressure the price of copper.

Copper prices just posted the lowest weekly close going back to 2017 at $2.56 per pound. On one hand, while the price is only down 4% year to date, the latest developments with an escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute are significant enough to warrant a bearish outlook.

Prices are now down 15% from their 2019 high reached in March, and more significantly down 24% from the highs of 2018 around $3.30. Copper is clearly in a bear market, which depending on how you define one, has been ongoing since 2011. A near-term break below the symbolically important round number of $2.50 opens the door for an extended move lower possibly targeting the lows of 2016 around $2.00 through next year. This article places some context of current developments tied into the fundamentals of the copper market.

Copper Futures Price Chart. Source: FinViz.com

Bearish Factors for Copper

There are multiple bearish trends at play which have only become more pronounced since the escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute following a series of Tweets by President Trump.

Going back to the month of May which was particularly week for global financial markets and copper, much of the recovery in risk assets and general stability in the price of copper since had been based on more favorable headlines suggesting a potential resolution the trade spat was on the horizon. A meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June resulted in a hand-shake type agreement that was made to hold off on new tariffs with a new round of negotiations. Last week, following reports that meetings in China fell apart, Trump responded with additional tariffs, this time targeting 10% of the remaining $300 billion worth Chinese exports. You can read the original tweets on Twitter.

The implications for copper come down to the direct and indirect consequences to the Chinese economy which was already exhibiting signs of weakness over the past year, with decelerating industrial production and manufacturing PMI in contraction territory. Our understanding is that the renewed uncertainty now results in a new pullback of activity and investment demand, both of which are bearish for copper. Conditions for copper are worse since the last time it traded at the current price level.

Here we summarize some of the broader trends for copper discussed in more below.

Negative implications to latest escalation of U.S-China trade dispute on global growth and trade conditions.

Decelerating economic activity in China.

Weak economic activity in the broader Asian region, also Europe.

Depreciating Chinese yuan currency.

Elevated levels of warehouse copper stocks.

Poor sentiment overall is negative for copper

Copper Supply and Demand Check

The International Copper Study Group 'ICSG' recently released its latest supply and demand forecast for the world copper market through 2020. The main conclusion is that the group sees a slight supply deficit of 189 thousand tons, about 0.75% of total demand. Our take is that the market is essentially balanced in terms of supply and demand where the price is going to be more driven on the demand side and sentiment. A large resetting of global growth expectations and weaker demand conditions represent downside to the refined usage forecasts and would result in larger price volatility, this is our base case from here.

International Copper Study Group, Market Forecast. Source: ICSG

Weak Chinese Growth

In July, China reported Q2 GDP growth at an annual rate of 6.2%, which while an impressive level most countries would be envious of, for China this represented a slowdown from 6.7% for the period last year and an overall disappointing trend. The 6.2% rate was the lowest for any quarter since 1992. Data shows that this is a broad-based cyclical slowdown across most sectors fueled by poor sentiment. Separately, China's manufacturing purchasing manager index (PMI) re-entered a contraction territory in June at 49.7.

China Quarterly y/y GDP Growth Rate. source: TradingeEconomics.com

As China represents approximately 50% of world copper demand, any economic slowdown from the baseline should be ultimately reflected in the price for copper. We expect the latest developments in the escalation of the trade war to be reflected in weaker economic data points going forward as business confidence takes a hit and infrastructure projects are pulled back or delayed. It's important to note that the entire region has already been under pressure this year given the connected trade relationships. We have previously covered the currently weak economic conditions in South Korea and Singapore which are likely to continue to be affected by the U.S.-China dispute.

It's worth mentioning also signs of deteriorating conditions in Europe, as the eurozone grew just 0.2% in the last quarter. A still uncertain conclusion to Brexit remains a risk for that region. Indeed, the interconnect global economy is showing signs of weakness which could extend through next year. The cyclical driver of copper demand is missing.

Increasing Warehouse Stocks

Higher levels of warehouse copper stocks suggest weak demand for the metal and the trend among major exchanges including the London Mercantile Exchange and Shanghai shows an increase in stocks compared to the end of 2018. Stocks at the LME have surged this year from under 120,000 metric tons in February to a current level of 286,600. Shanghai at 155,971 metric tons is also up 31% from the level it ended 2018. The inventory levels now represent 7.6 days compared to 8.7 days to end 2018. While the data here on its own doesn't say much as to where copper is going next, it remains a monitoring point as a demand signal.

LME Stocks source KITCO. Global inventory source Chile Mining Authority

Net short spec positioning at LME

There's an argument to be made that futures positioning is a lagging indicator with little use in analysis; however, we highlight it here as the current copper net short position is the largest going back to levels from 2016. This simply means there is a deep bearish sentiment already and this data as of August 2 has yet to fully incorporate the current market volatility. As more market participants recognize the weakness here, the net short positioning should increase with the added selling pressure moving the price lower.

LME net copper futures positioning. Source: Chile Mining Authority

Depreciation of Chinese Yuan

The chart below shows the exchange rate of US dollars to the Chinese yuan. One dollar currently buys 6.94 yuan with a higher level representing a depreciation of the yuan. The yuan is a managed float currency with the Central Bank operating to keep it in a relatively tight trading band, although this is ultimately flexible. The reality is that it's in China's best interest to have a weak currency as it makes their exports more competitive. On the other hand, all else equal, a depreciation of the yuan would require more to purchase the same amount of copper priced in US dollars. There are more interactions here in the currency as it relates to Fed policy and the U.S. dollar. Still, the ability of the Chinese policy markets to weaken the currency gradually is just another bearish trend for copper overall.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Copper is at an inflection point, teetering around a major level of support around $2.50. We think the developments are bearish enough that the metal should have another leg lower over the next year. A scenario where the global economy deteriorates could take copper down to its 2016 low around $2.00 per pound as negative sentiment takes over. On the other hand, a quick and favorable resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute would be bullish, although not our base case. Monitoring points going forward include the Chinese yuan, and Chinese economic indicators. We are bearish on copper including related exchange-traded funds like the United States Copper Index ETF (OTCPK:CPER).

